 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Crypto bros trying to buy original copy of the constitution. Presumably to stay out of bankruptcy by finding Templar's treasure   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
8
    More: Unlikely, United States Constitution, E pluribus unum, Constitution, Hedge fund, United States, Fundraising, group members, photo of Nicolas Cage  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2022 at 12:35 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should be looking for the Holy Grail instead.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is buried on Oak Island, duh.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
do they want to eat it?
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do the cryptobros ever stop to think, "Is this too on-the-nose?"

The answer is no, obviously.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For $10,000 I can give them a piece of paper with the address to where the Constitution is located.  They will be the unique owners of that piece of paper, which is just as good from what I understand of crypto.
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Etchy333: Do the cryptobros ever stop to think, "Is this too on-the-nose?"

The answer is no, obviously.


Evil never checks itself.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just spend it on a prostitute and finally get laid.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.