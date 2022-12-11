 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   You know that feeling when you pull into a gas station and find out they're out of gas? Now, imagine you're a pilot and you find out the airport is out of fuel   (usatoday.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Orlando International Airport, Airline, United Airlines, AirTran Airways, JetBlue Airways, Federal Aviation Administration  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 6:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You know that feeling when you pull into a gas station and find out they're out of gas?

Has that actually happened since the '70s?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you drop an upper-decker in the Ambassador lounge?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: You know that feeling when you pull into a gas station and find out they're out of gas?

Has that actually happened since the '70s?


Yes. See the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BiDeN !!1
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the airport I learned ATC at, we invited some navy pilots to do their touch and go training.  But it turned out the FOB didn't stock the F-15 fuel. That was an awesome but awkward afternoon.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a flight canceled out of Santiago, Chile once because of a fuel workers strike. The good part is that since the airplane could not leave, it was still there the next day so we could fly out when they reached whatever agreement it was all about.  So we had an extra free night in the city on the company dime, not so bad.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I on the ground?  Yes?  Don't care.  See ya at the bar.

Am I in flight?  Still don't care, unless I am capable of mid-air refueling.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, the airport I learned ATC at, we invited some navy pilots to do their touch and go training.  But it turned out the FOB didn't stock the F-15 fuel. That was an awesome but awkward afternoon.


Navy doesn't fly F-15s, they flew F-14s.   But there was a time when the Navy used a different jet fuel than the Air Force, as it needed something more akin to diesel as a bunch of jet fuel lighting off on a ship was very, very bad.

I'm pretty sure all flight services use the same fuel type now, though.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Except that in the case of commercial airports, the airlines are kept appraised of the situation and know well ahead how much fuel they need to load up with for flights leaving for the afflicted airport, so they may not even have to refuel there at all.  Or, if their flights out of that airport are too long-distance to bring that much fuel with them when they arrive, to either negotiate for what little fuel is available, or to cancel the flight, or to arrange for a stopover along the way to refuel.

It's annoying, I'm sure that it's inconvenient, but unlike some chump in their personal vehicle, there's enough warning to mitigate the problem.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: you drop an upper-decker in the Ambassador lounge?


How do you drop an upper-decker in a toilet without a tank?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: elvisaintdead: you drop an upper-decker in the Ambassador lounge?

How do you drop an upper-decker in a toilet without a tank?


Drop it in the shelf above the toilet for all to see?  Or is that a different term?

/got nothing
 
stray_capts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rent Party: wildcardjack: So, the airport I learned ATC at, we invited some navy pilots to do their touch and go training.  But it turned out the FOB didn't stock the F-15 fuel. That was an awesome but awkward afternoon.

Navy doesn't fly F-15s, they flew F-14s.   But there was a time when the Navy used a different jet fuel than the Air Force, as it needed something more akin to diesel as a bunch of jet fuel lighting off on a ship was very, very bad.

I'm pretty sure all flight services use the same fuel type now, though.


Well, kind of.  Navy uses JP5, air force uses JP8.  Both are essentially jet-A, but JP8 is addetized with anti corrosion, anti ice, lubricity enhancers, and anti microbials.  JP5 is the same but with a higher flashpoint.  You can put either in any military jet, but only JP5 on the deck of a ship.  A navy F-18 runs just fine on JP8, they'll just burn most of their gas before landing back on a carrier.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I picked a hell of a week to stop sniffing glue JET-A fumes
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I did my long cross country to get my.license I had a planned fuel stop in Chattanooga, at Krystal, the crappy burger company who has FBOs from some reason.  They were closed, despite their punished hours.

/Still mad
//Will die mad about it
///Thrice
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: TWX: elvisaintdead: you drop an upper-decker in the Ambassador lounge?

How do you drop an upper-decker in a toilet without a tank?

Drop it in the shelf above the toilet for all to see?  Or is that a different term?

/got nothing


I don't think there's a term for that.  You could invent one if you can come up with something that sounds clever.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We are out of fuel."
Meh.

"We are out of peanuts."
'K.

"We are out of coffee."
PANIC!!!
 
PiledHIgher
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Rent Party: wildcardjack: So, the airport I learned ATC at, we invited some navy pilots to do their touch and go training.  But it turned out the FOB didn't stock the F-15 fuel. That was an awesome but awkward afternoon.

Navy doesn't fly F-15s, they flew F-14s.   But there was a time when the Navy used a different jet fuel than the Air Force, as it needed something more akin to diesel as a bunch of jet fuel lighting off on a ship was very, very bad.

I'm pretty sure all flight services use the same fuel type now, though.

Well, kind of.  Navy uses JP5, air force uses JP8.  Both are essentially jet-A, but JP8 is addetized with anti corrosion, anti ice, lubricity enhancers, and anti microbials.  JP5 is the same but with a higher flashpoint.  You can put either in any military jet, but only JP5 on the deck of a ship.  A navy F-18 runs just fine on JP8, they'll just burn most of their gas before landing back on a carrier.


It was more a the lead pilot had to put the refuel on his personal credit card. They should have had a Navy account, but nope.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PiledHIgher: [Fark user image 593x406]


Shoulda gone with this photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok subby, I'm imagining it:

I'm just sitting in a plane, stationary on the tarmac.  This is dull.

Hmm, maybe I'm not getting it?  Wait, is it the plane from The Langoliers?!
 
adj_m
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok now imagine you're a forgotten piece of luggage, you sit on a conveyor belt moving in circles, around, around, good. Hold it. Imagine you are the last cinnamon roll baking under a heat lamp. A newly divorced banker notices you, you feel terror for the first time. Ok, perfect. Now imagine you're a pair of expensive earbuds, you fall to the floor and roll over the edge. You're free and you are going home.

The machine is calibrated.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.