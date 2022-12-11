 Skip to content
(Buffalo News)   Russia forcing low-income teens into military training. Did I say Russia? I meant the US   (buffalonews.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I thought the draft ended back in the '70s.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
High school principals who have embraced the program say it motivates students who are struggling, teaches self-discipline to disruptive students and provides those who may feel isolated with a sense of camaraderie funnels that sweet, sweet Pentagon cash into their perpetually empty coffers.

FTFY.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: I thought the draft ended back in the '70s.


It's worse than a draft; it's ransoming the civilian/academic future of underage children to force them to undertake military indoctrination.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
JROTC programs should be illegal.  These are farking kids, not Spartans.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Class action by parents against the school districts.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
alwashasbeen.gif
 
