 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Eruptions from the world's largest active volcano could soon be over. Apparently the Hawaiians have thrown in enough human sacrifices and appeased the Mauna Loa god   (9news.com.au) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Mauna Loa, Volcano, Mauna Loa update, largest active volcano, Kīlauea, Caldera, eruption of the world, Entertainment Co.  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 2:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is because they are not addicted to Orange Crush.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hope any Hawaiian Farkers on the Big Island have come out unscathed, in self and home alike!
 
Alunan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they throw Trump or DeSantis in?

Oh wait, Human...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Her name is Pele, brah.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Alaska is the center of activity now.   That's good news on the methane front.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Her name is Pele, brah.


And I didn't think she took human sacrifices.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn, I'm going to miss those USGS live feeds. Kinda soothing, like the yule log channel, but without that horrid music.
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Hope any Hawaiian Farkers on the Big Island have come out unscathed, in self and home alike!


I honestly don't know for sure, but I'm on the left coast and someone was sharing vacation volcano pics earlier this week. Said officials let them within 2 miles of lava, if I remember right. Pics looked pretty damb close. Eruptions like this are probably good for the islands overall. Mother nature acting up, but not hurting anybody.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pele is hungry
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.