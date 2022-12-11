 Skip to content
(CNN)   Those of you on the 5 (or 6)-year college plan shouldn't feel so bad now   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    Teacher, Family, Joyce DeFauw, School, Academic degree, Northern Illinois University, Bachelor's degree  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did internships that paid well so I ended with a nice victory lap to finish up a minor in jazz performance.

there's a joke in there, I'm sure.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never did.
Double majored and worked 30 hours a week the whole time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best 8 years of my life
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The good news is that if she lives long enough to pay off her student loans, she will be the world's oldest woman
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I did internships that paid well so I ended with a nice victory lap to finish up a minor in jazz performance.

there's a joke in there, I'm sure.


media.tenor.comView Full Size

This good boi salutes you!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we did the student tour, the department tour guide bragged that less than half the engineers graduated in only four years, they took longer. He was genuinely surprised that all the parents who had to pay those bills were not impressed by that.

/did a paid internship semester, so yeah, took 4.5 years
//my last tuition payment was almost 80% more than my first tuition payment, b/c fark you, that's why
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll have her student loans paid off by the time she's 250.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on the 14-year plan, myself. But I graduated.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: I was on the 14-year plan, myself. But I graduated.


Whatever plan it's got to be - you got there
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting a job, grandma!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I went almost nobody got out in 4 years.  The way they scheduled classes left a lot of prerequisites only offered every other semester.  I was lucky to get out in 5 and that's only because my advisor was awesome.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy at my college who I referred to as a tenured undergraduate.   On some sort of trust-fund tuition plan he carefully gamed the system as to not meet the graduation requirements in any department while remaining in good standing.   Eventually after about eight years, he screwed up and gave him a generic BS in "Science" and kicked him out.   The dorm people got so used to having him around that they let him stay another year before they found out he had already graduated.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tommy Boy A lot of people go to college for 7 years
Youtube UOsQ2epsI2M
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the 70's and there were a lot of distractions.
 
Plissken
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I went back to college in my 40s to finish up my bachelors and graduated with my doctorate at 53. Got several job offers immediately after graduation and am now working with a fantastic group in the career I always wanted. She's a bit older, but heck, if she can do the job and wants to work someone just might give her an opportunity. Go gramma!!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I knew a guy at my college who I referred to as a tenured undergraduate.   On some sort of trust-fund tuition plan he carefully gamed the system as to not meet the graduation requirements in any department while remaining in good standing.   Eventually after about eight years, he screwed up and gave him a generic BS in "Science" and kicked him out.   The dorm people got so used to having him around that they let him stay another year before they found out he had already graduated.


Bert Kreischer?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems like more and more colleges have a "quiet 5 year program".

A combination of limited seats in required classes, ridiculous requirements, no pressure to take 15 credits a semester, and counselors whose answer to every issue is "just take another semester".
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have a lot of respect for people checking off their bucket lists no matter how old they are.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should have majored in astrophysics, because my professors told me I was just taking up space.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Haha, for some reason my iPad keeps offering up the translate button when I click the Fark main page link.

Translate, indeed!!!

/what were we talking about?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See you don't need that college degree to get a job as a home economist
 
eclecticman666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Over a span of 12 years I spent 7 in college and tech schools.

I have an associates degree for my efforts... Better than nothing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: And /what were we talking about?


Eggnog recipes.

Here is the one I use:

https://www.cigaraficionado.com/article/all-drink-to-the-venerable-egg-nog-1927

6 eggs 1 cup sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 cup spirits (as noted, whiskey and brandy work, but rum is traditional, preferably a fine aged rum like Bacardi 8 or Pampero.) 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 pint half and half cream 1 pint milk Nutmeg
In a large bowl, beat eggs to a froth. Add sugar and salt, continue beating. Stir in spirits, cream, vanilla and milk. Chill at least three hours (some recipes call for Egg Nog on the rocks, but our forefathers didn't have refrigerators.) Serve with a sprinkle of nutmeg.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With running start and AP classes, kids can start college with a years worth of credits, so it's not that hard to finish in 4. All three of my kids did, one with a double-major.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Seems like more and more colleges have a "quiet 5 year program".

A combination of limited seats in required classes, ridiculous requirements, no pressure to take 15 credits a semester, and counselors whose answer to every issue is "just take another semester".


Students shouldn't be pressured into 15 credits, they should be good enough at math to know what they need each semester so they graduate when they want.
The majority of people are not very intelligent and need lower workloads so it adds a year or 2.
A few people are smart and finish early.  My wife finished 4 years in 3 thanks to a lot of accepted AP credit and a healthy workload every year.  Then she finished a 2 year masters program in 1 year but that did require her to stop working so she could focus on school.
My daughter is looking to get her PhD in neuroscience so she's lookin at an 8 to 10 years of school, not sure she can trim much time off that but she's one of those odd people that love school a little to much.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good for her, but I wonder what difficulties she had with the computer skills required for current college students.
 
Renault
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Plissken: I went back to college in my 40s to finish up my bachelors and graduated with my doctorate at 53. Got several job offers immediately after graduation and am now working with a fantastic group in the career I always wanted. She's a bit older, but heck, if she can do the job and wants to work someone just might give her an opportunity. Go gramma!!!


Similar here - 7 years messing around working full time and taking classes = A.S. in science. 3 years straight through for a B.S. in pharmacy. Post-grad doctorate in pharmacy several years later paid via GI Bill. With that doctorate, doors open.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: Good luck getting a job, grandma!


