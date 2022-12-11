 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Truth in advertising
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No "GIGGITY" tag, subby?
 
LionHound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Much fun, so excite.
Milton Bradley Big Dick Machine Gun test fire RAT WORX
Youtube 7hwktWdqmps
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"24 inches long"
But you can tell everyone it's 36 inches.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been assured that Lil'' Ricky is a term of endearment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'll shoot your eye out.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: I've been assured that Lil'' Ricky is a term of endearment

[Fark user image image 740x987]


"It's not length, it's girth."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Great, now I'm gonna have some Front242 stuck in my head all afternoon.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Notabunny: I've been assured that Lil'' Ricky is a term of endearment

[Fark user image image 740x987]

"It's not length, it's girth."


Because every woman's fantasy is a bonus sore jaw.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
$3? I want one.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My wife left me after she grabbed a Big Dick.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuffy: $3? I want one.


Plus handling and shipping.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Indoor war play"?  Is that what they're calling it now?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not amused:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An area that might accommodate both an infant's skull or be as narrow as a tampon and men "estimate" pleasure by rigidity and two dimensions.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: No "GIGGITY" tag, subby?


Blackstreet - No Diggity (Official Music Video) ft. Dr. Dre, Queen Pen
Youtube 3KL9mRus19o
 
sirrerun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: $3? I want one.


So does Subby's mom.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Notabunny: I've been assured that Lil'' Ricky is a term of endearment

[Fark user image image 740x987]

"It's not length, it's girth."


That's not Girth.  THIS is Girth!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image image 425x429]


No, that was the Doctor
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Squid_for_Brains: Notabunny: I've been assured that Lil'' Ricky is a term of endearment

[Fark user image image 740x987]

"It's not length, it's girth."

That's not Girth.  THIS is Girth!
[Fark user image 400x376]


Girth Broadslab.
 
ongbok
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Squid_for_Brains: Notabunny: I've been assured that Lil'' Ricky is a term of endearment

[Fark user image image 740x987]

"It's not length, it's girth."

That's not Girth.  THIS is Girth!
[Fark user image 400x376]

Girth Broadslab.


Girth Rothchild
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ongbok: Girth Broadslab.


Girth Rothchild


Girth McLargehuge
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chariset: ongbok: Girth Broadslab.


Girth Rothchild

Girth McLargehuge


Bob Johnson! No, wait...
 
erktrek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Schoolly D - Mr. Big Dick
Youtube KxCw4tznHtA
 
valkore
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Uncle Jesse always invited me over to play with his. His model didn't fire as many times.
 
ongbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Chariset: ongbok: Girth Broadslab.


Girth Rothchild

Girth McLargehuge

Bob Johnson! No, wait...


Girth Johnson or Johnson Girth, your choice.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
defynewyork.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buravirgil: An area that might accommodate both an infant's skull or be as narrow as a tampon and men "estimate" pleasure by rigidity and two dimensions.


Yes, well, do you have any idea how difficult it is to acquire an infant's skull with which to measure? I asked at the store and they looked at me all weird. I don't think I'm allowed in that Babies 'R' Us anymore.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
