 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Wolves are being reintroduced to Colorado. Zombie Gerald Ford looks on nervously   (axios.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Colorado, Endangered species, United States, Recovery Plan, Endangered Species Act, part of a voter-approved initiative, Gov. Jared Polis' administration outline, 293-page draft plan  
•       •       •

150 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2022 at 9:50 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At some point in time after 2024 a couple of wolves may be released around Durango. Colorado Parks and wildlife that is in charge of the program thinks it's idiotic  and it will do nothing good or useful so they will drag their feet on doing it. That's a good thing.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tom Brokaw Pre-Tapes - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 1tX6jdoruH8
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: At some point in time after 2024 a couple of wolves may be released around Durango. Colorado Parks and wildlife that is in charge of the program thinks it's idiotic  and it will do nothing good or useful so they will drag their feet on doing it. That's a good thing.


There is a few foxes that live here. I'm not sure if I'd feel safe with wolves.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He sounds delicious.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ski9600: eurotrader: At some point in time after 2024 a couple of wolves may be released around Durango. Colorado Parks and wildlife that is in charge of the program thinks it's idiotic  and it will do nothing good or useful so they will drag their feet on doing it. That's a good thing.

There is a few foxes that live here. I'm not sure if I'd feel safe with wolves.


There is a red fox I see during the week and a few grey fox that I am glad to see. The question is on how the roughly 7,000 mountain Lions that live in Colorado are going to interact with wolves trying to steal their food source.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Los Lobos - Will the Wolf Survive?
Youtube lJVsUMKftMo
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: ski9600: eurotrader: At some point in time after 2024 a couple of wolves may be released around Durango. Colorado Parks and wildlife that is in charge of the program thinks it's idiotic  and it will do nothing good or useful so they will drag their feet on doing it. That's a good thing.

There is a few foxes that live here. I'm not sure if I'd feel safe with wolves.

There is a red fox I see during the week and a few grey fox that I am glad to see. The question is on how the roughly 7,000 mountain Lions that live in Colorado are going to interact with wolves trying to steal their food source.


Sounds like if there's sufficient competition, the mountain lions will become their food source.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: At some point in time after 2024 a couple of wolves may be released around Durango. Colorado Parks and wildlife that is in charge of the program thinks it's idiotic  and it will do nothing good or useful so they will drag their feet on doing it. That's a good thing.


A lack of wolves means more mountain lions.

Wolves mostly want to stay away from people, but sometimes eat their livestock. Mountain lions actually do want to eat people.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We reached the old wolf in time to watch a fierce green fire dying in her eyes. I realized then, and have known ever since, that there was something new to me in those eyes - something known only to her and to the mountain. I was young then, and full of trigger-itch; I thought that because fewer wolves meant more deer, that no wolves would mean hunters' paradise. But after seeing the green fire die, I sensed that neither the wolf nor the mountain agreed with such a view....I now suspect that just as a deer herd lives in mortal fear of its wolves, so does a mountain live in mortal fear of its deer. And perhaps with better cause, for while a buck pulled down by wolves can be replaced in two or three years, a range pulled down by too many deer may fail of replacement in as many decades. So also with cows. The cowman who cleans his range of wolves does not realize that he is taking over the wolf's job of trimming the herd to fit the range. He has not learned to think like a mountain. Hence we have dustbowls, and rivers washing the future into the sea."

/ Aldo Leopold
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: eurotrader: At some point in time after 2024 a couple of wolves may be released around Durango. Colorado Parks and wildlife that is in charge of the program thinks it's idiotic  and it will do nothing good or useful so they will drag their feet on doing it. That's a good thing.

A lack of wolves means more mountain lions.

Wolves mostly want to stay away from people, but sometimes eat their livestock. Mountain lions actually do want to eat people.


Nonsense, if mountain Lions have mule deer to eat they leave humans alone. Only attacks on humans have been juvenile and sick cats that weigh under 100 lbs (45kg). They are hard to see but have always run away from dogs.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wolves eat humans and their animals.
There's a reason they got extirpated.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Wolves eat humans and their animals.
There's a reason they got extirpated.


Wolves eat walnuts

Wolves, walnuts, Wattlestar Galatica
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can feel the wolf love.  NTTAWWT
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: eurotrader: At some point in time after 2024 a couple of wolves may be released around Durango. Colorado Parks and wildlife that is in charge of the program thinks it's idiotic  and it will do nothing good or useful so they will drag their feet on doing it. That's a good thing.

A lack of wolves means more mountain lions.

Wolves mostly want to stay away from people, but sometimes eat their livestock. Mountain lions actually do want to eat people.


Wolves can also be deterred by sturdy fencing. Mountain lions just climb right over.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.