Guess that's another reason why Lake Superior is called....well....Lake Superior
27
    Great Lakes, Lake Superior's water level, Michigan, Lake Michigan, Lake, Lake Superior, rest of the Great Lakes, Lake Huron  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Second to last paragraph: one area got more precipitation.


Internet reporting for the boring win.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man. You wreck ONE boat, and no one ever shuts up about it.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Second to last paragraph: one area got more precipitation.


Internet reporting for the boring win.


That seems to be the tend nowadays, where TFA author waxes poetic about their experiences in the area, and the people they meet --all irrelevant-- and eventually begin discussing the topic of their piece in the last sentence of fifth paragraph in.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, Lake Superior now doesn't give up its water as well as its dead.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost like they are all connected, almost.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: Apparently, Lake Superior now doesn't give up its water as well as its dead.


Every year means more bodies to cover, more water needed to hide them
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every gallon is icy cold too, year round.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hate Tank: Every gallon is icy cold too, year round.


I can believe it. It's a 1,300 foot deep inland sea.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"This year, Lake Superior declined one inch"

I WAS IN THE LAKE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You mean the big lake they called Gitche Gumee?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
American south-west looks on jealously.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
wcdefenseca.comView Full Size

I was told there would be no math
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That was . . . really boring.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I feel awful for the poor sap that has to count the water.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the humble siphon pump.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Hate Tank: Every gallon is icy cold too, year round.

I can believe it. It's a 1,300 foot deep inland sea.


A imaginative people would have cooked up a monster by now.  A dullard community not so much.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I feel awful for the poor sap that has to count the water.


or the one who wrote the article.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i thought it was gitch a gumee
 
Northern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Apparently, Lake Superior now doesn't give up its water as well as its dead.


And now Huron is creeping around it's back stairs?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lake Mead:  What?  Do ya think you're betta than me?!

Lake Superior:  Yes
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Much superior.

Ruk
Youtube zVzb6ykB7uk
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It took me 20 years to realize Fark.com was a Lake Suprimicist website.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Veloram: edmo: Second to last paragraph: one area got more precipitation.


Internet reporting for the boring win.

That seems to be the tend nowadays, where TFA author waxes poetic about their experiences in the area, and the people they meet --all irrelevant-- and eventually begin discussing the topic of their piece in the last sentence of fifth paragraph in.


I call that "The New Yorker School of Not Getting to the Farking Point."
 
Gough
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder if that difference is more obvious at The Soo.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Do these 600 trillion gallons make me look fat?"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This year, Lake Superior declined one inch from November to December. The rule of thumb from Keith Kompoltowicz of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one inch of water on Lake Superior equals 550 billion gallons of water. Lake Superior lost 550 billions gallons of water then in the last 30 days.

He correctly multiplied 550 billion by 1. Is he a wizard?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: Halfabee64: Apparently, Lake Superior now doesn't give up its water as well as its dead.

Every year means more bodies to cover, more water needed to hide them


We don't know, maybe 6 trillion gallons of body parts were dumped in it.
 
