Moscow's greatest art museum goes up in flames
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow.. Buildings sure seem to catch fire a lot in Russia these days...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Careless smoking you say? I have no idea vat you are talking about...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not the Hermitage Museum.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JerseyTim: That's not the Hermitage Museum.


Oh wait, you said Moscow's, not Russia's. My bad.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x460]


hardly.
that is a genuine loss to humanity and culture, regardless of the eeeevil sh*theel running the show right now.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: King Something: [Fark user image 850x460]

hardly.
that is a genuine loss to humanity and culture, regardless of the eeeevil sh*theel running the show right now.


Yeah, this.

The Pushkin holds iconic work from European painters such as Rembrandt, Cezanne, Degas and Vincent Van Gogh.

In March 2022, the museum's deputy director Vladimir Opredelenov resigned to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Something of value was lost.  Other than that,meh.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh no, where will they store all their stolen Ukrainian art now?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vlad probably moved the art out, then set it on fire, thinking he can get foreign currency from the insurance payout.

Hope the arson investigator has a good disguise.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: elvisaintdead: King Something: [Fark user image 850x460]

hardly.
that is a genuine loss to humanity and culture, regardless of the eeeevil sh*theel running the show right now.

Yeah, this.

The Pushkin holds iconic work from European painters such as Rembrandt, Cezanne, Degas and Vincent Van Gogh.

In March 2022, the museum's deputy director Vladimir Opredelenov resigned to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Something of value was lost.  Other than that,meh.


How many of those pieces have been replaced with forgeries, though?
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Dewey Fidalgo: elvisaintdead: King Something: [Fark user image 850x460]

hardly.
that is a genuine loss to humanity and culture, regardless of the eeeevil sh*theel running the show right now.

Yeah, this.

The Pushkin holds iconic work from European painters such as Rembrandt, Cezanne, Degas and Vincent Van Gogh.

In March 2022, the museum's deputy director Vladimir Opredelenov resigned to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Something of value was lost.  Other than that,meh.

How many of those pieces have been replaced with forgeries, though?



I'm kind of sus about their Van Gogh's "Cornfield with '32 Deuce Roadster".
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
😬
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Vlad probably moved the art out, then set it on fire, thinking he can get foreign currency from the insurance payout.

Hope the arson investigator has a good disguise.


And sell the artwork on the underground market.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, this is horrible. No one wins anything when a museum burns, regardless of how the collections were obtained or how awful the country in which the museum is located may be. We all lose something when this happens.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Putin only cares about people who live in Moscow, and mostly only Moscow cares about Putin.
Maybe things will start getting rocky in their relationship.
 
6nome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In Russia, art imitates YOU!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Those climate activists are getting hardcore.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm slightly torn, because I like things going badly for the Russian regime, but this is potentially a horrible loss for the world. Cultural heritage should be sacrosanct, so I can't be happy about this. I hope most of the art survives.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: elvisaintdead: King Something: [Fark user image 850x460]

hardly.
that is a genuine loss to humanity and culture, regardless of the eeeevil sh*theel running the show right now.

Yeah, this.

The Pushkin holds iconic work from European painters such as Rembrandt, Cezanne, Degas and Vincent Van Gogh.

In March 2022, the museum's deputy director Vladimir Opredelenov resigned to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Something of value was lost.  Other than that,meh.


I wonder how many of their works were stolen or otherwise ill-gotten.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of the only buildings in Moscow I'm actually sad to see burned, as most here have said the loss of the collection is a loss for all of humanity.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ehh, I think civilIzed groups have a not cool on shooting at hospitals, churches, and museums. If you aren't civilized enough to subscribe to the not cool, you might get a few examples of hot feet.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was looted first to finance some 'activities' outside the border
 
drayno76
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, did they at least get scans of the good stuff to put on blockchain and make NFT's out of them?

/s
 
zerkalo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not Tretyakovskaya but hell. It's war now.
 
