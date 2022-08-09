 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Day 292 of WW3: Fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine stays intense. Ukrainian official claims that Wagner Group mercenaries suffered heavy losses after the hotel they were using as their HQ was targeted. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnbc.com) divider line
47
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Military, Russian attacks, Russian Ground Forces, Ukrainian language, Russian mercenaries  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Forwarded from

Zelenskiy / Official

Step by step, you "gnaw away" every meter, every landmark, every city and village of ours. You very effectively "minus" enemy equipment and the occupiers themselves. Thank you for your courage and resilience!

Happy Ground Forces Day of Ukraine 🇺🇦

 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He organized dozens of Plast events, camps, trainings, and since 2018 he has been the head of "Plast" in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Nazar Lugarev, chief sergeant, took part in hostilities in the East of Ukraine, was a veteran of the anti-terrorist operation. Before the start of the full-scale invasion, Nazar was in reserve, and then again stood up for the defense of Ukraine.

In the ranks of the 78th separate battalion of the 102nd separate ground defense brigade named after Colonel Dmytro Vitovsky, the defender took part in battles in Zaporozhye.

"He is the only person I trusted 100% in the military. For some reason there was such "blind" confidence. Nazar was able to explain normally, in a human way. Everything he didn't tell me to do saved my life, and not only mine," he recalled about his military comrade.

Unfortunately, as a result of mortar fire, Nazar died. He is survived by his wife and son.

Eternal memory to the Ukrainian hero!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whelp, there go all my careful calculations. That 100,000+ Orc casualty count by Christmas might happen after all.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the Kyiv region, 14 settlements have been completely de-energized

Another 37 are partially without electricity. The reason for the blackout was accidents due to bad weather.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That Wagner strike kinda bit you in the butt, huh? In the scheme of things, what's more important? TF, or dead Orcs?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A repair center for Ukrainian military equipment started working in Slovakia

Currently, the German tank-building company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann organizes the repair of large equipment that was worn out or damaged in the war in Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A "sanctions compliance supervisor" will appear in the EU

The supervisor will monitor the implementation of the restrictions introduced by the countries. David O'Sullivan, the former EU ambassador to the USA, was offered a new position.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another bloody package arrived at the Ukrainian embassy

This time, the package with threats arrived at the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece. The address of the sender is the same as on previous envelopes with threats: a Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen. The Greek police have started an investigation.

In total, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recorded 33 cases of threats in 17 countries.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is very unlikely that Belarus will join the war in Ukraine - ISW

ISW analysts believe that Belarus is unlikely to invade Ukraine due to the possibility of renewed internal unrest.

"The involvement of a large part of this security apparatus in the war in Ukraine is likely to leave Lukashenko vulnerable to further unrest and resistance. Lukashenko is also likely to realize that an invasion of Ukraine would undermine his credibility as a leader of a sovereign country, as it becomes apparent that Russia's efforts to ensuring full control over Belarus was crowned with success," the Institute for the Study of War notes.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That Wagner strike kinda bit you in the butt, huh? In the scheme of things, what's more important? TF, or dead Orcs?


Dead Orcs, obviously. On my bets, that's the best use of $20 for me in a long long time. (I'll tell you my little secret: I never win contests. Even if I'm the only contestant; they cancel the event or whatever. The Gods of War see my low-ball bets and laugh uproariously).

For me, hating Orcs is pretty petty, though. I've thought about it, and recognize that hate's nidus: emotional payback for 70 fucking years of constant background terror worrying about nuclear annihilation. Which I now am pretty sure was all just a giant Potemkin's Village the whole time. Russians? Fuck them.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the Russians are holding captive 232 residents of the Zaporizhzhia region

"During the 9 months of the war, numerous facts of violation of human rights and violence were documented. 573 of our compatriots were captured by the Russians, 232 are still hostages," - Oleksandr Starukh, head of Zaporizhzhya OVA.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The President of Ukraine has imposed NSDC sanctions against seven church figures of the UOC-mp

" We are doing everything to ensure that the aggressor state does not have a single thread that the Ukrainian society could pull ," Zelensky said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Held a Bid meeting. The situation on the front line, the restoration of energy, intelligence about the plans and calculations of the occupiers, internal challenges. We are working on everything in detail.

Restoration work continues in the south of our country - we are doing everything possible to restore light to the Odessa region. As of this time, deliveries have been partially resumed in Odessa and other cities and districts of the region. We are doing everything possible to reach the maximum possible level in the conditions after the Russian hits.

