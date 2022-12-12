 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   If you have euthanized animals with pentobarbital, don't dump them in a landfill. You're killing freedom   (krqe.com) divider line
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whatever.

*goes back to hucking their carcasses in a lake*
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See, this is what happens when men shave regularly.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/RIP, Pentabarbasol
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dumpster-diving gulls.

Thousands of Eagles in Vancouver - Long version in 4K
Youtube 72pG0lvd3R4
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure the people responsible were very frustrated by all the hoops they had to go through to dispose of dead animals.  They didn't understand why you can't just dump chemically euthanized animals where they can "decompose naturally" and thought the regulations were another example of government overreach and the nanny state.

Unfortunately, this is a classic case of why we need regulations.
 
oldfool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ben Franklin was right. Our national bird should've been the turkey.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Bald Eagle is a scavenging SkyRat that lives off the rotting carcasses left by other animals, rarely doing any actual work for itself while taking all the credit.

It's the perfect symbol for the USA
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dig a hole and bury them. It's not like eagles are going to dig them up.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
three also had lead poisoning

I guess that horse was euthanized the old fashioned way.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At first I thought this would be a commentary on the use of these drugs on animals instead of death row inmates.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Once again, Dr. Oz has to hurriedly conceal a shameful erection.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah the bald eagle, a flying sky rat, eating roadkill and from dumpsters. A perfect American symbol.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: The Bald Eagle is a scavenging SkyRat that lives off the rotting carcasses left by other animals, rarely doing any actual work for itself while taking all the credit.

It's the perfect symbol for the USA


Settle down there, comrade.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah the bald eagle, a flying sky rat, eating roadkill and from dumpsters. A perfect American symbol.


You too, Ivan.
 
