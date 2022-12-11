 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Scammer who convinced over 100 women he was their true love is going to prison   (cnn.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Confidence trick, Fraud, Patrick Giblin, federal criminal complaint, woman's inner beauty, prison time, federal officials, scams date  
•       •       •

661 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2022 at 12:12 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe his victims were simply struck dumb at the sight of his eyebrows and left defenseless. I bet if you shaved them off he'd be rendered powerless, like Samson without his hair.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Romeo?

media.cnn.comView Full Size


/more like Homely-o, AMIRITE??
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does he have the wing?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whenever you're single and lonely, just remember there are a hundred someones out there for everyone.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lowered expectations.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought was, hmmm, can I get some action from this guy without getting scammed. Until I saw the pic. No thanks. If I'm going to get STD's let it be from someone better looking.

Note: I myself am an ancient, hideous crone claiming he has sharp knees.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He told them he was ready to settle down and was more interested in a woman's inner beauty than her outward appearance.

But federal officials say those were all lies

Can't get anything past those wily Feds.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
coaxing them out of more than $250,000 with false promises followed by requests for short-term loans that were never repaid.

Difficulty: he was a man.

/my ex only needed two suckers
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These stories pop up all the time: men/women scamming lonely men/women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars with all kinds of lies.  Yet, people keep falling for it.  Besides the fact that this guy is just plain ugly, why can't people figure it out? Not gonna happen to them?
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With looks like that, it's no wonder he got the ladies!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, but just think of all the conjugal visits.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe he'll find true love in prison.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Naido: He told them he was ready to settle down and was more interested in a woman's inner beauty than her outward appearance.

But federal officials say those were all lies

Can't get anything past those wily Feds.


He would have gotten away with it, if it wasn't for those meddling Feds and their dog too.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LadySusan: My first thought was, hmmm, can I get some action from this guy without getting scammed. Until I saw the pic. No thanks. If I'm going to get STD's let it be from someone better looking.

Note: I myself am an ancient, hideous crone claiming he has sharp knees.


EIP :D
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The takeaway from the article: Jersey girls are easy
 
Unda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brap: Whenever you're single and lonely, just remember there are a hundred someones out there for everyone.


Whenever you're single and lonely, just look up that thread about people's divorces, as a reminder of why you're better off alone.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This guy looks like every sub boss in Sega's Yakuza games who gets the shiat kicked out of him for abusing the girls at a club. Don't see the redemption arc happening though.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unda: brap: Whenever you're single and lonely, just remember there are a hundred someones out there for everyone.

Whenever you're single and lonely, just look up that thread about people's divorces, as a reminder of why you're better off alone.


Going through a nasty slow motion divorce right now. This holiday season SUCKS.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He continued the scam while in prison.  Don't let anything stop you from your dreams.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd throw stones but I was similarly conned once when I was 18. I was at a bar (drinking age here is 18), a girl my age started chatting me up, I asked if she wanted a beer, she said yes, I ordered her one, when she got it she went back to her friend.

Weirdly enough if she would have asked me to loan her the price of a beer then I'd probably have said no.
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$250k over 20 years? So he managed to convince 5 women a year.

Someone should have explained that the real money is in pretending to be a woman and scamming dumb cis dudes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EnglishMajor: These stories pop up all the time: men/women scamming lonely men/women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars with all kinds of lies.  Yet, people keep falling for it.  Besides the fact that this guy is just plain ugly, why can't people figure it out? Not gonna happen to them?


When someone is crushed and broken they are easy to manipulate.
My dad just passed away and his GF for 30 years is crushed and would make an easy target for this.  She's facing her last 10 to 20 years on earth without a partner and has $, luckily she's also somewhat intelligent so she should not fall prey to this but considering how distraught and scattered her thoughts are I could see it happening.
There are also people who are long time lonely, I have not seen my sister inlaw date anyone in the 25 years I have known her.  If somehow someone like this worked his way into her life I could see her falling for everything he says while having those love blinders on
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems like he probably got lucky a time or two.

Does he have a subscription website and book of techniques or anything?

/Asking for a friend
 
Mouser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For his own protection?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: Romeo?

[media.cnn.com image 480x270]

/more like Homely-o, AMIRITE??


Dude's fugly.
Which begs the question: "What do the women he scammed look like?"
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.