(BBC)   Enid Blyton fans horrified by the new direction of her latest work, "Five Get Blasted in the Channel Islands"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the case:
worldofblyton.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is some more of her latest work. What's going on with that lady?
bing.comView Full Size

Subby, you're awesome. Good headline.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing some sandwiches and lashings of ginger beer won't fix.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just be glad it wasn't the porn parody, "Five Get Finger-Blasted in the Channel Islands."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flats look like the same cheaply designed, three story, wood framed monstrosities that are also prominent in New Jersey. So the island of Jersey seems to have the same crappy, corrupt construction codes as the State named after it!
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enid Blyton. Now that's a name I haven't heard in a long time.

Read most of them. Once upon a time. Damn I'm old.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did they have Lashings of single malt?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those are definitely flats now.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's what they get for pumping their own gas.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The flats look like the same cheaply designed, three story, wood framed monstrosities that are also prominent in New Jersey. So the island of Jersey seems to have the same crappy, corrupt construction codes as the State named after it!


Pretty sure Jersey is about money laundering and pederasty.

So, God help us, worse than the Muricuhn Jersey.
 
