 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Gen Zers are moving back in with their parents at rates that that make Millennials look like a generation of financial success stories   (npr.org) divider line
38
    More: Fail, Family, live-in caregiver, pandemic trend, Father, Monica Lee, 28-year-old, hard time, growing popularity of multigenerational living  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2022 at 1:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby is an idjit.  TFA is not really about Gen Zers, most of whom are between ages 10-25.

The trend is growing fastest among those between ages 25 and 34...

These are mostly younger Millennials they are describing.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, "generation alpha?"

Who decided that?
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.  It's been that way since 2009.  That's $1.39 in 2009 buying power.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I still believe in a Generation Y.

Go to hell with your Motley Crue, and Pokémon sucks.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have a good relationship with your parents, there's nothing weird about it.

What's weird is the constant scolding of people living with their families or in a van when a modest 2-bedroom is priced far beyond their means. If one is even available.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: If you have a good relationship with your parents, there's nothing weird about it.

What's weird is the constant scolding of people living with their families or in a van when a modest 2-bedroom is priced far beyond their means. If one is even available.


The only people I have scold for (and I don't, like, scold them to their faces) are:

1. People who live beyond their means
2. People who are truly lazy and don't try

I don't care if you're putting in a true effort and have to live with your parents.  There should be no shame for anyone, in any situation, if they're not lazy.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This generation labeling shiat is getting ridiculous. It's the Boomers and everyone else.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Squid_for_Brains: If you have a good relationship with your parents, there's nothing weird about it.

What's weird is the constant scolding of people living with their families or in a van when a modest 2-bedroom is priced far beyond their means. If one is even available.

The only people I have scold for (and I don't, like, scold them to their faces) are:

1. People who live beyond their means
2. People who are truly lazy and don't try

I don't care if you're putting in a true effort and have to live with your parents.  There should be no shame for anyone, in any situation, if they're not lazy.


Anyone who has enabled a basement-dwelling adult toddler all their lives gets precisely what they deserve: a lifetime of living with a basement-dwelling adult toddler.
 
ghosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Wait, "generation alpha?"

Who decided that?


"Generation roblox"

/oof
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know multiple people in that age group in the UK who have been forced to do this because of energy bills alone.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure, but look how well the banks and oil companies are doing.
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Wait, "generation alpha?"

Who decided that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jimmy McMillan has been right the entire time. The rent is too damn high.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The supply of housing is growing at a rate far below what is needed, the elderly are holding on to life way longer than they ever have in the past. Of course the old are in possession of all the housing and wealth.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Up until this bullshiat about "nuclear families" for increased consumer spending, multiple generations under the same roof was the norm for hundreds, of not thousands of years. In fact, it's also very common for immigrant families as well who recently locate to the states.

Grandparents take care of the little ones, and then the family takes care of the elders. But no, now we piss always tens of thousands of dollars on childcare, then even hundreds of thousands more on retirement communities and nursing homes. Cash that could be used to generate multigenerational wealth, let alone the multiple instances of property taxes and utility franchise fees across in consolidated households.

Moving back home is not a failure: it's a return to human normalcy.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Generation wars are my favorite wars. I blame the boomers for this. Maybe if they weren't too busy reverse mortgaging their houses and selling their life insurance so they could squeeze one last weekend bender at the Indian casino in the middle of nowhere, ensuring that the generations that they already squeezed dry have nothing go to them when they pass, they'd realize that they are the worst. generation. ever. and do something to try and rectify their years of neglect and selfish resource draining.
But that would require introspection and self awareness and they're too busy looking at themselves in the mirror and planning their birthday nose job.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Joke's on me.

My zoomer never moved out.

/he wanted to go to university
//two years of pandemic made the application competition impossible
///he started community college this fall
 
DVD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: The supply of housing is growing at a rate far below what is needed, the elderly are holding on to life way longer than they ever have in the past. Of course the old are in possession of all the housing and wealth.


_____________________________

Good job at deflecting attention away from the corporations and corporate-captured legislators that are keeping the system stacked ever-more against those that aren't wealthy.

But as the national life expectancy goes down, and the "the elderly" become a smaller group, who then will you deflect anger toward?

I'm sorry, but until you come up with a plan for that, your corporate shill bonus of an extra can of beans will be delayed.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Up until this bullshiat about "nuclear families" for increased consumer spending, multiple generations under the same roof was the norm for hundreds, of not thousands of years. In fact, it's also very common for immigrant families as well who recently locate to the states.

Grandparents take care of the little ones, and then the family takes care of the elders. But no, now we piss always tens of thousands of dollars on childcare, then even hundreds of thousands more on retirement communities and nursing homes. Cash that could be used to generate multigenerational wealth, let alone the multiple instances of property taxes and utility franchise fees across in consolidated households.

Moving back home is not a failure: it's a return to human normalcy.


You sound Republican
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Up until this bullshiat about "nuclear families" for increased consumer spending, multiple generations under the same roof was the norm for hundreds, of not thousands of years. In fact, it's also very common for immigrant families as well who recently locate to the states.

Grandparents take care of the little ones, and then the family takes care of the elders. But no, now we piss always tens of thousands of dollars on childcare, then even hundreds of thousands more on retirement communities and nursing homes. Cash that could be used to generate multigenerational wealth, let alone the multiple instances of property taxes and utility franchise fees across in consolidated households.

