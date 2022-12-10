 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   Diver goes spearfishing without dive flag or buoy with predictable results, reminding Subby of when he dove with flags, buoys, still nearly got run down by boaters   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the diver knew and acknowledged immediately that it was his fault. Had to be scary for the boater too, thinking that he might have killed someone.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

G-Ride: At least the diver knew and acknowledged immediately that it was his fault. Had to be scary for the boater too, thinking that he might have killed someone.


Probably didn't see a thing ( can't see the video, but  could see a picture of the boat )
It's not like your eyes are down from the bough. You're looking ahead, not down.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wickedragon: G-Ride: At least the diver knew and acknowledged immediately that it was his fault. Had to be scary for the boater too, thinking that he might have killed someone.

Probably didn't see a thing ( can't see the video, but  could see a picture of the boat )
It's not like your eyes are down from the bough. You're looking ahead, not down.


Agree that he likely saw nothing but he did hear something (I assume). If you watch the video the boat stops and eventually reverses back to the diver to see if he's ok.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

G-Ride: wickedragon: G-Ride: At least the diver knew and acknowledged immediately that it was his fault. Had to be scary for the boater too, thinking that he might have killed someone.

Probably didn't see a thing ( can't see the video, but  could see a picture of the boat )
It's not like your eyes are down from the bough. You're looking ahead, not down.

Agree that he likely saw nothing but he did hear something (I assume). If you watch the video the boat stops and eventually reverses back to the diver to see if he's ok.


Was actually a surprisingly sane set of actions from both parties, given the initial stupids of the situation.  Dude didn't get all self-righteously pissed for the accident he created, accepted responsiblity - boat driver didn't go nuts on dude since he was being sane about it.  Both of them were just farking scared - and rightfully so.  Fair enough - about as ideally as that situation can be handled given the circumstances
 
