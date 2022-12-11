 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Ukraine strikes Wagner headquarters. No word on Rimsky-Korsakov or Tchaikovsky headquarters   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian army, private military company, Ukrainian forces, direct route, Russia, Boris Yeltsin, Yevgeny Prigozhin  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll be Bach
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Hart to Hart message?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. fark those Nazi assholes. Wagner is the worst of the worst.

Glad to see they're finally on the Chopin block.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wagner has had its great moments and its terrible hours
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liszt not be too hasty here, assuming everyone at the HQ died.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I find the Wagner's music just drones on and on.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Air defence systems destroyed two missiles, four reached their targets," Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-installed governor of the city, said on the Telegram messaging app.
He added that a "recreation centre" where people were dining had been destroyed in the attack, and that Ukrainian forces had used US-supplied Himars rocket launchers.

some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wagner ~ Tannhäuser Overture
Youtube SRmCEGHt-Qk
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Go get 'em boys!
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is terrorism. When the underdog lands a punch, against someone who was punching down with impunity for decades, that's terrorism. You're either with us or against us.

Imbecile exceptionalism.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Special message for Wagner.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How many got to ride with the valkyries?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We found where you're Haydn
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What Wagner Headquarters might look like:

No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder how Wagner will Handel this.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These puns are all Verdi bad.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

patcarew: This is terrorism. When the underdog lands a punch, against someone who was punching down with impunity for decades, that's terrorism. You're either with us or against us.

Imbecile exceptionalism.


Do you smell toast?
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These puns are all kinda Sousa.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Your hotel reservations have been canceled.  Incidentally, so have you.  Have a nice day.
 
whr21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guess another old account got sold off.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kill the Wagner, kill the Wagner, kill the Wagner
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigMax: I find the Wagner's music just drones on and on.


Kill da wabbit
Kill da wabbit...