Moving back home is not a failure: it's a return to human normalcy.


They are still patting themselves on the back for defeating the nazis, also for raising more nazis.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I quoted the wrong person, i meant to quote saywhonow. Sorry.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
is it possible that the structure of each adult couple or individual having their own space just isn't one that makes a lot of sense? i don't want to give up my home or car; i love the privacy and independence, of course. who doesn't. but i want everything i want all the time- that doesn't make it feasible. extended family all piled up was and is how most people live and have always lived. do we not outgrow our angry teen selves who just want the freedom to masturbate in every room of the house, and sleep in late? would it be so strange to share space with the people we're closest to; retired people safe from slip n falls, watching the children *for free, btw* instead of being lonely. i love having all this space, privacy, and control of the remote but it really is a 1st world impracticality that is unsustainable in the long run, esp. in (can we say it?) not-really-1st-world-for-lots-of-us America.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Wait, "generation alpha?"

Who decided that?


turbo dudes
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Wait, "generation alpha?"


Adam and Eve?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Up until this bullshiat about "nuclear families" for increased consumer spending, multiple generations under the same roof was the norm for hundreds, of not thousands of years. In fact, it's also very common for immigrant families as well who recently locate to the states.

Grandparents take care of the little ones, and then the family takes care of the elders. But no, now we piss always tens of thousands of dollars on childcare, then even hundreds of thousands more on retirement communities and nursing homes. Cash that could be used to generate multigenerational wealth, let alone the multiple instances of property taxes and utility franchise fees across in consolidated households.

Moving back home is not a failure: it's a return to human normalcy.


goddamn it. too excited to share my piercing sight to check whether it might be redundant.  well put, Ballse
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Generalizing millions of people is stupid.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.  It's been that way since 2009.  That's $1.39 in 2009 buying power.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


If wages stayed on pace with productivity, the minimum wage would be at least $25/hour *today*.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: If you have a good relationship with your parents, there's nothing weird about it.


I had a perfectly good relationship with my parents.

The problem was that while "moving back home" was always an option (while they were alive), that was directly tied in to moving back to an economically wretched Assemblies Of God-run crabs-in-a-bucket small town Oklahoma shiathole.

If you grew up somewhere where living at home through college and your first professional internships/jobs was an option (and you had that relationship ), you grew up with a huge privilege that's mostly only visible to people who really couldn't do that.  And, no, I don't think that living at home, doing online education, and trying to get a decent job 100% remote is a real scenario yet.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DVD: Kalyco Jack: The supply of housing is growing at a rate far below what is needed, the elderly are holding on to life way longer than they ever have in the past. Of course the old are in possession of all the housing and wealth.

_____________________________

Good job at deflecting attention away from the corporations and corporate-captured legislators that are keeping the system stacked ever-more against those that aren't wealthy.

But as the national life expectancy goes down, and the "the elderly" become a smaller group, who then will you deflect anger toward?

I'm sorry, but until you come up with a plan for that, your corporate shill bonus of an extra can of beans will be delayed.


Agreed. Here's an idea for a solution:

1. Non-owner occupied single family residential units not owned by individuals should be charged a monthly 10% tax based upon average local rent prices.

2. 20% capital gains tax payable to the county and/or state upon sale of such real property.

3. 30% capital gains tax for properties sold within the first 3 years of ownership to stop "flippers". Exemptions given for verifiable divorce, death, job relocation, and determined hardships for non-commercial owners available.

4. 20% hotel & lodging tax levied against short-term rentals of single family dwellings that are properly licensed for operation by the city/county. Failure to comply should be penalized by way of civil asset forfeiture of said real property with a penalty fine equal to the value of said seized property automatically levied against any and all booking agencies involved with the marketing and/or processing of the unlicensed short term rental involved.

So, do I still sound Republican to all of you?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The reality is that the ultra-independent view of being totally independent from 18 on was a myth sold to us by a series of homebuilders and men that couldn't care any less about their children....
 
caljar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a 26 year old nephew who is doing this.  He makes enough at a full time insurance job to pay for his own place, but his parents live on a wonderful lake, in a very nice neighborhood, with, to him, free TV, internet, parking, etc etc etc.  He would have to work 25 years like his parents did to afford a place like that.  Nor reason to move, until some young lady makes him.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hard to make good money when you're staring at your phone and listening to the TikTok all day.
 
Watubi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's funny is that Millenials and Gen-Z are fighting for who gets the most attention and pitty
 
Alebak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't know what revelation I'm supposed to get from this.

"Wages and the housing situation are still farked you guys! 😔"

That's all I'm taking away here, and we knew that already.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alebak: I don't know what revelation I'm supposed to get from this.

"Wages and the housing situation are still farked you guys! 😔"

That's all I'm taking away here, and we knew that already.


You might have missed the part where "sexy jesus" was scolding your children for you.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
got to fill those mega mansions somehow
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crappy wages, investment properties, jack diddly for affordable housing, gentrification, a do nothing congress hampered by Republican obstructionism, and a bevy of other factors all add up. Yeah I guess they are.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gen X has stopped caring since we don't exist and most of us are dead from ODs.

/ I'm facing homelessness so that's also on the table.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.