 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Audacy)   New York woman who pushed an elderly voice coach to her death last winter will try to play the insanity card because she was drunk. That's not how it works, kid   (audacy.com) divider line
36
    More: Unlikely, Manhattan, Lauren Pazienza, The Bronx, Psychology, NEW YORK, Queens, Pazienza's defense attorneys, Attorney at law  
•       •       •

1157 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2022 at 11:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing insane about being drunk in New York.
Hard to imagine being sober there, actually.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being drunk just brought out who you really are.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being an asshole is not a mental illness.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find her attractive. That's all you need to know that she's insane.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insanely drunk?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a redhead, so of course she's naturally insane.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a farking lunatic. But hopefully not certifiable. She can now get drunk on toilet hooch.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems to come from money so it might actually work.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have diagnosed mental issues and have been drunk nearly half of my adult life(and a good bit of my pre-adult life).  Not ONCE have I shoved an elderly woman to her death unprovoked or anything remotely approaching that.  She already had that violence in her, alcohol was just a lubricant.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources told the outlet that she has already rejected a plea deal to cap her sentence at 15 years in prison.

You really should have taken that deal.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: I have diagnosed mental issues and have been drunk nearly half of my adult life(and a good bit of my pre-adult life).  Not ONCE have I shoved an elderly woman to her death unprovoked



So how many have you killed otherwise?
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Delawhat: I find her attractive. That's all you need to know that

she's I'M insane.
There ya go...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was drunk once as a college student, and I shoved a mailbox. I would have gone to jail, but the mailbox fought back and beat the crap out of me.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman needs to see One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.

Actually...no.  Let her find out on her own...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: I have diagnosed mental issues and have been drunk nearly half of my adult life(and a good bit of my pre-adult life).  Not ONCE have I shoved an elderly woman to her death unprovoked or anything remotely approaching that.  She already had that violence in her, alcohol was just a lubricant.


C'mon now, not even once?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: FarkingSmurf: I have diagnosed mental issues and have been drunk nearly half of my adult life(and a good bit of my pre-adult life).  Not ONCE have I shoved an elderly woman to her death unprovoked


So how many have you killed otherwise?


Hey you charge at me with a walker and well out of sell by date candy, all bets are off!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not insane.
She's your typical millennial / Z'er who happens to have Affluenza, a greater sense of entitlement  (although that's hard to imagine) and more used to acting upon impulse without repercussions.
She's also not very attractive and is aware of this and no one upvotes or "likes" her belfies. This leads her to be bitter and mean spirited. And so she lashes out at easy targets.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Delawhat: I find her attractive. That's all you need to know that she's insane.


They want you to thats why they really like posting a 7 year old picture of her.   She's 27 and they are posting a photo from 2015.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
now now, Subby, whether or not that works depends entirely on how much money she has.
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trik: She's not insane.
She's your typical millennial / Z'er who happens to have Affluenza, a greater sense of entitlement  (although that's hard to imagine) and more used to acting upon impulse without repercussions.
She's also not very attractive and is aware of this and no one upvotes or "likes" her belfies. This leads her to be bitter and mean spirited. And so she lashes out at easy targets.


You sound old and bitter.
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anuran: Trik: She's not insane.
She's your typical millennial / Z'er who happens to have Affluenza, a greater sense of entitlement  (although that's hard to imagine) and more used to acting upon impulse without repercussions.
She's also not very attractive and is aware of this and no one upvotes or "likes" her belfies. This leads her to be bitter and mean spirited. And so she lashes out at easy targets.

You sound old and bitter.


I bet you're one of those subway pushers, aren't you.
C'mon admit it!
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anuran: Trik: She's not insane.
She's your typical millennial / Z'er who happens to have Affluenza, a greater sense of entitlement  (although that's hard to imagine) and more used to acting upon impulse without repercussions.
She's also not very attractive and is aware of this and no one upvotes or "likes" her belfies. This leads her to be bitter and mean spirited. And so she lashes out at easy targets.

You sound old and bitter.


tasting, you mean.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She seems to come from money so it might actually work.


She's middle middle class.  Her dad owns a one crew cesspool company, literally a guy with 1 truck that pumps poo.  They bought a house on long island in 2017 that cost 570k which iwas just slightly above average at the time so no she's not rich, she's maybe a tiny line above average and chances are they are spending every penny they make and not saving for retirement which is a mistake many small business owners make.
For reference I grew up poor, our new furniture was our neighbors garbage, we never owned a car that was less than 10 years old and being the 3rd kid I never owned new clothes or shoes.  I just sold the house we grew up in for $585k
So no, she's not rich although she may try and play the part which is easy
 
Fissile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wxboy: She's a redhead, so of course she's naturally insane.


Came here to say that.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From the few people I've dealt with that had mental health issues, it always seems like the ones trying to prove their status are the fakers.

The ones insisting they are fine, just fine, are the ones that I watch constantly and never turn my back on them.

A couple that I suspected of having issues I always had to reframe the evaluations as the person needing to prove they were capable of whatever task before I would set them loose on society.  Most of them were anxious not crazy, and some therapy and meds helped.

This chick may have real issues, mainly alcohol removing whatever filters and inhibitors she had.  But, different evaluations are going to be interesting, each side pushing their agendas.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Alcohol does not make you do things, it allows you to. She was a POS before she got drunk and she was a POS when she sobered up.
 
adj_m
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trik: She's not insane.
She's your typical millennial / Z'er who hap...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Being drunk just brought out who you really are.


I'm really a bad driver.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Alcohol does not make you do things, it allows you to. She was a POS before she got drunk and she was a POS when she sobered up...


and then went into hiding.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Sources told the outlet that she has already rejected a plea deal to cap her sentence at 15 years in prison.

You really should have taken that deal.


The max she could face for first degree manslaughter in NY I think is 25 years based off my google search. Seriously doubt she'd get the max as it is if she's rich and white enough.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lilfry14: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Sources told the outlet that she has already rejected a plea deal to cap her sentence at 15 years in prison.

You really should have taken that deal.

The max she could face for first degree manslaughter in NY I think is 25 years based off my google search. Seriously doubt she'd get the max as it is if she's rich and white enough.


Not rich by any definition but definitely white enough but so is the victim so that cancels out BUT she is young and has 1 semi cute photo from 7 years ago so she still has a chance.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lilfry14: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Sources told the outlet that she has already rejected a plea deal to cap her sentence at 15 years in prison.

You really should have taken that deal.

The max she could face for first degree manslaughter in NY I think is 25 years based off my google search. Seriously doubt she'd get the max as it is if she's rich and white enough.


No prior felonies or other aggravating circumstances, a class B violent felony (which this is) is good for 12-36 months minimum 8-25 yers max.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If NY is like TX the insanity defense is seldom used because it's a terrible deal. "Success" means a stay in a prison hospital until you are "cured" or the maximum sentence for the crime has elapsed in time. Nobody is ever "cured". And the maximum sentence for homicide is very long indeed.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, that evaluator pitch sold me. When does production on this film start?
 
adj_m
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: If NY is like TX the insanity defense is seldom used because it's a terrible deal. "Success" means a stay in a prison hospital until you are "cured" or the maximum sentence for the crime has elapsed in time. Nobody is ever "cured". And the maximum sentence for homicide is very long indeed.


Yep. Asking for it is almost enough to warrant insanity all on its own, or a retrial on the grounds of having an incompetent lawyer.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.