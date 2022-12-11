 Skip to content
(Twitter)   There's well designed playground equipment. And then there's this
    Facepalm, shot  
Original
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
syrynxx
5 hours ago  
/r/funniereachloop
 
Badmoodman
5 hours ago  
There's well designed playground equipment. And then there's this


Umm, then there's that kid.
 
Devolving_Spud
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Irwin Mainway has diversified into making playground equipment
 
Irving Maimway
5 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 285x177]

Irwin Mainway has diversified into making playground equipment


Indeed
 
Recoil Therapy
5 hours ago  
Way to go subby, my laughter woke up the cats & now I have to deal with their grumpiness.
 
fullyautomatic
5 hours ago  
Okay that farkin hilarious lmao. 5 out of 5.
 
Squid_for_Brains
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie
4 hours ago  
That's just stupid dangerous.

This was certain death or paralyzation if you screwed up:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
puffy999
4 hours ago  
nestflix.funView Full Size
 
iBette
4 hours ago  
Playground engineers learned nothing from lawn darts, I take it?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
puffy999
4 hours ago  

iBette: Playground engineers learned nothing from lawn darts, I take it?
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


"Now you know why they call me Pokey, you green son of a biatch."
 
syrynxx
4 hours ago  

puffy999: [nestflix.fun image 850x446]


Kid is young enough they probably havent descended yet
 
puffy999
4 hours ago  

syrynxx: puffy999: [nestflix.fun image 850x446]

Kid is young enough they probably havent descended yet


Well not with THAT attitude and/or playground equipment.
 
iron de havilland
4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/Funny, I remember that joke being in Bottom, not The Young Ones.
//Maybe they recycled it, maybe I'm just wrong.
 
markie_farkie
4 hours ago  

syrynxx: puffy999: [nestflix.fun image 850x446]

Kid is young enough they probably havent descended yet


After that impact, they'll have to descend from behind his eyeballs.
 
gameshowhost
4 hours ago  
The fools installed it backwards!
 
bearded clamorer
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland
3 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Make America Grate Again?
 
Dave and the Mission
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr
3 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Finely shredded child is better
 
Somaticasual
3 hours ago  
Still, We need to look at the positives.
They've built the perfect slide if 3 children try to go at the same time, side by side....
 
freddyV
3 hours ago  
haven't seen the vid before, but a pic of that has been online for years
 
roddikinsathome
1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 285x177]

Irwin Mainway has diversified into making playground equipment

Indeed


We have 'Completed' The Fark, you may disperse to a website, or "blog", of your own choosing. Good day.
 
Exile On Beale Street
1 hour ago  
jaggedy jungle gym
Youtube 0GKXG5FiCM0
 
WillofJ2
1 hour ago  
Just so happens the parents decided to record the kid going down the slide with him spreading his legs wide open over the split,
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Just so happens the parents decided to record the kid going down the slide with him spreading his legs wide open over the split,


Obvious crisis actor.
 
WelldeadLink
1 hour ago  
The trolley problem has been solved.
 
WillofJ2
1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: WillofJ2: Just so happens the parents decided to record the kid going down the slide with him spreading his legs wide open over the split,

Obvious crisis actor.


Just a forced participant in a generation of people/parents that wants to post everything online and go viral
 
ChimpMitten
1 hour ago  
Stupid design but that must have been installed upside down, or by someone who really hates children.

I take it back, it is a brilliant design.
 
litespeed74
1 hour ago  
Is this another gender reveal thing?
 
gnosis301
1 hour ago  
Oh Japan...
 
maxandgrinch
1 hour ago  
Modern take on the old style playgrounds which were partially for population control, and subliminal adverts for child life insurance
 
MistressRowena
56 minutes ago  
Getting his Darwin Award young, apparently.
 
Decorus
56 minutes ago  
I think the issue is the age of the child and not the equipment. The playground equipment is designed for an older child not a toddler.
 
UncleDirtNap
55 minutes ago  
Well duhhhh, it's called The Ballbuster for a reason.
 
cwheelie
54 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO FARK!
 
buravirgil
53 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: That's just stupid dangerous.

This was certain death or paralyzation if you screwed up:

[preview.redd.it image 828x828]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Len Artell
52 minutes ago  
Ads seem to be on point today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse
52 minutes ago  

iBette: Playground engineers learned nothing from lawn darts, I take it?
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I was at a party with an ex where they were playing a drinking game with lawn darts. Something where you stick a tall boy in front of you, and the person across from you tries to puncture the can. If it hits, you've got to drink until it no longer leaks.

She was talking to a friend sitting next to her when the girl across launched her dart, which struck my then girlfriend in the leg. Everyone just stopped and stared, but she didn't f*cking notice. Just kept conversing with her friend like nothing had happened. I didn't say a thing - just shrugged my shoulders, pulled the dart out of her thigh, handed it to her and said "You're up."
 
Gramma
51 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: WillofJ2: Just so happens the parents decided to record the kid going down the slide with him spreading his legs wide open over the split,

Obvious crisis actor.

Just a forced participant in a generation of people/parents that wants to post everything online and go viral


I didn't find it at all funny. The poor kid could have broken his neck.
 
scalpod
50 minutes ago  
Hey Crappy Design, get your own logo, you crappy thief.
 
FormlessOne
49 minutes ago  
Who designed that, Grimtooth?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
48 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA thanks Subby
 
Begoggle
48 minutes ago  
I hope someone complains about how playgrounds in their day were dangerous and that's how they should be now.
Pictures of Action Park would be totally original as well.
 
Sexy Jesus
46 minutes ago  
When Chinese copiers decide they are creative.
 
germ78
46 minutes ago  
On the plus side for the kid, it's unlikely that his balls have descended.
 
farkitallletitend
43 minutes ago  

Gramma: WillofJ2: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: WillofJ2: Just so happens the parents decided to record the kid going down the slide with him spreading his legs wide open over the split,

Obvious crisis actor.

Just a forced participant in a generation of people/parents that wants to post everything online and go viral

I didn't find it at all funny. The poor kid could have broken his neck.


It was funny because he was fat.
 
cyberspacedout
42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
