(WRAL)   War On Christmas gets underway as shotgun-wielding guy threatens to parum pum pum pum middle school drumline at holiday parade   (wral.com) divider line
8
339 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 6:50 AM (36 minutes ago)



8 Comments
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why TF wasn't he arrested?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mah raghts!!!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the Founding Fathers had this exact situation in mind when they wrote "well regulated militia."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is such a polite society.
 
payattention
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh dear.

So, Jackson is the county seat of Northampton county. It is my home county. It is also a typical tiny southern town. Which means... well, you figure it out. But, I am surprised that they have not arrested anyone. That tends to make me feel that race is an issue. I have no idea if it is, but given the facts mentioned...
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Why TF wasn't he arrested?


A drum line is highly likely to have mostly black kids, and somebody who thinks he can wave a shotgun on his porch without consequence is nearly certainly white or genuinely insane.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?

imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Why TF wasn't he arrested?


Mayonnaise complexion I'd guess.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.