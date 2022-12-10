 Skip to content
(Dodge Globe) Subby's hometown newspaper sold to a corp a couple years back, this is now what happens in the obits (dodgeglobe.com)
    New Mexico, Kansas  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't know a newspaper could stutter.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, they charge by the word?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name was Gerald Duane Abbey Gerald Duane Abbey
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also plot twist subby, it was sold to a "corp" in the 1980s https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dodge_City_Daily_Globe
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you get when Max Headroom reports the news.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: I didn't know a newspaper could stutter.


Funeral caught sayof body that has stoped
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually it's the family that sends in what the decedent wrote or the family writes it.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was moved to tears by that tribute to a great man and his love of horses, auto mechanics, fishing, and camping.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a fellow Gerald, I am incredibly disappointed for him and his family.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if Gerald was a prankster who enjoyed farking with people, and this is what he intended for the lulz?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I gotta say, that makes as much sense as most of what passes for news these days.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: I was moved to tears by that tribute to a great man and his love of horses, auto mechanics, fishing, and camping.


And horses and auto mechanics
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You only die twice
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like what happens when I try to do regular expression backreferences while sober
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Usually it's the family that sends in what the decedent wrote or the family writes it.


Yeah...either that or the mortuary service.  Regardless, the paper sure isn't paying proofreaders.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i don't recall making toast for breakfast but i'm pretty sure i smell it...
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
leadersayswhat.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wanted my obit to say, "He dead" and that's it. I was informed by a funeral director that is not possible as there is a minimum word limit.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
link is farked
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

silo123j: link is farked


i lied... it was farked.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like it was written by one of my hometown 'journalists'. Yeah, remember the "first hand job" article blunder by Gale Rose?

/ He retired a few year back.
// 75mi from TFA
// slashies are fun
 
Cormee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

silo123j: link is farked


The obituary is farked as well
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: I was moved to tears by that tribute to a great man and his love of horses, auto mechanics, fishing, and camping.


So like riding out out of camp with a fishing rod in one hand, wrench in the other yelling Leroy Jenkins!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zyerne: Looks like it was written by one of my hometown 'journalists'. Yeah, remember the "first hand job" article blunder by Gale Rose?

/ He retired a few year back.
// 75mi from TFA
// slashies are fun


Illegal number of third line slashies violation - 10 post penalty.  First down
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I wanted my obit to say, "He dead" and that's it. I was informed by a funeral director that is not possible as there is a minimum word limit.


you could always go with, "He dead. He dead. He dead. He dead" until you use up the word limit.  Something to think about, about think.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I wanted my obit to say, "He dead" and that's it. I was informed by a funeral director that is not possible as there is a minimum word limit.


Use the words of John Cleese.
"He has ceased to be, bereft of life, he rests in peace, he has kicked the bucket, hopped the twig, bit the dust, snuffed it, breathed his last, and gone to meet the Great Head of Light Entertainment in the sky."
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Switched to my computer with all my "FARKED!" memes from back when I saved them to a computer hard drive and not a cloud or my phone, because that's the last time I used one.

But now it looks like they've gotten the emergency server going.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perfectly cromulent.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

ChatGPT is doing obituaries now?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Switched to my computer with all my "FARKED!" memes from back when I saved them to a computer hard drive and not a cloud or my phone, because that's the last time I used one.

But now it looks like they've gotten the emergency server going.

[media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


But since I'm already on that computer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Written by Judie Brown.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [lh5.googleusercontent.com image 850x1361]
ChatGPT is doing obituaries now?


Holy FARK.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Christ, trying to read that was like trying to listen to someone who has a debilitating stutter give a presentation on something you're extremely familiar with.

You know where he's going with it, but christ it farks my brain up something fierce to try and get through it. I scanned some of this, but literally couldn't read all of it
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My guess is that the family used a template to write it and something in the software added intros from two different template bases.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Artificial Intelligence Algorithms Gone Wild! Don't let Elon Musk see this!
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Who - My Generation
Youtube qN5zw04WxCc
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Solty Dog: I wanted my obit to say, "He dead" and that's it. I was informed by a funeral director that is not possible as there is a minimum word limit.

you could always go with, "He dead. He dead. He dead. He dead" until you use up the word limit.  Something to think about, about think.


He dead.

He's dead, Jim.

Mistah Kurtz? He dead.

He has joined the choir invisible. He has ceased to be. This is a dead parrot.


/you get the idea
//keep going until minimum reached.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem, problem; don't see, problem.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem, Subby, issue an issue.
 
greykev
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone needs to record this as dubstep lyrics.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait, were there two of them that died? Were there two of them that died?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [Fark user image 640x852]


Brenda sounds like fun - I'll miss her
 
