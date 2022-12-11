 Skip to content
(Variety)   Ponzi scheme being sued because it's a Ponzi scheme   (variety.com) divider line
65
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, that's a yahtzee!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't a Ponzi.  It was literally just a pump and dump scam.  There are a million articles on this, but here's how it worked.

Private equity invested in CAA (a big talent agency) along with NFT exchanges like OpenSea.  CAA had its celebrity clients promote NFTs.  People bought the NFTs because Jimmy Fallon said Bored Apes were cool and Reese Witherspoon said World of Women was empowering women.

This scam has ended.  The celebrities are no longer promoting the NFTs.  Wall Street got "investors" to send them money under the guise that they were sticking it to Wall Street.  It was a gorgeous scam.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)


Tickets that can't be scalped
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less a Ponzi scheme and more oceanfront property in Arizona
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paying attention:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)


Find your average serious business corporate IT person.  Just casually drop it into the conversation:  "You know, maybe what we need is blockchain for this..."  When they turn white and start shaking, run like hell!
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)

Tickets that can't be scalped


Except I did scalp them, burned the originals, and then put them on CoinXchange as an NFT.

Then I burned all of the buildings which housed the NFT and sent it to the moon.

Diamond hands.
 
tennyson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)

Tickets that can't be scalped


Ordinary cryptography is perfectly good for that. Or a plain database.

Blockchain would let everyone inspect the database, like if you didn't trust that the ticket takers were honest. But if you don't trust them your ticket isn't worth anything anyway.
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: hoodiowithtudio: Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)

Tickets that can't be scalped

Except I did scalp them, burned the originals, and then put them on CoinXchange as an NFT.

Then I burned all of the buildings which housed the NFT and sent it to the moon.

Diamond hands.


(it made me a little bit sick to my stomach to type that malarkey)
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's been reposted a billion times but they at least get credit for knowing a scam when they see it unlike a bunch of other celebs:


Adult Butters Sells NFTs to Stan and Kyle (South Park POST COVID - Part 2)
Youtube D0ktil5dO64


/Meanwhile people from Family Guy had their stupid apes stolen from them.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

At its portfolio height in early 2022, Bored Ape NFTs were fetching in the hundreds of thousands of dollars with what were deemed rare characteristics. Plaintiff Titcher purchased a Mutant Ape and an Otherdeed for the Bored Ape metaverse Otherside, and Real purchased ApeCoin tokens, according to the lawsuit.

I am legitimately stupider for having read that.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't understand what an NFT is at all. Every time I read about the concept, I come away just as confused as I was going into it.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)


I mean... the word 'valid' is doing a lot of legwork in painting over a farkton of political arguments since anything involving democratization of anything immediately sits right in the grey area between legal and illegal, and a lot of people who say things like that mean "always 100% legal 100% of the time in 100% of circumstances".

There are valid applications for blockchain in basically the same way that there are valid applications for encryption or torrent-based file distribution, private servers the government can't access, etc.

... is this a good way to implement financial speculation/gambling?  No.  Is it a good way to handle actual real investing?  fark no.  But as a general form of data security not dependent on central authority, it's... fine?  Nothing inherently wrong with it.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I still don't understand what an NFT is at all. Every time I read about the concept, I come away just as confused as I was going into it.


It's a serial number in a database effectively. There's a small amount of programming that goes into it but essentially it's a serial number. In a database. That you can sell.

Unless that small amount of coding states that you can't sell it like the creators of squid coin did.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a 'bored ape' may look like:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/or maybe not
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I still don't understand what an NFT is at all. Every time I read about the concept, I come away just as confused as I was going into it.


You have a thing.

You make a token for that thing.

The token is worth coin.

The person who owns the token owns the thing but not really. Because reasons.

Now they can sell the token for even more coin.

