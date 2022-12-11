 Skip to content
Today's Slatesplanation: Expensive Christmas trees and why you'll pay outrageous sums them because you won't get a smart and sensible faux tree
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went artificial a few years ago. A real tree causes too much anxiety. Did you water it? Did it stop taking up water? Are the needles falling off? Is it going to catch fire any second? Where do you dispose of it? Can we get this tinder box out of the house right after presents are opened?

Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Festivus pole. Problem solved. No tinsel allowed.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
B-b-but, I love the fire hazard.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

atomic-age
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We've been using our tree since 1999, and someone else used it from 1962 til then.

I'm putting it up today.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never got rid of last years. Saving money.
 
lymond01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Caved and bought a fake tree this year after balking at the $110 undead trees.  It was dead simple to put together, lightly flocked, pre lit.  The only apparently unsolvable issue is that while there aren't too many lights, each one is kind of brighter than what we are used to.

So when you're looking at the tree, I'm not saying it's Christmas Vacation or anything, but it's not a warm glow.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: We went artificial a few years ago. A real tree causes too much anxiety. Did you water it? Did it stop taking up water? Are the needles falling off? Is it going to catch fire any second? Where do you dispose of it? Can we get this tinder box out of the house right after presents are opened?

/maybe I have a problem


As a kid, we were always an artificial tree family.  My wife too.  Last year, we decided to finally do a real one.  DId it again this year.

Keep it watered and it's fine.  I'm used to watering all the other plants in the house, so it's not a huge issue.

To dispose of it, I burn it in the firepit.  It gets REALLY bright and hot!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Madre has a fake 2 foot ( .6 m) tree with fiber optics as the needles. It takes zero effort to set up and is bright enough by itself.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Found a fake tree on sale a few days before X-mas for 20 bucks, lasted 5 years, worth it.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A tree permit for the local National Forest is only ten bucks.

TMYK
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Have you ever met a Christmas Tree Farmer who is a Democrat? I'll wait until you locate one...

buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But how will I let my neighbors know I'm so much better than they are if I don't get the largest tree imaginable?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will turn into a Spirited discussion

Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: We went artificial a few years ago. A real tree causes too much anxiety. Did you water it? Did it stop taking up water? Are the needles falling off? Is it going to catch fire any second? Where do you dispose of it? Can we get this tinder box out of the house right after presents are opened?

/maybe I have a problem


Those are all valid concerns. Good thing is, they finally have fake trees that actually look realistic. We bought one of those $900 ones a  few years back because it was on some kind of super sale, for like $350. It's a great tree. But like I said, it doesn't look like a fake tree. I finally don't feel at all embarrassed by a fake tree.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: A tree permit for the local National Forest is only ten bucks.

TMYK


Ever gotten your own tree? It really does suck. You're wet and cold, you wander around all day, and you come home covered in sap.

CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We got a fake tree a few years ago. I've spent enough time tromping through tree farms in the snow and/or rain looking for a decent tree. No more. Although I do miss the New Years tree disposal bonfire. But I live in town now.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The prior owners of our house planted their tree in the yard, so we're basically set for life. It's kinda cute.
 
harlock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Haven't done a real tree in ages.  Didn't really decorate when I was living on my own until I got married and the wife likes that kind of stuff.  So bought a nice fake tree and it's lasted for around 7 years now.  Except the lights.  never buy a fake tree pre-wired with lights.   String it yourself every year.  Much easier to fix.   This year before putting it away I'm cutting all of the lights out of it.  Most are dead and I've augmented them with new strands.   Even with one of those light fixing guns it's too hard to track things down when they are buried in there, you can't tell what's going in what direction.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My brother and his wife have one of those two-story foyers, and I think every year in that house they've gotten a permit and gone out as a family to cut down a tree. The trees always look good out in the wild, and then they magically turn into garbage monster bad combover trees on the way home. I love them.

I knew my parents were finally old when they went artificial.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Team fake tree all the way. Why would a I kill a beautiful living thing and mount it in my house like a trophy for less than a month, just for shiats n giggles? I'm not a psycho.
 
jmr61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark you subby. A fake tree is a fake tree. I'll get a goddamn real tree if I want one. And I do. And I have enough money to afford a farking real tree.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just use my ficus tree I've had for over 10 years.
Dont recall anywhere it has to be a pine tree.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Team fake tree all the way. Why would a I kill a beautiful living thing and mount it in my house like a trophy for less than a month, just for shiats n giggles? I'm not a psycho.


You do it as a warning to other trees. If that oak by the driveway drops another acorn near my windshield, it knows what's coming for it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: We went artificial a few years ago. A real tree causes too much anxiety. Did you water it? Did it stop taking up water? Are the needles falling off? Is it going to catch fire any second? Where do you dispose of it? Can we get this tinder box out of the house right after presents are opened?

/maybe I have a problem


No.  In finally taking the plunge and buying the fake, it sounds like you're one step ahead of me in returning to sanity.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I grew up with a fake tree. It was kind of a tradition to assemble the tree and then decorate it. Took half the day but it was a 'family' thing as close to one my family had. I always thought it was cool. Let's get the tree from storage and put it up just like Santa does!

/ Mall Santa.
// A few times we even did the popcorn thing which was deliciously tedious.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TwowheelinTim: A tree permit for the local National Forest is only ten bucks.

TMYK

Ever gotten your own tree? It really does suck. You're wet and cold, you wander around all day, and you come home covered in sap.

[rollingstone.com image 850x572]


Many times as a matter of  fact. My experience has never been the miserable one you describe. We've always made a really fun day of it, rain, snow, or shine.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

yellowjester: Have you ever met a Christmas Tree Farmer who is a Democrat? I'll wait until you locate one...[media.tenor.com image 220x179]


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
