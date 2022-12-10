 Skip to content
(Independent)   British man who went missing in Africa is found four days later pretty much in the exact place you'd expect to find a British man   (independent.co.uk) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In a pub.

*clicks link*

But of course.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Farker ends up in a pub, and some people have the nerve to act surprised.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
God bless us alcoholics.....
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: In a pub.

*clicks link*

But of course.


Yep
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Mr. Curtis, I presume...?"
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I bet they didn't even try looking at a dentist's office.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To Alcohol! The cause of... and solution to... all of life's problems.
Youtube hUVwR0rw5fk
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

Quasimodo & Skeletor share a joyful moment after Quasimodo returned from a 4-day hiatus.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Opium den?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nelson Newberry

THAT'S NOT EVEN A REAL NA- wait it's a brit n/m yeah real name
 
mengelji [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Out in the noonday sun with his head uncovered?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's Kenya. If he's not gay and there hasn't been contact demanding ransom, he's fine.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kenya believe it? They looked four days and he was right Zaire the whole time. Ya Libya learn I guess
 