Nobody owns the thing. They just have the token.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was kind of under the impression that (at least some of) the celebrities got paid for their work in crypto or NFTs that are now valueless, which would seem to make them co-victims, rather than co-conspirators.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I gotta Eeyore this one. A case against Kim Kardashian for the same gotdamn thing was dismissed just last week because caveat emptor.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putative? WTF Variety?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I gotta Eeyore this one. A case against Kim Kardashian for the same gotdamn thing was dismissed just last week because caveat emptor.


https://www.fark.com/comments/12667932/Judge-dismisses-pump-dump-crypto-lawsuit-against-Kim-Kardashian-despite-legitimate-concerns-because-if-you-believe-something-a-Kardashian-says-thats-on-you
 
Dadoody
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't have any sympathy for these morons. No one "invests" in crypto, because it somehow replaces money for anything. They pour money into it, because it's a get rich quick scheme that suckered in trillions while the money printing was going on.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Celebrities getting paid to endorse things has been occurring since at least the 1800's. I hope these fake money companies get burned to the F'ing ground & I never have to hear the words crypto or NFT or blockchain again, but I hardly see how this is the celebrities fault.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Celebrity endorsements, how do they work?
 
hej
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)


The closest suggestion that I've heard to being practical and beneficial was that women in Gilead states might be able to use cryptocurrency to buy mifepristone and misoprostol from sellers in free states on the dark web.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)



Blockchain is very useful when you want to have a distributed validated ledger.


As for when you would want a distributed validated ledger, that's a whole other question.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I still don't understand what an NFT is at all. Every time I read about the concept, I come away just as confused as I was going into it.


An NFT is like a Pet Rock, only there is no rock, and even if there was a rock it would go *poof* the moment the link to the server hosting the content was abandoned.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I was kind of under the impression that (at least some of) the celebrities got paid for their work in crypto or NFTs that are now valueless, which would seem to make them co-victims, rather than co-conspirators.


See? They really are just like us!
 
darinwil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I still don't understand what an NFT is at all. Every time I read about the concept, I come away just as confused as I was going into it.


I'll probably be "crypto-corrected" but I think the idea is with the ability to create infinite perfect copies of digital things, there needed to be a way to say your particular copy is the "real" one. Which kinda makes a tiny bit of sense, but then peeps were like, "why does it have to prove you own a digital original, why can't it apply to everything?", which is just stupid, if I have the physical Mona Lisa why would I have to prove it digitally, and why would that digital proof even have value, to which they decided, "oh if we just destroy the actual original, physical or otherwise, magically that proof is now as valuable as the original!"
All the applications of blockchain would work if dippy doos didn't try to make them something they are not. Crypto currency? Sure if it actually worked as currency instead of a capital investment. NFTs? Sure if they were as actually tied as strongly as the value of a physical object is to the physical object itself.
Unfortunately it's all been turned into essentially subprime loan bundles as investment assets, they look good until you find out someone just sold you a bunch of delinquent debts.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Dog Ate My Homework: I still don't understand what an NFT is at all. Every time I read about the concept, I come away just as confused as I was going into it.

An NFT is like a Pet Rock, only there is no rock, and even if there was a rock it would go *poof* the moment the link to the server hosting the content was abandoned.


This just happened. https://news.bitcoin.com/ftx-hosted-nfts-point-to-broken-metadata-issue-illuminates-flaws-with-nfts-tied-to-centralized-clouds/
 
ecl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where the F*ck is Crypto-Bevets?
 
thornhill
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm both surprised and not surprised how easily celebrities let their brands be pimped for a questionable financial product.

And promoting any kind of financial product/service just seems like it's not going to end well because someone is going to lose money.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I invite anyone to take a screenshot of this comment and declare it an NFT. Let me know how much it's worth because I can do this all day.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)

Tickets that can't be scalped


That would require that Ticketmaster, which wants scalpers and has its own crew of scalpers, take action against scalpers.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna911331
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Valter: The Dog Ate My Homework: I still don't understand what an NFT is at all. Every time I read about the concept, I come away just as confused as I was going into it.

You have a thing.

You make a token for that thing.

