 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   City wants to remove a statue that honors a national traitor who happened to be related to your ancestors. You try to prevent the city from removing the statue because you won't admit that it honors a national traitor. Tag is for removal opponents   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, Richmond, Virginia, Virginia, removal of the statue of Gen. A.P. Hill, Confederate States of America, American Civil War, Robert E. Lee, indirect descendants of Hill, Stonewall Jackson  
•       •       •

1454 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
When it comes to Confederacy monuments, removal opponents are a lost cause.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
OK, who's going to use the "W" word first?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: OK, who's going to use the "W" word first?


Weeners?
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
End all this bullshiat right now by giving the daughters of the confederacy 24 hours to disband before being marked as the terrorist organization they are.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone of these should be removed and melted down into participation awards.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richmond Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. last week rejected a motion from four indirect descendants of Hill, who was killed in the final days of the Civil War, to stop the city's removal plans.

F*ck you idiots AND your racist ancestor, America is moving on without you.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a traffic circle, so nobody should be able to see what's in the middle.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Red Hats want Confederate monuments...they should have to use Longstreet.

/ for those who don't know, Longstreet did his best to support Grant's Reconstruction efforts. It does not excuse his actions during the Civil War, but he did a lot more than other Confederates that I could name
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will MAGAs learn history without monuments to the traitors they worship?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to have a Confederate monument in my town, but once we added historical context to it, the supporters (who don't even live here) wanted it immediately taken away.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I guess they didn't like the actual history of it when you put it in writing like that.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have executed every Confederate officer and congressman when we had the chance.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A P Hill was an interesting character. Next to Nathan Forrest, probably the one that should have swung at the end of the war.

Frankly, this is a statue that should be publicly destroyed rather than moved to the new location and the remains should be tossed in the local sewer.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: A P Hill was an interesting character. Next to Nathan Forrest, probably the one that should have swung at the end of the war.

Frankly, this is a statue that should be publicly destroyed rather than moved to the new location and the remains should be tossed in the local sewer.


I'm not sure most sewage treatment plants are equipped to handle that level of toxicity.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send it to Fort A P Hill.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: A P Hill was an interesting character. Next to Nathan Forrest, probably the one that should have swung at the end of the war.


Everyone holding command should have swung.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if any southern sympathizers did not want the road named Arthur Ashe Blvd?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: We used to have a Confederate monument in my town, but once we added historical context to it, the supporters (who don't even live here) wanted it immediately taken away.
[Fark user image image 680x675]
I guess they didn't like the actual history of it when you put it in writing like that.


I bet you could hear a sound on the wind for a solid week: "reeeeeeeEEEEEEEEE..."
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Richmond Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. last week rejected a motion from four indirect descendants of Hill, who was killed in the final days of the Civil War, to stop the city's removal plans.

F*ck you idiots AND your racist ancestor, America is moving on without you.


The whole thing is bizarre.

The indirect descendants and the city have agreed that Richmond's plan to move Hill's remains to a cemetery in Culpeper should be allowed to move forward. But these descendants contend they have control over the statue and want it relocated to Cedar Mountain Battlefield, near the cemetery, instead of to the museum. Cheek ruled against them in October.

In what world would someone who happens to be relayed to someone a statue was made to represent has some sort of magical authority to place the statue on whatever property they feel is appropriate? These people are impossibly stupid.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not against getting rid of confederate statues.  But one thing to keep in mind is in Virginia, almost all these Generals were more loyal to their own State, their own cities, than the Union.  Now, of course, that is looked on as bad, and slavery was evil, but at the time, there were many, many civic leaders who always put their own states and cities ahead of the union as a whole.  After all, back then, politics was really localized, and Washington was comparable to London for most citizens.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: In what world would someone who happens to be relayed to someone a statue was made to represent has some sort of magical authority to place the statue on whatever property they feel is appropriate? These people are impossibly stupid.


We live in a world where people think stuff can be declassified just by thinking about it, and that government documents belong to them because they once worked for the government.

Why this is surprising is surprising.

/ I hear you like surprises...
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caljar: I am not against getting rid of confederate statues.  But one thing to keep in mind is in Virginia, almost all these Generals were more loyal to their own State, their own cities, than the Union.  Now, of course, that is looked on as bad, and slavery was evil, but at the time, there were many, many civic leaders who always put their own states and cities ahead of the union as a whole.  After all, back then, politics was really localized, and Washington was comparable to London for most citizens.