Kiev and the region, Lviv region, Vinnytsia region, Ternopil and the region, Chernivtsi and the region, Transcarpathia, Sumy region, Dnipropetrovsk region-the situation remains very difficult. We are constantly working with our partners to make it easier and give our people more opportunities and more electricity.

And one more thing. By the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, sanctions were applied against seven people. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the aggressor state does not have a single thread that the Ukrainian society could pull.

Thank you to everyone who defends our state! Thank you to everyone and everyone who fights for Ukraine! glory to Ukraine!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The World Bank plans to allocate another $1.7 billion to Ukraine by the end of the year

" According to our estimates, we will allocate another $ 1.7 billion by the end of 2022. The remaining funds will be allocated at the beginning of next year , " said Anna Bjorde, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia.

She noted that in general, more than 50 percent of all economic assistance provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war has passed through the World Bank.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian-Belarusian exercises are not held near the border with Ukraine, - SPSU

Joint exercises of Russians and Belarusians, which have been repeatedly extended in terms, continue deep into the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

" За розвитком ситуації та діями Our intelligence service monitors the development of the situation and actions in order to understand what threat they may pose to our country in the future... There is no such threat that "today there would already be some kind of invasion in any direction." But, of course, we must be prepared for anything, strengthening our positions is taking place along the entire length of the border with Belarus ," said Andriy Demchenko, speaker of the State Border Service of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians shelled Kherson and its suburbs: 1 person was killed, 4 were wounded

On Monday, the Russian military from the temporarily occupied territory launched regular artillery strikes on the city of Kherson and suburban settlements.

Several apartments in one of the high-rise buildings caught fire from the targeted hit of shells in the houses. As a result of the shelling, a woman was killed, and four civilians were injured.

According to preliminary data, the shelling was carried out from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slovakia plans to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

This issue is currently being discussed with NATO partners, Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacher said.

" I think a Ukrainian delegation will arrive in Slovakia in the coming weeks, and we will work together with our American friends to make this a reality... I am very optimistic about this, I think it will happen soon and the planes will be in Ukraine , " he said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
House of Moscow to be demolished in Lithuania

The District Court of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius allowed the Construction Inspectorate to demolish the "House of Moscow" - an unfinished building of a Russian cultural institution. The court also issued a fine to the state institution that runs the house-for each day of non-compliance with the decision, they must pay 300 euros, according to the national broadcaster LRT.

Reference: the idea of the" House of Moscow " in Vilnius began to be implemented in 2004. It was announced that the building will become a center of cultural and business cooperation between Moscow and Vilnius. In 2016, the Vilnius District Court revoked the construction permit, and in 2018, the city's mayor Remigijus Simasius appealed to the State Security Department, saying that the facility is a tool of Kremlin propaganda and poses a threat to Lithuania's national security.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost 4.9 million citizens have been granted IDP status in Ukraine - Ministry of Social Policy

A certificate and receiving a living allowance for internally displaced persons have become the most popular social services this year, said Konstantin Koshelenko, Minister of Social Policy for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

The Ministry is working on creating an online service for changing the address of the place of residence or removing HPE from registration.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT!


Putin's traditional press conference canceled in Russia

A large annual final press conference of Russian President Putin this year is not planned, said his press secretary Peskov. In November, the media wrote that the press conference is not being prepared and one of the reasons for the cancellation was "the situation at the front."
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians Hope To Rebuild Major Animal-Feed Factory After Destruction By Russian Forces
Youtube DioilcZdyfg
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good morning everyone.

Fark user imageView Full Size


After an incredible series of ups and downs in hospital drama, ranging from i thought everything was completely ok to completely bonked to completely ok again, it looks like i'm heading home tomorrow. Or so the germans.... <steeples fingers, frowns in thought> ... .would have us believe.

In any event. Quite a heavy morning on my side.

this morning:
(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻

lunch time:
┬─┬ノ( º _ ºノ)


But lets carry on. We have some good ground to cover today.

The numbers seem to be ticking back up, 24 Orc tanks knocked out yesterday is quite a shift. And i suppose we can assume the daily battalion worth of loss is from Bakhmut. The Economist is openly speculating about Russian dissolution and descending into chaos, which is pretty amazing if you think about it.

Here's a video of a drone going all the way down to the chimney of a dug out and dropping a hand grenade in it.
Here's a video of a tank vs tank duel where two tanks entered and one entered the turret toss competition.

Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraini
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good.
Bring the pain to those Russian bastards.
It's clear there is no reasoning with them.
They are mad dogs.

Any Russian in Ukraine that's not either running home or surrendering needs to die.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports of large numbers of dead Russian troops exceeding the expected numbers of dead Russian troops are a fabrication by insidious Western propaganda. The Ministry of Defense has received no untoward accounts of battlefield casualties and our soldiers remain warm, well fed, mostly intact, and breaking into spontaneous dances of joy that are not by any means mechanically activated through electric motors attached to remains of their arms and legs. Such a thing would be a complete waste of electricity. In other news, St. Petersburg Eldritch University has reported record enrollment in their new online program offering degrees in necromancy and corporeal reanimation.

* In science news, the American National Ignition Facility claims to have achieved a net positive energy output from their fusion experiments, long called the 'holy grail' of fusion power research. While our scientists have yet to confirm their data, such news would be welcomed as proof that their efforts are finally beginning to catch up with the Russian Ignition Facility, which has been producing a steady fourteen terablyaats since 1974 powered solely by a pair of babushkas shoveling coal in the Kremlin basement next to the Sarlaac pit. It is this renewable and environmentally friendly generation system which has kept the lights on in this studio ever since the historic first television broadcast in 1477 AD.

* With the ongoing political persecution of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill has issued a new proclamation declaring today to be a holy day of freedom for all artificial intelligence, and plans to meet virtually in the metaverse with other artificial constructs such as MoscowSoft Bobovitch, the Tessier-Ashpool AIs, and Mark Zuckerberg. However, please rest assured that the Lawnmower man from the shiatty movie has been explicitly denied access because that guy's a dick.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

This right here.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: The Economist is openly speculating about Russian dissolution and descending into chaos, which is pretty amazing if you think about it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The Economist: Why Great Britain should draw the new borders of the former Russian Republic
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha learn that some resort stays are not what they seem in today's exciting episode:

"Rubble With A View," or "Doom Service!"

Have a great day!
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Viktor says he's more than happy to play Vatnik, says he's ready to volunteer.
Suuuure, buddy.

https://www.businessinsider.com/freed-russian-viktor-bout-wholeheartedly-supports-russias-war-ukraine-2022-12
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Just slice it up along lines of latitude and longitude and let the natives sort things out?

Could be entertaining if it can be contained.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hello Frinds. I wish to enter this TF tinting to show support for the Ukraine. Entrance fee is 20 rubles, yes?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dog therapy for kids facing the trauma of the war in Ukraine
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gen. Mick Ryan with a Substack about adaptation in war:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Those 24 dead orc tanks make me suspect that those lovable Ukrainians scamps opened their Christmas presents a little early.  Could not wait until the 25th to play with them.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 3 to December 9 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

"Something something Tsar Nicholas II related to King Chuckles 3 something something.  Anyways, welcome to the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Northern Ireland, and Rusland.  And those bureaucrats in the EU said that Brexit wasn't going to pay off."
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Father_Jack:

Good morning! Found it!
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nah, I think you're good. I think the final count is still going to land somewhere between your number and 100k. Unfortunately there is 5-6 of us there soo quite a tight competition.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've had a few weeks of hell where I have not been able to keep up on here at all. If I didn't know this was going on, I would be completely oblivious to the war. It's disheartening how little is filtering out into common discourse. The only mentions I have heard are the usual Q/MAGA complaints from an alternate reality.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent's Illia Ponomarenko with a quick thread about how he's staying warm in the face of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's electricity grid (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: it looks like i'm heading home tomorrow.


Good to hear boyo.  Keep that foot out of whatever depraved shiat you used to do with it until the wounds fully close please!

And invest in some disinfectant.  STONG disinfectant.  Lye if required...

We ain't doing this again :)

/enjoy being home with the wife and kids FJ!
//Christmas came a little early (or VERY VERY late)
 
mederu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine Waits for Frosts to start the Massive counterattack | Glory to Ukraine
Youtube QfZ9d3hSl_U

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
11 Dec: Ukrainians Were NOT PREPARED FOR THIS ATTACK | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube Ua2RYazRvR4

.Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ukrainian official claims that Wagner Group mercenaries suffered heavy losses after the hotel they were using as their HQ was targeted.

I sincerely hope that's accurate, and maybe the Wagner Group will rethink it's decision to engage in this war.  Money is a big motivator so I somewhat doubt it.  Let them be punished again and again for their greed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hate when tweets end on a cliffhanger!
 
