(Zillow)   As God as my witness I thought turkeys could sell houses   (zillow.com) divider line
17
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I don't hate it. The house is nice but nothing special, the location appears pretty remote, why not include a couple of turkey photos? Any prospective buyers who are hungry while browsing the site are now giving it some serious thought.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is a house for sale about five blocks from me that has wild turkeys in their photos. They are pretty cool when they are wandering around the neighborhood.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
239k for 7 acres... in Nebraska. There damn well better be some turkeys.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Always nice when your realtor stages the home properly.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Forget the turkeys, does it come with the upright vacuum and the air compressor looking thing?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The turkeys are on the small side. The house looks semi-decent, and the price is low, considering the size of the block. Of course, it's way the other side of the world from me and my family, and in farkin' Nevada no less, so I'm going to pass. Plumper birds might have made the difference. You need to put in the work.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Of course, it's way the other side of the world from me and my family, and in farkin' Nevada no less, so I'm going to pass.


What if I told you this wonderful property was instead in Nebraska?

Let's see what we can do to get you and your family into this home.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Jesus McSordid: Of course, it's way the other side of the world from me and my family, and in farkin' Nevada no less, so I'm going to pass.

What if I told you this wonderful property was instead in Nebraska?

Let's see what we can do to get you and your family into this home.


Dang. NE, NV, bloody good thing I'm not in the market. But it does explain the vegetation.

The only thing NV has going for it is that's it's a somewhat blueish state. Nebraska can suck my antipodean balls.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee I'm not the only farker that just did a Google search on "antipodean"

Learn something new each day, right? But seriously, just how big are turkeys in Australia? Bigger than, I dunno? How do you scale things there? Half a Steven Irwin? Two times a ray that killed Steve Irwin?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: There is a house for sale about five blocks from me that has wild turkeys in their photos. They are pretty cool when they are wandering around the neighborhood.


What makes my head hurt is who the hell finds all these?  Is someone assiduously browsing Zillow all day just to find weird farking listings?  Is there a Zillow equivalent of HairBolus that does nothing else??  So many questions...
 
invictus2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee451
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: There is a house for sale about five blocks from me that has wild turkeys in their photos. They are pretty cool when they are wandering around the neighborhood.


Not to mention delicious.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: There is a house for sale about five blocks from me that has wild turkeys in their photos. They are pretty cool when they are wandering around the neighborhood.


I imagine that a few Wild Turkeys in photos would appeal to Farkers who are in the market for a new home.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dildo tontine: ...

What makes my head hurt is who the hell finds all these?  Is someone assiduously browsing Zillow all day just to find weird farking listings?...


Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'm not subby but I still feel personally called out.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I lived in Ainsworth for a while as a kid. Mom is buried there.  My uncle told me a few years ago that suicide is through the roof, I understand.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As God is, subby.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are hardcore people around me who get gobbler fever every year. They would pay that much for the lot even without the house if turkeys regularly strutted by.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It wasn't the turkeys but something about that house creeped me out - I just got this sense that a really horrible murder had taken place there.
 
