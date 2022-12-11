 Skip to content
(AP News)   Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a Farker's plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody after being tracked down driving a van in a mall parking lot   (apnews.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
g1-addtext.ft-uc.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, should he be vaporized in Bikini Atoll, or fried in Gitmo?
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, whose plane?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, what a waste of resources...
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frontline had a really neat three part series from 2015 that I listened to in podcast form about a guy attempting to track down the people who killed his brother in the Lockerbie bombing. It isn't some vigilante sort of thing.

My Brother's Bomber, Part One (full documentary) | FRONTLINE
Youtube fyi8YCqCuMU
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Wait, whose plane?


No, really, I'm confused. Is that a reference I'm not getting, or has Fark been around since 1988 and somebody survived this, or is the owner of PamAm on Fark?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: Wait, whose plane?

No, really, I'm confused. Is that a reference I'm not getting, or has Fark been around since 1988 and somebody survived this, or is the owner of PamAm on Fark?


https://www.fark.com/users?login=Pan+Am
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: Wait, whose plane?

No, really, I'm confused. Is that a reference I'm not getting, or has Fark been around since 1988 and somebody survived this, or is the owner of PamAm on Fark?


I think it's in reference to a newish Farker. Goes by Eastern or something like that.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: Wait, whose plane?

No, really, I'm confused. Is that a reference I'm not getting, or has Fark been around since 1988 and somebody survived this, or is the owner of PamAm on Fark?


I came here to find the answer to this. Leaving disappointed for now, but it's still early in the thread.
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About damn time.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pan Am: About damn time.


Oh Hai there!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: Wait, whose plane?

No, really, I'm confused. Is that a reference I'm not getting, or has Fark been around since 1988 and somebody survived this, or is the owner of PamAm on Fark?

https://www.fark.com/users?login=Pan+Am


"No such user 'Pan+Am'. Tastes like chicken."

I think I remember there being a Farker with a name like "Pan-American," however.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: wxboy: MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: Wait, whose plane?

No, really, I'm confused. Is that a reference I'm not getting, or has Fark been around since 1988 and somebody survived this, or is the owner of PamAm on Fark?

https://www.fark.com/users?login=Pan+Am

"No such user 'Pan+Am'. Tastes like chicken."

I think I remember there being a Farker with a name like "Pan-American," however.


Oh, there they are.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pan Am: About damn time.


Okay, now it makes sense.

Although WTF, I'm a lovable little scamp and I never get name dropped on links about furries! WTF Fark?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: Wow, what a waste of resources...


You must be joking.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My aunt was on that plane a week before the bombing.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: wxboy: MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: Wait, whose plane?

No, really, I'm confused. Is that a reference I'm not getting, or has Fark been around since 1988 and somebody survived this, or is the owner of PamAm on Fark?

https://www.fark.com/users?login=Pan+Am

"No such user 'Pan+Am'. Tastes like chicken."

I think I remember there being a Farker with a name like "Pan-American," however.


It will probably work if you copy & pasted the text of the URL in

But the editor URI encoded the +, so it thought the string was 'Pan+Am' not 'Pan Am'.

This should work: https://m.fark.com/users?login=Pan%20Am
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now find D.B. Cooper.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pan Am turned me into a newt
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dear Jerk: My aunt was on that plane a week before the bombing.


That is one hell of a delay.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dear Jerk: My aunt was on that plane a week before the bombing.


I think our neighbor's daughter was killed on that flight.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better be a sure thing or the prosecutor will be visited by pitchforks and torches.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His cell mate for his prison for life sentence should be the leader of the January 6 attempt to overthrow our democracy.

And yes, I mean Donald Trump
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Pan Am turned me into a newt


We had our reasons!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Although WTF, I'm a lovable little scamp and I never get name dropped on links about furries! WTF Fark?


Surely you read the comments...
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Dear Jerk: My aunt was on that plane a week before the bombing.

I think our neighbor's daughter was killed on that flight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great Scott!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Great Scott!


not just Regular Scott
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was stationed at Sembach AB, Germany when the flight was destroyed. A family from our base was on the flight and were murdered by this individual. So, if convicted, I hope he is given a just sentence.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WoodyHayes: Frontline had a really neat three part series from 2015 that I listened to in podcast form about a guy attempting to track down the people who killed his brother in the Lockerbie bombing. It isn't some vigilante sort of thing.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fyi8YCqCuMU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Sorry to quote myself here but now that I'm watching the video as it was meant to be...

There are a lot of things missed when listening to podcasts which were primarily intended to be an audio/visual production rather than only containing audio. For one, the words written on the screen identifying who is speaking such as Tim Blake Nelson talking about his friend, David Dornstein, the murdered brother of the fellow behind this series on Frontline. If I thought I possibly recognized the voice at the time I surely don't remember doing so.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The bomb had a timer that would have set it off over the north Atlantic, but the plane was delayed and it ended up going off over Lockerbie instead.

Had it gone off over the ocean as designed, there would have been almost no clues.
 
