(Daily Star)   I'm not saying this underwater 'Nazi bunker' that's able to block sonar and mystifying boffins is an 'alien spcaeship' ...but it's an alien spaceship (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, World War II, Adolf Hitler, Finland, Baltic Sea, Sweden, Germany, Stockholm, Russia  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aluminum Vulcan
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baltic_Sea_anomaly
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is a "boffin?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn it. There goes my OTHER secret lair.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "boffin?"


Roughly the same as a "punter". Aka, someone who doesn't really know what they're talking about, but likes to make noises like they do.

/  Kinda like the Politics tab.
 
avian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Underwater 'alien spaceship' or 'Nazi bunker' able to block sonar mystifies boffins"
ROFL! Every solid object blocks sonar. That is what sonar does......
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is a "punter?"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "boffin?"


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.theregister.com/2014/06/12/boffin_definition/
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one. It's just for laundry.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "punter?"


Roughly the same as a "boffin", of course.

/  "Hobbyist" would be a close equivalent that captures most of the nuances, but it needs a hair more sneering.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two countries separated by a common language.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "boffin?"


Many boffins died to bring is this misinformation.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Two countries separated by a common language.


It's why the world needs Canadians. To translate.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a rock
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, Grog's big wheel would never be recognized as the feat it was......
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is a "canadian?"
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "punter?"


A football team member who drop kicks the football
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin lose another boat?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "canadian?"


The best parts of American and UK cultures, snark to taste, mixed into a really big bowl, then let to set in the fridge. Serves twelve.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They printed it in the Star.  It must be true.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It's a rock


It wasn't a ROCK.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/came from planet claire
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Goddamn tabloids.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Would you leave an advanced spaceship where any bunch of Pakleds could find it?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: DannyBrandt: WTF is a "canadian?"

The best parts of American and UK cultures, snark to taste, mixed into a really big bowl, then let to set in the fridge. Serves twelve.


You know we could have built that arm on the Space Shuttle ourselves, right? We didn't really need your help, we were just being nice.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: You know we could have built that arm on the Space Shuttle ourselves, right? We didn't really need your help, we were just being nice.


Yeah, but the name would have been lame that way.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It's a rock


And they also found rocks on Oak Island. There must be some connection.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: DannyBrandt: You know we could have built that arm on the Space Shuttle ourselves, right? We didn't really need your help, we were just being nice.

Yeah, but the name would have been lame that way.


Americarm!

Yeah, that sounds like a gun.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Canadarm was necessary as the USarm kept trying to pick the shuttle nosecones.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
swrpggm.comView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think just about any actual example of Nazi super science has a good chance of being created by aliens because lord knows they weren't intelligent or industrious enough to build it themselves.
 
Mayhem_2006
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "boffin?"


Originally it was used to describe inventors/engineers, as far as I know it mostly gained popularity during world war two to describe the people creating Radar or similar wartime inventions. 

But if it "blocks sonar" how is the only image of it a sonar image?

It reeks of spectacular levels of bullshiat.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "canadian?"


Folks from North Montana 😜
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "boffin?"


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WTF is a "DannyBrandt"?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: WTF is a "DannyBrandt"?


Nothing of any importance.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mayhem_2006: DannyBrandt: WTF is a "boffin?"

Originally it was used to describe inventors/engineers, as far as I know it mostly gained popularity during world war two to describe the people creating Radar or similar wartime inventions. 

But if it "blocks sonar" how is the only image of it a sonar image?

It reeks of spectacular levels of bullshiat.


"blocking" is how sonar, radar, and X-ray machines work.

if it wasn't blocking, you wouldn't have an image
 
caljar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought all the nazi bunkers were in the Antarctic.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

caljar: I thought all the nazi bunkers were in the Antarctic.


Nope. There are some on the dark side of the moon, too.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: abhorrent1: It's a rock

And they also found rocks on Oak Island. There must be some connection.


A ROCK, on the BEACH? Could this mean that templar aliens teleported Mozart's gold-plated Antikythera device here in 5423 BC? Find out when season 78 of Oak Island returns.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is a "boffin?"


Tabloidese for scientist. My estimable colleage's definition above is more connatative than denotative but he is not entirely wrong, just a bit more cynical.
 
