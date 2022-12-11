 Skip to content
(CNBC)   $300,000 for a 12-year lease, plus $2,100 per person per month in "all-inclusive" fees, gets young man a 237-square-foot studio with a foldaway bed. Wait, what's the catch?   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Cruise ship, Ship, Apartment, MV Narrative, mega cruise ship, Ocean liner, CEO Alister Punton, square feet  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The catch is you have to breath the same air as the rest of the plague rats.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The third try to build a cruise ship usually works.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wells - whose job at Meta's augmented and virtual reality division, Reality Labs,

Oh, he's getting laid off in a month or two and finds out that 300K is non-refundable.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Long-lease residences are priced from around $875,000 to $8 million.


I assume that the apartments that cost $8 million come with a much larger yard.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
~$4.1k per-month for all-inclusive living accommodations?

So... $140 per-day for everything?

If the room is your bedroom and the rest of the ship is essentially your servant-filled 'house', that sounds kinda awesome.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is the 28-year-old in his 40s?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When he's laid off or done traveling the world, he's going to find out that selling a permanent apartment on a cruise ship is a full time job, doubly so if he's trying to sell it for shorter terms. It sounds like the ship is designed for long term residents, so anyone who actually wants to live on a cruise ship is already there.

The market for what he bought is extremely, extremely limited.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snowblur: ~$4.1k per-month for all-inclusive living accommodations?

So... $140 per-day for everything?

If the room is your bedroom and the rest of the ship is essentially your servant-filled 'house', that sounds kinda awesome.


You've just described a Vegas hotel. Except you get to leave.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: When he's laid off or done traveling the world, he's going to find out that selling a permanent apartment on a cruise ship is a full time job, doubly so if he's trying to sell it for shorter terms. It sounds like the ship is designed for long term residents, so anyone who actually wants to live on a cruise ship is already there.

The market for what he bought is extremely, extremely limited.


The ship yet to launch let alone done sea trials. I have never seen anything to do with big boats ever cost original estimate in time or money.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Third time's the charm?

In the age of covid I cannot imagine constant cruising as anything other than a nightmare.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And all the norovirus you can shiat out.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good times.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
except for the part that it's on a cruise ship, not bad
 
Mcavity
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I swear I have seen this movie.. It usually ends badly..
 
Azz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The catch is you have to masturbate on command for a sadistic Russian mobster. And you have to produce.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The difference being that if you travel on your own you get a say in the destinations, and, importantly, they don't all have have to be cruise ports. "Oh, great, Cozumel again."

For far less money seems like you could just hop from country to country and Airbnb to Airbnb and cover a lot more ground. $140/day after lodging would be living quite the party lifestyle in much of the world.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guarantee you'll see the words "MV Narrative", bankruptcy, and "class action suit" in the same article within 5 years.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good luck with that cabin fever when you're tired of being stuck in the middle of the ocean after three months.  And every time you get off the boat its in a new place you're unfamiliar with yet somehow looks vaguely like all the other touristy ports you docked in.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe we'll get lucky and Poseidon will release the Kraken.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The catch is you have to breath the same air as the rest of the plague rats.


Not quite. It's only about 1000 people, and the staff.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder what kinds of lies all the codebros have been told around bandwidth and latency if there's supposed to be 2000 of them huddled around a series of on-board starbucks all day pushing code around and vomiting.  Fun.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Good luck with that cabin fever when you're tired of being stuck in the middle of the ocean after three months.  And every time you get off the boat its in a new place you're unfamiliar with yet somehow looks vaguely like all the other touristy ports you docked in.


There's some flexibility in it. For example it spends 4 days in Rome, 4 days in Naples. You can see a lot of Italy in a week and just get off in Rome, and on in Naples.

Now, to be clear, I'd only ever consider this for like, a year or two, after retiring. I'd never sign a long term lease for this.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a moron.
 
ThePea
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That would get real lonely real fast, if it ever launched, which I strongly doubt it will.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
sounds great, until you find out you are spending just as much for your room as you are for a crappy internet connection that you cannot even stream movies with, and forget about upload speeds.  you might be able to text someone else in a zoom meeting
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wsnowblur: ~$4.1k per-month for all-inclusive living accommodations?

So... $140 per-day for everything?

If the room is your bedroom and the rest of the ship is essentially your servant-filled 'house', that sounds kinda awesome.


Where I live, $4k/month is roughly the cost of a private room in a nursing home with three meals a day.  If you don't need nurses to help you move or move your bowels, that's a lot of money that should be going to better accommodations or meals or entertainment or whatever.

Retiring to a cruise ship is apparently a thing, and I guess if your health is sufficiently good that you are ambulatory and generally able to care for yourself it's not a bad way to wait for the Reaper... who is probably coming with the next wave of Norwalk or COVID, but whatever.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Good luck with that cabin fever when you're tired of being stuck in the middle of the ocean after three months.  And every time you get off the boat its in a new place you're unfamiliar with yet somehow looks vaguely like all the other touristy ports you docked in.


They can't leave the ship and work from a shore-side Starbucks because they would need work visas in every country the ship stops in.  I imagine that where the ship is docked is a "Freezone" so as long as Codebro stays on the ship he can still do his job anyway.  There might be a Starbucks in the FreeZone somewhere to service one of a few call centers that sprung up 15 years ago or so, just so long as he doesn't mind getting jumped in the Freezone and lose that fancy laptop.  CodeBro gotta code.

/Yeah that is all patched together from personal history
//Where's (Jamaican IT Guy)
///What do you mean you got mugged?  And they stole your /bible/?
 
rosebud_the_sled
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yah know, boning the same 80-yo grannies may lose it's luster after a few seconds.
 
trasnform
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: And all the norovirus you can shiat out.
[Fark user image 400x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
Good times.


I'll see that and raise you this...
Fark user image
 
shinji3i
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Residents will range from mid-life entrepreneurs to families with children, he said.
Children can attend the ship's "world schooling" program, which blends online learning with small group teaching, field trips and workshops with experts from the countries the ship docks at, according to Storylines' website.

Is this gonna be like those House Hunters episodes where a middle class white couple with young children say they want their kids to see the world and learn other cultures then the end of episode catchup on their life shows them living in an expat community hanging out with other white people while they homeschool the kids?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bet evictions are a real mother...

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No thanks. I already did this in the Navy. Got paid to stay on a cruise ship. Got to visit foreign ports. Had to swab a few decks and masturbate with no privacy but on the plus side got the GI Bill and can retire at 60 and get VA healthcare while only the near-dead qualify for government funded healthcare.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shinji3i: Residents will range from mid-life entrepreneurs to families with children, he said.
Children can attend the ship's "world schooling" program, which blends online learning with small group teaching, field trips and workshops with experts from the countries the ship docks at, according to Storylines' website.

Is this gonna be like those House Hunters episodes where a middle class white couple with young children say they want their kids to see the world and learn other cultures then the end of episode catchup on their life shows them living in an expat community hanging out with other white people while they homeschool the kids?

[media.tenor.com image 498x373] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, where else could a professional butterfly admirer and an amateur nuclear arms inspector afford to raise their family on their meager seven million dollar budget?
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I bet the homeowners association will be fun.
 