She's 90? Maybe she can run for president.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Never got a sheepskin but I'm earning my age.

Look, offer grants and scholarships to trade schools.

I often need a damn god welder who can look at my prototype, and say, "looks good. Overengineered, perhaps, but if I were to weld it up, it won't break"

Nothing wrong with helping put a plumber's kid through college, either

I almost always hire a master electrician for my house and barn. Granted, I pull all the wire in place first. Leave him plenty on every end to work with. But they don't want to pull wire, no matter how much you pay them. Showing up and doing a proper job is what they do.
You take the time to drill joists, fish lines. Buy the stuff. You pay them for their expertise. Easy money for them to show up and not have to swear out the apprentice crap.

Also, in the closet, next to that plunger you should buy, before you need one. Put a couple of wax rings in a sturdy box, just in case, someday.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: See you don't need that college degree to get a job as a home economist


Sounds like she went to Husband U and finished in 3-1/2 years.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Salmon: And /what were we talking about?

Eggnog recipes.

Here is the one I use:

https://www.cigaraficionado.com/article/all-drink-to-the-venerable-egg-nog-1927

6 eggs 1 cup sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 cup spirits (as noted, whiskey and brandy work, but rum is traditional, preferably a fine aged rum like Bacardi 8 or Pampero.) 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 pint half and half cream 1 pint milk Nutmeg
In a large bowl, beat eggs to a froth. Add sugar and salt, continue beating. Stir in spirits, cream, vanilla and milk. Chill at least three hours (some recipes call for Egg Nog on the rocks, but our forefathers didn't have refrigerators.) Serve with a sprinkle of nutmeg.


Thought this was a bbq thread
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a garbage thing. Old people shouldn't be trying to learn shiat. They had their time, and its over. They should be studied themselves, so that we can learn what nutrients might be harvested from their bodies for our own personal use.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Seems like more and more colleges have a "quiet 5 year program".

A combination of limited seats in required classes, ridiculous requirements, no pressure to take 15 credits a semester, and counselors whose answer to every issue is "just take another semester".


that crap pisses me off. I worked at a college going thru accreditation and they have to "prove" that a two-year degree can be completed in two years. It is just like you said. In theory it can be done, but no one has ever been able to do it in two years due to all those reasons.

I wish accreditation organizations would ask students how long it took them or look at actual graduation data. Not just program maps for "in theory" it can be done in two years.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Laobaojun: Seems like more and more colleges have a "quiet 5 year program".

A combination of limited seats in required classes, ridiculous requirements, no pressure to take 15 credits a semester, and counselors whose answer to every issue is "just take another semester".

Students shouldn't be pressured into 15 credits, they should be good enough at math to know what they need each semester so they graduate when they want.
The majority of people are not very intelligent and need lower workloads so it adds a year or 2.
A few people are smart and finish early.  My wife finished 4 years in 3 thanks to a lot of accepted AP credit and a healthy workload every year.  Then she finished a 2 year masters program in 1 year but that did require her to stop working so she could focus on school.
My daughter is looking to get her PhD in neuroscience so she's lookin at an 8 to 10 years of school, not sure she can trim much time off that but she's one of those odd people that love school a little to much.


there's your problem.

Student in a math class: What do I need on the final to get an A in the class?
Me: You are not getting an A in the class.
Student: Why Not?
Me: An 'A' student wouldn't need to ask that question.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It took me five years because I'm an idiot who can't do anything right.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: With running start and AP classes, kids can start college with a years worth of credits, so it's not that hard to finish in 4. All three of my kids did, one with a double-major.


Not when your school only offers some classes in the spring, and some in the fall.  I went in with 14 credits, so a semester already done.

I managed to get some course requirements waived so I could take them out of order, but it was weird as half your classes with people on your year, and half in the year before.

My last semester, I only had two classes needed to graduate (and one was because they have moved it as the previous professor had been killed by his son), but had to keep 15 credits for my scholarship.

Unfortunately, I was an engineering student.  And because I wasn't in the normal flow of classes, I didn't know to sign up for the EIT (now FE)... so 4 years for a diploma** but couldn't go into the profession as I never took the test.

**well, I got it in the mail.  Then 7 years later, after wasting 4 more months to fry to get it to actually show up on my transcript that I had graduated, the asshole dean apologized for 'sending me my diploma by mistake', even though I had shown them the letter they sent the last semester with the list of classes I needed to graduate (but they were claiming that I needed to meet the requirements of the year that I entered, which had a one credit class that wasn't offered by the time I graduated)

/they backdated the graduation
//otherwise it would've been been after the 7 years that my twin brother took
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Brawndo: The good news is that if she lives long enough to pay off her student loans, she will be the world's oldest woman


Shouldn't be too difficult. Her first 3 years were back when the school took Confederate money.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
started her freshman year at Northern Illinois University in 1951 with a plan to graduate with a degree in home economics.

What in the insanely farked up USA is this nonsense
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA. But those plans changed when DeFauw met a....man at church who stole her heart.....leaving her widowed...

It's good to see her triumph over such adversity.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

educated: Never did.
Double majored and worked 30 hours a week the whole time.



Similar here.

I used the Summer as a third semester (trimester) so I had 3 per year. I alternated full time work with school and part time work. It took 5 years instead of 4 but
* I paid for much of my school real time
* I graduated with actual work experience
* I had a little walking around money of my own.
* Ended up with 3 degrees (2 engineering one mathematic)

No regerts.
 
