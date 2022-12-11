 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   The Thin White Line   (news.com.au) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1281 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2022 at 11:36 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tell all your friends, they can go my way.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
police when they 'investigate' themselves
Youtube 6rZxa3XGcF8
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Grandmaster Melle Mel - White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) (Official Video)
Youtube DwRXI-y6M9o
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


The Thin White Duke.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/product/very-thin-sliced-white-bread/
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the NSW Police. He'll probably be charged with failing to cut in his superior officers.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And y'all say there are no good cops
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BACA

/adjusted for "down under"
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harvey Keitel and Nicolas Cage are having BAD feelings about this.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ǝɔılod ǝɥʇ punɟǝp
 
Reverend J
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The 11 other cops are thrilled that a competitor was removed from the field.

/Sydney loves their cocaine and people are more than happy to supply.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x278]

The Thin White Duke.


That new documentary is farking fantastic. 
MOONAGE DAYDREAM - Official Trailer [HD]
Youtube QUvjaPIEIBs
 
Spego
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
White Line
Youtube qQhVYfjL0js
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thought it was going to be about the holiday favorites, thin white candies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1. Sell dudes coke.
2. Bust dudes for buying coke.
3. Seize coke as evidence.
4. "Borrow" coke from evidence locker.
5. Lather, rinse and repeat.

Say what you will about the guy's ethics, but that's the greatest business plan in the history of business plans.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.