The token is worth coin.

The person who owns the token owns the thing but not really. Because reasons.

Now they can sell the token for even more coin.

Nobody owns the thing. They just have the token.


Like I said...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It wasn't a Ponzi.  It was literally just a pump and dump scam.  There are a million articles on this, but here's how it worked.

Private equity invested in CAA (a big talent agency) along with NFT exchanges like OpenSea.  CAA had its celebrity clients promote NFTs.  People bought the NFTs because Jimmy Fallon said Bored Apes were cool and Reese Witherspoon said World of Women was empowering women.

This scam has ended.  The celebrities are no longer promoting the NFTs.  Wall Street got "investors" to send them money under the guise that they were sticking it to Wall Street.  It was a gorgeous scam.


It wasn't even illegal in the slightest. Buyers were disclosed everything and knew what they were buying. I doubt those suing ever get a dime.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)


Tracking rights for digital goods that aren't reliant upon a single vendor maintaining an authoritative database.

For instance, tracking who owns the rights to make and sell copies of paintings, music, or other artistic works.

But being how easy it's been for people to steal assets, I don't know that it's necessarily the best way to track this information.

Also, you'd likely need some way to do verification of the initial record before it's minted, to ensure that the rights actual exist.

I also wonder if this could be used for land records, as the whole concept of 'title insurance' seems rather shady to me.
 
Northern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)


There was a farker here who wanted me to put the title to my home into blockchain, presumably held by FTX or another crypto exchange.
The blockchain is a cult, and it's impossible to convince a true believer that it's a scam.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Paying attention:

[Fark user image 850x620]


South Park Streaming Wars Part 2 Matt Damon
Youtube oE38zJmYEBk
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)


Explaining the concept of Occam's Razor to someone.
 
Bslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Blockchain, brah

/#blockchainbro
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)


https://beincrypto.com/blockchain-will-coordinate-airspace-so-delivery-drones-dont-crash/

but a blockchain is a series of rubes
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

darinwil: The Dog Ate My Homework: I still don't understand what an NFT is at all. Every time I read about the concept, I come away just as confused as I was going into it.

I'll probably be "crypto-corrected" but I think the idea is with the ability to create infinite perfect copies of digital things, there needed to be a way to say your particular copy is the "real" one. Which kinda makes a tiny bit of sense, but then peeps were like, "why does it have to prove you own a digital original, why can't it apply to everything?", which is just stupid, if I have the physical Mona Lisa why would I have to prove it digitally, and why would that digital proof even have value, to which they decided, "oh if we just destroy the actual original, physical or otherwise, magically that proof is now as valuable as the original!"
All the applications of blockchain would work if dippy doos didn't try to make them something they are not. Crypto currency? Sure if it actually worked as currency instead of a capital investment. NFTs? Sure if they were as actually tied as strongly as the value of a physical object is to the physical object itself.
Unfortunately it's all been turned into essentially subprime loan bundles as investment assets, they look good until you find out someone just sold you a bunch of delinquent debts.


Good point. If a bunch of stuff that can't possibly be true were true, crypto and NFTs would work.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)


Bitcoin allows me to buy shrooms from Canada.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Valter: Let's pretend for a second that there is a valid use-case for blockchain.

I know, I know. That's why I used the word pretend.

Name them:

1)

https://beincrypto.com/blockchain-will-coordinate-airspace-so-delivery-drones-dont-crash/

but a blockchain is a series of rubes


Blockchain isn't needed for that.

Heck we had CSMA/CA already for wavelengths, something approaching that with the predictive algorithms above and broadcasting flight path information would make this near seamless without having to inflict blockchain on it.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I still don't understand what an NFT is at all. Every time I read about the concept, I come away just as confused as I was going into it.


They sell you a web link.
You don't actually own or have any rights to what the web link points to.
You just have a web link.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecl: Where the F*ck is Crypto-Bevets?


He's probably returned to the future to double check his predictions.
 
henryhill
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
