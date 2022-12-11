 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Tourists have been swimming in red tide. They love it   (fox13news.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that what it's called when you're trying to have a good time and Aunt Flo shows up?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Future group Darwin Award winners
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Is that what it's called when you're trying to have a good time and Aunt Flo shows up?


Nothing wrong with a bit of face-painting when you're at the carnival.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I understood that reference dot jaypeg
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, to be fair, I know a lot of guys that have no problem doing their business when the red tide comes. Some of them even take pride in being members of the red wing club.
 
