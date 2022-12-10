 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET Noise Factor revisits 'The Weird Show'. Inspired by the Farkers who wished it into existence, it gets weird tonight with The Dirtbombs, Froglord, Okilly Dokilly, Desert Sessions, Melt-Banana, and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My apologies for the lack of a first-run episode this week, folks.

Please enjoy the encore presentation of The Weird Show.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alas, last week's show still isn't up in the archives so there's not even that option if one had missed it 'live'.  Weird Show it may be then

/unless MrsRT comes up with 'naked underwater volleyball' or something similar again
//inspired distraction on her part...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Alas, last week's show still isn't up in the archives so there's not even that option if one had missed it 'live'.  Weird Show it may be then

/unless MrsRT comes up with 'naked underwater volleyball' or something similar again
//inspired distraction on her part...


As long as it includes the word naked, you can usually get people's attention I've found
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moaaaar Boredoms!!!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
