 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   40 people forced to sleep overnight in pub after "biblical" snow storm. Farkers would call that "miraculous"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Cool, English-language films, Debut albums, Coaching inn, Bexhill-on-Sea, Brighton, Public house, UK Health Security Agency, Rother  
•       •       •

734 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 7:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Going off the pics, we can that a Tuesday afternoon here. I think if it were actually biblical, they'd be wondering how they were going to be able to get to the stacks and stacks of bodies....
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what, 2 inches of snow? The people who live south of Buffalo would like a word.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It's the perfect place to wait out the snowstorm apocalypse.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you people used to have an EMPIRE?

I'm skeptical.
 
esteban9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I remember that tale in which Jesus and Mary trudged through 2 feet of snow, only to be turned aside at the warming hut.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is cold in Dublin right now.   The Irish weather guy says it is snowing heavily outside the house, but a quick peek out the window says the Irish weather guy is wrong.

I'm gonna sleep at the pub tonight, anyway, just in case.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

esteban9: Yeah, I remember that tale in which Jesus and Mary trudged through 2 feet of snow, only to be turned aside at the warming hut.


And lo: Jeebus said unto the innkeeper: "But doth my brother NOT know I've marched up thine hill barefoot both ways".
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omigawd two inches of snow in the middle of December!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Biblical?"  That's not even a Chick Tract.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's it? That's a it takes to trap you in a pub overnight? Where I'm from that's called a dusting.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: That's what, 2 inches of snow? The people who live south of Buffalo would like a word.


As a Michigander, I often scoff at these stories as well. But then I remember that my state is well prepared with plows and salt because we're used to this. Imagine Buffalo with ice, snow, and no Plowy McPlowface or whatever you've named your plows.

/need to find out what my city has named our plows for this winter
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Drew, despite my screen name, I don't read kanji.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They get around 10 inches the whole month of December on average, and 2 inches is biblical? Does it just dust every day the entire winter on average?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I'm just in time for the "my snow is worse than that and I don't get stuck" cock-measuring contest.

Good on the pub for putting them up, finding them mattresses, and feeding them. Seems like a really sweet story.

/Welcome to Fark
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: Looks like I'm just in time for the "my snow is worse than that and I don't get stuck" cock-measuring contest.

Good on the pub for putting them up, finding them mattresses, and feeding them. Seems like a really sweet story.

/Welcome to Fark


C'mon then. Flop 'er out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... I moved at the same time as we did the lockdown. There was a new barcade in walkable distance, but it was killed. I could totally spend my spare money at a barcade, but it went away.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 425x283]

That's it? That's a it takes to trap you in a pub overnight? Where I'm from that's called a dusting.


Aren't local dialects interesting?  Where I'm from, turning down an excuse to overnight in the bar is called a waste.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, calling it a biblical amount is pretty apt. Because there's fark all snow in the Bible.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I'm literally under a blizzard warning.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Looks like I'm just in time for the "my snow is worse than that and I don't get stuck" cock-measuring contest.

Good on the pub for putting them up, finding them mattresses, and feeding them. Seems like a really sweet story.

/Welcome to Fark


Four inches once stranded me on I-10 in West Texas.  Everything shut down and we all slept in our cars and waited for the West Texas snowplow to finish clearing I-40 to Ft Worth.

Now I live in Iowa and four inches means I get up half an hour early so I can shovel before getting to work.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Meanwhile I'm literally under a blizzard warning.


Figuratively.  Warnings are ephemeral and not on top of people.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: NINEv2: Meanwhile I'm literally under a blizzard warning.

Figuratively.  Warnings are ephemeral and not on top of people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x283]

That's it? That's a it takes to trap you in a pub overnight? Where I'm from that's called a dusting.


Snow perception is VERY local.

I was in florida when they got a dusting once. I have never seen cars spin so fast for so far. Huge 4x4 monster pickups going 60 and feeling invincible until WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.

The picture you posted would barely count as snow here in New England. It just means "clear off your car before driving" and probably with your bare hands.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x283]

That's it? That's a it takes to trap you in a pub overnight? Where I'm from that's called a dusting.



If I am at home that's a dusting.

If the bar offers to stay open and keep serving that's a blizzard.

"Sorry honey, I'm STUCK here. "

This just proves Brits are smart.
 
kindms
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
was once snowed in at JFK over 24 hours trying to go to Jamaica for spring break. Terminal was full of college kids. We drank the bar dry in a few hours. Was almost a riot when they said they didnt have to honor peoples flights when we had been there for a day
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.