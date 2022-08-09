 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 291 of WW3: Ukraine has attacked occupied Melitopol in the country's southeast, Russian-installed and exiled Ukrainian authorities said. Pro-Moscow authorities say two people were killed and 10 wounded. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia-Ukraine, Al Jazeera, Ukraine attacks, Russia-Ukraine war News, Russia's ex-President Dmitry Medvedev, Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainian forces, Al Jazeera Media Network  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
There are no practical means to tally Crimea. Today's figures are probably way underestimated. It is what it is. All we have to go on is the numbers they provide.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
December 11

The Armed Forces mercilessly destroy the Russian invaders!
Over the past day, the defense forces repelled Russian attacks near 11 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 6 hits were made on enemy control and concentration points. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning summary.I'm fine with the way this one translated. 'Mercilessly'. After what you have done to our people and our country, we don't have a fark to give. It's a shame, the PTSD these people will suffer for their righteous indignation. They weren't given a choice.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
Six times during the night, the Rashists shelled the Nikopol district with "Hrads" and heavy artillery. More than 50 shells were fired. They kissed each other in three communities - Nikopolska, Chervonogrigorivska and Marganetska. There are three villages left with electricity and water in Chervonogrigorivsk community. People are unharmed.

📍 Donetsk region
During the day, 2 civilians of Donetsk region were injured due to Russian shelling - in Bakhmut and Maksimilianivka.

📍 Mykolayiv region
Yesterday, at 10:20 p.m., the enemy launched an anti-aircraft missile attack on the territory of the settlement of the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv district. There were no damages or injuries.

📍 Odesa region
A night without shelling. Emergency and emergency shutdowns continue in the region and city. Electricity is gradually returning to the homes of the residents of the region. The threat of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure remains relevant.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Andriy is from Lviv. And, like anyone before 2014, he did not think that he would take up arms and survive a real war.

First, fighting in the anti-terrorist operation zone as part of the 128th separate mountain-assault Transcarpathian brigade. Then a break for normal civilian life. And then the front again.

After February 24, Andriy Yusik voluntarily returned to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and joined the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. Unfortunately, at the beginning of December, the defender was killed in battles with the enemy. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Incredible pain of loss! Eternal memory of the hero!


Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Electricity for Ukraine is not yet produced by one power unit, etc. ZPP

The repair of one of the 1,000th nuclear power units, which was damaged as a result of shelling of the energy infrastructure on November 23, is being completed. All other power units of domestic nuclear power plants, with the exception of the temporarily seized Zaporizhzhya station, are operating at maximum capacity.

The temporarily occupied ZNPP, the start-up of which is being blocked by the grids, continues to consume about 100 MW of electricity for its own needs from the energy system of Ukraine, reports Energoatom.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Kherson region is on fire

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled our long-suffering Kherson region 45 times.

The residential quarters of Kherson were attacked again - the maternity ward of the hospital, private and apartment buildings, cafes, infrastructure facilities.

2 people died, 5 residents of the region were injured.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone.

Fark user image


Well, my departure from the House of the Sick has been delayed at least a day. Took the bandage off for the final check this morning and it was ... not to their liking. Will try again tomorrow. Le sigh. Talk about spoke to soon last night ey? Man. So disappointed.

But on to business.

As was reported, Grogsmash's body was recovered. His body looked like it'd been in a canal for a week. After being beaten with a bag of hammers by our resident Dominatrix svetlana for about 20mins he was reanimated and is now convalescing in the lockbox in the Bondage studio. <checks watch> We should check on him before lunch and see how its going.

Twitter was sorta boring this morning; not a lot of booms (But our Boom Mistress will be sure to find some i'm sure), some UA soldiers dancing, and there are some more fires in Moscow but nothing big seems to have happened over the night.

We need someone to knit Moritz an appropriate holiday dog sweater. He's warmed up now but he still gets cold when he goes on walks. Anyone?

I brought more mexican star fish cookies. 2 per person this time, please.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Took the bandage off for the final check this morning and it was ... not to their liking. Will try again tomorrow


HANG IN THERE BRO!

Fark user image
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: Took the bandage off for the final check this morning and it was ... not to their liking. Will try again tomorrow

HANG IN THERE BRO!



I be all like...

i.pinimg.com
 
Oneiros
26 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
Apparently that youtuber fundraiser livestream i linked to yesterday ended up raising $10 million for World Central Kitchen in just over 10 hours. Here's hoping a large chunk of that goes to help Ukranians.
 
misanthroptimist57
19 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

[Fark user image 284x177]

Well, my departure from the House of the Sick has been delayed at least a day. Took the bandage off for the final check this morning and it was ... not to their liking. Will try again tomorrow. Le sigh. Talk about spoke to soon last night ey? Man. So disappointed.

But on to business.

As was reported, Grogsmash's body was recovered. His body looked like it'd been in a canal for a week. After being beaten with a bag of hammers by our resident Dominatrix svetlana for about 20mins he was reanimated and is now convalescing in the lockbox in the Bondage studio. <checks watch> We should check on him before lunch and see how its going.

Twitter was sorta boring this morning; not a lot of booms (But our Boom Mistress will be sure to find some i'm sure), some UA soldiers dancing, and there are some more fires in Moscow but nothing big seems to have happened over the night.

We need someone to knit Moritz an appropriate holiday dog sweater. He's warmed up now but he still gets cold when he goes on walks. Anyone?

I brought more mexican star fish cookies. 2 per person this time, please.


Sorry that you're stuck there another day. That sucks. But it's better than another week, I guess.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Sorry that you're stuck there another day. That sucks. But it's better than another week, I guess.


as the germans love to say, "schlimmer geht immer"; it can always get worse. :)

its more the disappointment of the build up, not so much the extra day, tbh. And i was hoping to have a day off before going back to work... ugh. Ah well. but thanks!
 
mederu
12 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Crimean Airfields are under Fire | Ukraine wants to get Melitopol this winter
Youtube sd3NPRtM-g0

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
11 minutes ago  
10 Dec: Russians Assault a GARBAGE DUMP Near Bakhmut | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube fQekJJj6Q88

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
mederu, do you watch all these? which do you prefer and why?
 
Jurodan
9 minutes ago  
I'd heard analysis about Ukraine moving south. Imagine if they can cut off the troops now eastern side of the Dnieper river. The supply route has to go around the sea of Azov to supply the troops that are still in the Kherson Oblast. If they can cut that off, it will be even further chaos for those troops.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x476]


Fun fact - The mean average of the troop casualties for all 17 wagers is 101, 611 (rounded to the nearest whole number).  Saw a PBS thing one time, I think it was an episode of Nova about statistics, that said you can calculate the number of items in a glass jar by taking the average of everyone else's guesses.  We'll see if this holds true with this instance.
 
FarkKnuckleDos
1 minute ago  
Us morbid pricks have our guesses in, come on TotalFark for me! Not asking 2 years, I will take tanks or orcs.
 
