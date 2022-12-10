 Skip to content
Apparently driving without a wookie is an offense in some municipalities
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some NSFW Language
Existential Troopers - The Mandalorian
Youtube gKppwACQ-qk
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh, Bane getting "arrested" for stealing the Batmobile is pretty great
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Heh, Bane getting "arrested" for stealing the Batmobile is pretty great


Heck yeah, that Bane cosplay is top notch.

image-renderer.sinclairstoryline.comView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
//wonder if that Batmobile is on a Dodge Viper chassis, looking at the pic again, the cabin shape / wheel distances / hood length looks like a early Viper
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Some NSFW Language
[YouTube video: Existential Troopers - The Mandalorian]


This reminds me of Clerks. Fantastic.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...but what would have happened to Black Panther???
 
akallen404
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's really cute how once a year some cops decide to do this cute cosplay thing of photographing themselves pulling over, ticketing or arresting storm troopers as if that isn't already THEIR literal role in society.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: //wonder if that Batmobile is on a Dodge Viper chassis, looking at the pic again, the cabin shape / wheel distances / hood length looks like a early Viper


No, that car is SIGNIFICANTLY larger than a Dodge Viper.

The car from the 1989 Tim Burton film was built on a GM B-body, a '77+ Caprice was employed if memory serves.  that was probably chosen since they were plentiful and the platform used the GM parts-bin going back a quarter century, with suspension, brakes, etc off of earlier models, so anything they needed would be readily available and cheap.
 
Eravior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I suppose I could adopt one of these next.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wookiee mistake.
 
Iczer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aren't you a little fat to be a Storm Trooper...?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some silly stuff here.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These are not the storm troopers you're looking for.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