People who fought in the Civil War because they put loyalty to their kin over the right of other peoples to not be treated as a piece of property are hardly better than the people who fought for any other reason.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Barricaded Gunman: Richmond Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. last week rejected a motion from four indirect descendants of Hill, who was killed in the final days of the Civil War, to stop the city's removal plans.

F*ck you idiots AND your racist ancestor, America is moving on without you.

The whole thing is bizarre.

The indirect descendants and the city have agreed that Richmond's plan to move Hill's remains to a cemetery in Culpeper should be allowed to move forward. But these descendants contend they have control over the statue and want it relocated to Cedar Mountain Battlefield, near the cemetery, instead of to the museum. Cheek ruled against them in October.

In what world would someone who happens to be relayed to someone a statue was made to represent has some sort of magical authority to place the statue on whatever property they feel is appropriate? These people are impossibly stupid.


They aren't even his real descendants!  They are "indirect" so who knows what the fark that means. Descended from one of his siblings perhaps.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rent Party: holdmybones: In what world would someone who happens to be relayed to someone a statue was made to represent has some sort of magical authority to place the statue on whatever property they feel is appropriate? These people are impossibly stupid.

We live in a world where people think stuff can be declassified just by thinking about it, and that government documents belong to them because they once worked for the government.

Why this is surprising is surprising.

/ I hear you like surprises...


Less surprising than example number 98,678,565 of the extremes of their stupidity.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not surprising there are defenders.  When young you learn about things in the emotional region of your brain rather than the rational region. If the emotions tied to that learning are strong then it is virtually impossible to apply reason to the concept because the emotional region is what is looking at the facts and will discard any that feel wrong. It's the same reason that parents insist their mass murdering child is a "good boy".  So when people were brought up believing that the confederate flag and statues are all about southern pride, and they actually felt proud of that heritage, then facts that point out that the confederacy was evil are just going to bounce off.

I guarantee there are "facts" that you too believe and will continue to believe even if science proves them wrong. It's why strongly held beliefs change between generations rather than within a generation.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

caljar: I am not against getting rid of confederate statues.  But one thing to keep in mind is in Virginia, almost all these Generals were more loyal to their own State, their own cities, than the Union.  Now, of course, that is looked on as bad, and slavery was evil, but at the time, there were many, many civic leaders who always put their own states and cities ahead of the union as a whole.  After all, back then, politics was really localized, and Washington was comparable to London for most citizens.


Yep. And this was a struggle from even before the Revolution. As much as the Founders tried and the politicians kicked it down the road (see 1808, 1829, and 1848 compromises), the mistrust of central authority was a central theme. Even if the Founders had managed to abolish slavery outright in 1787, there would have been a fracture of the Union sooner or later.

This is why I call Slavery the fuse, not the explosive.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sorry your ancestor was a traitorous bastard and fought on the side of slavery and against this country.

Now step aside, this sucker's coming down.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: OK, who's going to use the "W" word first?


Wacky?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: A P Hill was an interesting character. Next to Nathan Forrest, probably the one that should have swung at the end of the war.

Frankly, this is a statue that should be publicly destroyed rather than moved to the new location and the remains should be tossed in the local sewer.


They should keep the head and melt the rest down to make a metal porta john that lets you piss and shiat on the head.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Another Government Employee: A P Hill was an interesting character. Next to Nathan Forrest, probably the one that should have swung at the end of the war.

Frankly, this is a statue that should be publicly destroyed rather than moved to the new location and the remains should be tossed in the local sewer.

They should keep the head and melt the rest down to make a metal porta john that lets you piss and shiat on the head.


What a P Hill may look like:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If there were one place in the entire world where confederate statuary should exist, it is in Richmond.

As the capitol of rebellion and the home of the Museum of the Confederacy, it is an appropriate place for them.

/Move them all there
//Set up a historical garden documenting the efforts of the South to whitewash history
///Change the signs on the existing ones to accurately describe events
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snort: Send it to Fort A P Hill.


Fort Walker you mean? Or was that the joke?
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't read the name "Culpepper" anywhere without hearing it in my head with a deep southern accent.
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jubilation T. Cornpone?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.