(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Well, former kayaker anyway   (fox8.com) divider line
    Sad, Ohio, Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson, Toledo, Ohio, United States Coast Guard, Great Lakes, water Saturday, GoFundMe page, Ohio Attorney General's Office  
posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2022 at 3:05 AM



syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He could still be kayaking. Maybe he found a better one and traded up like a hermit crab.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Does anyone know where the love of God goes when the waves turn the minutes to hours?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In November?
White guy?

Yeah
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: In November?
White guy?

Yeah


Does anyone know where the love of God goes
When the waves turn the minutes to hours?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't buy he had a life jacket actually on. They would have found him. He had it on and not strapped and it probably immediately fell off and floated away. It's important to PROPERLY wear your life jacket kids. I've trained for this a million times and putting a lifejacket on while already capsized is super difficult. You need to wear it properly.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

syrynxx: He could still be kayaking. Maybe he found a better one and traded up like a hermit crab.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I don't buy he had a life jacket actually on. They would have found him. He had it on and not strapped and it probably immediately fell off and floated away. It's important to PROPERLY wear your life jacket kids. I've trained for this a million times and putting a lifejacket on while already capsized is super difficult. You need to wear it properly.


I'm not sure why you'd ever be in a kayak without one properly on. The only complaint I've ever had about a decent pfd is when the temps are over 80 and the insulating factor of the foam can make it difficult to cool down, in November there'd be zero reason not to have it on properly.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The U.S. Coast Guard last month said the man's kayak was believed to have capsized due to weather. He went into the water Saturday, Nov. 5, with two other kayakers, both family members, and both of whom made it back to shore in Sheffield Lake that day, according to the Coast Guard.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

syrynxx: He could still be kayaking. Maybe he found a better one and traded up like a hermit crab.


Heaven and Hell both have kayaking.  The main difference is what you're kayaking through.

There's no kayaking in purgatory, though.
 
