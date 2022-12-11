 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Maybe we should let more detectives work from home
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? Most of us never need to go into the office to get the same or more productivity. But...that makes our corporate overlords feel VERY sad
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
orion-uploads.openroadmedia.comView Full Size

Has got the no leaving the house thing down.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Most of us never need to go into the office to get the same or more productivity. But...that makes our corporate overlords feel VERY sad


Detective Comics would have been a lot less fun for kids to read.  Just panel after panel of Bruce Wayne in a Barcalounger while Alfred brings him police files.  It picks up a bit when Dick Grayson shows up and pins pictures and strings to the wall... but that gets old fast.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of DNA technology cold cases are being solved left and right.

https://www.reddit.com/r/UnresolvedMysteries/comments/zix5s1/at_least_129_john_jane_does_have_been_identified/
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NyQuil is a helluva drug

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much competition from civilian blogs, they got four more detectives working on cases. They got 'em working in shifts!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A lot of detectives have cases they latch onto and review over the years.
Many retired detectives review cold cases as hobbies, instead of sudoku or crosswords.
This is such a well known and widespread thing, it's a plot point in the TV show Frasier.
Better cops solve them quicker, ie:
https://books.google.com/books/about/The_Cop_Who_Wouldn_t_Quit.html?id=TLS066V7tB8C&source=kp_book_description
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Aquapope: iheartscotch: Honestly? Most of us never need to go into the office to get the same or more productivity. But...that makes our corporate overlords feel VERY sad

Detective Comics would have been a lot less fun for kids to read.  Just panel after panel of Bruce Wayne in a Barcalounger while Alfred brings him police files.  It picks up a bit when Dick Grayson shows up and pins pictures and strings to the wall... but that gets old fast.


Batman's efforts would be more constructive in preventing incidents instead of reacting to them. Also...maybe a remodel of Arkham Asylum so they cannot just immediately escape.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: [orion-uploads.openroadmedia.com image 680x287]
Has got the no leaving the house thing down.


But where would he be without Archie?  (IMO best detective fiction ever).
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Moniker o' Shame: [orion-uploads.openroadmedia.com image 680x287]
Has got the no leaving the house thing down.

But where would he be without Archie?  (IMO best detective fiction ever).


Pfft...
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Because of DNA technology cold cases are being solved left and right.

https://www.reddit.com/r/UnresolvedMysteries/comments/zix5s1/at_least_129_john_jane_does_have_been_identified/


Yep. Amazing, isn't it?  After they captured the Golden State killer (my childhood boogeyman), I joined 23 and me, and uploaded my results to GEDmatch. If there  is a killer in my family tree somewhere, the authorities can have at him.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Most of us never need to go into the office to get the same or more productivity. But...that makes our corporate overlords feel VERY sad


"COVID-Stricken Detective"

Just think of how many more cold cases might have been solved if it wasn't for those pesky vaccines

Perhaps the forensic pathologists can bring THEIR work home?   So much for the chain of custody for evidence.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Because of DNA technology cold cases are being solved left and right.

https://www.reddit.com/r/UnresolvedMysteries/comments/zix5s1/at_least_129_john_jane_does_have_been_identified/


Aaaand just as often is used as a way for PDs to juice their numbers, jail people they don't like and wrongfully convict people.

https://daily.jstor.org/forensic-dna-evidence-can-lead-wrongful-convictions/
 
