 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The Dead Sea is dying. So it actually was the Undead Sea all this time   (npr.org) divider line
18
    More: Ironic, Dead Sea, Israel, Jordan, DEAD SEA, therapeutic waters, main part of the lake, water level, Israeli-occupied West Bank  
•       •       •

946 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just pining for the fjords.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs on its phylactery
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a salty headline.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
freedify.comView Full Size

Plenty of tourists want to snorkel over the undead sea
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [freedify.com image 700x400]
Plenty of tourists want to snorkel over the undead sea


Don't blink.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet those biatches at Nestle have a straw in there too
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad.

Is there a bright side? Sure. Use the brine for chemical processes. Scoop out all the sand and use it for building materials. It sounds weird, but can it be used to make adobe-like blocks?

The Dead Sea, like Lake Chad, Lake Mead, and that Russian one that I can't recall, might be gone for a very long time. Those are the lemons. Make lemonade if you can.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's diverting more water from the source than gets replenished. The exact same problem we have out west.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zomb-sea?
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get all salty about it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Sad.

Is there a bright side? Sure. Use the brine for chemical processes. Scoop out all the sand and use it for building materials. It sounds weird, but can it be used to make adobe-like blocks?

The Dead Sea, like Lake Chad, Lake Mead, and that Russian one that I can't recall, might be gone for a very long time. Those are the lemons. Make lemonade if you can.


We can't make any lemonade, we don't have any water.
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Sad.

Is there a bright side? Sure. Use the brine for chemical processes. Scoop out all the sand and use it for building materials. It sounds weird, but can it be used to make adobe-like blocks?

The Dead Sea, like Lake Chad, Lake Mead, and that Russian one that I can't recall, might be gone for a very long time. Those are the lemons. Make lemonade if you can.


Aral sea
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
niagarafallslive.comView Full Size


R I P
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The question is how long this natural wonder, that's existed for millions of years, will keep disappearing before action is taken to reverse its decline.

Narrator: As it would turn out, no sufficient action needed to reverse its decline would ever be taken, and the Dead Sea would eventually just become a small lake. Because any sufficient action needed to reverse its decline was considered too prohibitively expensive to implement.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cuke it!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Sad.

Is there a bright side? Sure. Use the brine for chemical processes. Scoop out all the sand and use it for building materials. It sounds weird, but can it be used to make adobe-like blocks?

The Dead Sea, like Lake Chad, Lake Mead, and that Russian one that I can't recall, might be gone for a very long time. Those are the lemons. Make lemonade if you can.


And around the corner, fudge.
 
Iczer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"This is so sad, because the solutions [are not] easy to make, and very, very expensive now, unfortunately," says Galit Cohen, director general of Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry, which published its latest proposal to save the Dead Sea in June.

Really? I mean it seems awfully easy to me given what was stated in TFA earlier.

It's a human-made problem, say environmental researchers and officials.

Either stop farking the damned water sources and using the thing as your cash box, or get completely farked over when there is no water left at all. If you can't sustain a population somewhere unless you completely hose the natural water in the region, you don't really belong there. Seems awfully simple to me.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.