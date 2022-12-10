 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   And the moral of the story is.... If you are going to do a home invasion and steal three quarters of a million dollars, leave your cell phones at home. Oh. And maybe watch out for cameras   (cbs12.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would have been more concerned about the kind of person who keeps $700k+ in cash at their South Florida home.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I would have been more concerned about the kind of person who keeps $700k+ in cash at their South Florida home.


They got balls, but I don't know for how long.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I would have been more concerned about the kind of person who keeps $700k+ in cash at their South Florida home.


Boomers. Gotta be
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Sam Axe, Fiona Glenanne, and Michael Westen....
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doosh: beezeltown: I would have been more concerned about the kind of person who keeps $700k+ in cash at their South Florida home.

Boomers. Gotta be


Why does "Boomers" come to your mind first, and not any of a wide variety of major criminals?  Do you think most Boomers have $700K+ in liquid assets?  Because, really, I know some Boomers and they are not that good with money.

Frankly, somebody doing money laundering for the Russians comes to my mind first, and that's only because I've been hearing too much about Donald Trump for six years now.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because someone knocks on your door it doesn't mean you have to answer it.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People (of means) in southern FL would probably be very curious to see the list of every contractor who has been at that home in the last two years.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: People (of means) in southern FL would probably be very curious to see the list of every contractor who has been at that home in the last two years.


That may not help much if the contractor or subcontractor picks up day labor or otherwise doesn't have a permanent crew.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't care if you had a picture of my face it not, if I hit a lick for $750,000 you'd never find me.
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I would have been more concerned about the kind of person who keeps $700k+ in cash at their South Florida home.


I like that the safe was just out there in the living room.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: BretMavrik: People (of means) in southern FL would probably be very curious to see the list of every contractor who has been at that home in the last two years.

That may not help much if the contractor or subcontractor picks up day labor or otherwise doesn't have a permanent crew.


Maybe, but it helps me know who I probably don't want at the top of my list. There's no way this was random; someone had to have tipped them off. If law enforcement has gone this far down the data analysis rabbit hole, it's going to take them about ten more minutes to connect the dots.

/Now if they'd just start doing it for people who aren't rich...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like a criminal got ripped off by some other criminals. $700+ in cash? There's no farking way that money is legitimate.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What happened to the fourth quarter?
 
