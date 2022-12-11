 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Girl, 13, free of uncurable cancer after world-first use of cell engineering therapy. Still no cure for... WAIT WHAT?   (independent.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Leukemia, Bone marrow, Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Chemotherapy, White blood cell, Immune system, Cancer, most sophisticated cell  
•       •       •

820 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2022 at 9:15 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
GOSH, that's nice
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good. And thanks to the bio nerds who came up with the idea.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They've cured the cancer, but she's still British.  Some advances are probably unattainable.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bless her heart. Way to go, doc!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
7G.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Awesome!
 
discotaco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, okay, it's maybe working, but I think we all know Ivermectin would have achieved the same result in half the time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is probably against God. We should stone her. For like... witchcraft. And stuff...
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
". . . Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and godlike technology."
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But is she vaxed?
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Great Ormond Street Hospital"

reminds me of this place

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warthog: They've cured the cancer, but she's still British.  Some advances are probably unattainable.


Braces and speech lessons will clear most of that British up.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: They've cured the cancer, but she's still British.  Some advances are probably unattainable.


Yeah...She won't have exchanged leukemia for lifelong crippling medical debt
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is great and all, but what a terrible website.
 
Secundus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This is probably against God. We should stone her. For like... witchcraft. And stuff...


If god wanted science he would have crwated scientists
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be "world's first" instead of "world first"?

/yeah, I know... I'm that guy
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: But is she vaxed?


ve like zem hairy.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does this mean we can now bio engineer a cure for the US government complete lack of progress?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Warthog: They've cured the cancer, but she's still British.  Some advances are probably unattainable.

Braces and speech lessons will clear most of that British up.


Fair enough.  Much like HIV, I suppose it's now a condition that can be managed with treatment rather than an automatic death sentence.
 
Turbozutek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Shouldn't it be "world's first" instead of "world first"?

/yeah, I know... I'm that guy


'World first' is generally held as a shorthand 'first in the world'.

https://forum.wordreference.com/threads/the-first-in-the-world-or-the-worlds-first.2840463/
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This is probably against God. We should stone her. For like... witchcraft. And stuff...


Her shapeless smock has pockets! She's a witch!

/ That is probably why very few women's garments come with pockets.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is my office, you can't do your magic here!
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Warthog: They've cured the cancer, but she's still British.  Some advances are probably unattainable.

Yeah...She won't have exchanged leukemia for lifelong crippling medical debt


Now, that's what you call an "Oh, snap!".
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
funme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: ". . . Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and godlike technology."


THIS
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Warthog: ctighe2353: Warthog: They've cured the cancer, but she's still British.  Some advances are probably unattainable.

Braces and speech lessons will clear most of that British up.

Fair enough.  Much like HIV, I suppose it's now a condition that can be managed with treatment rather than an automatic death sentence.


In Europe and most of the rest of the world, but not in America.

In America we'll continue to have the shiattiest health care system, heavily burdened, influenced, hampered, and corrupted by insurance companies and hospital boards that only care about profits, because in America the corporate dickweeds have calculated exactly how much a human life is worth, and being evil shiatstains, they can totally sleep at night knowing they're killing millions to have that BMW, yacht, and second or third house.

So they'll suppress any possible cure for cancer, or gate it behind a paywall so high with pre-authorization bullshiat so foul that only the elite, very wealthy people will ever be able to access it.

The second-best thing we could do, as a nation, is demolish every single health insurance company's corporate headquarters and outlaw health insurance in the United States completely. Insurance companies are evidence of evil. Every single executive in the health insurance industry is a monster who freely trades human life for profits. They're worse than slavers.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.