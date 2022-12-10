 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buffalo News)   Old & busted: No worries if you fail the Navy Seal test, you're still rated and can easily transfer to a meaningful Navy career. New hotness: You're scraping paint until your enlistment ends   (buffalonews.com) divider line
49
    More: Asinine, United States Navy SEALs, United States Navy, elite Navy SEAL selection course, number of sailors, United States Naval Special Warfare Command, guts of a Navy ship, United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, NAVAL BASE KITSAP  
•       •       •

1022 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2022 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i got a fiver on the seals training staff being compromised by a foreign adversary or possibly a pmc
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crazy idea. Don't paint shiat that you're then gonna pay people to scrape the paint off.

If the Pentagon is here, you owe me 250,000,000 for this idea
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Crazy idea. Don't paint shiat that you're then gonna pay people to scrape the paint off.

If the Pentagon is here, you owe me 250,000,000 for this idea


Let me tell you about corrosion and saltwater...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

potierrh: Gubbo: Crazy idea. Don't paint shiat that you're then gonna pay people to scrape the paint off.

If the Pentagon is here, you owe me 250,000,000 for this idea

Let me tell you about corrosion and saltwater...


For an extra $250,000,000 I'll suggest scraping that off.

Damn I can see why people like the military industrial complex. Good money
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're surprised then you never read the f*cking contract. Army offered or still offers 18X Special Forces selection. If at any part of that year long process you fail, it's "needs of the army." Which means grunt usually.

It's right in the contract.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did things in the military.
When people ask me what I did, I say I mopped and waxed and buffed floors.
That is what I am under orders to say.
I cannot run a buffer.
I'm an expert with bang sticks, specific applications of things that go boom, and I can hold my breath a really long time.
But I mopped floors.

I remember once having to insist that is what I did because my friends were like "NO man. You just dropped all those guys and-"
"And mopped the floors with them.Shut up about it. We weren't here. Get in the car. Let's go. Now!"

Now shut up and paint, ensign.
Wax on, wax off.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Duh. They just want to SNAG you. They save the good jobs for people like me who take their time and say "what is the most beneficial to me when I get out?" Not the yahoos who are all "JASON BOURNE!!!"

So when you fail out of SEALS, you are no longer a hot commodity, you're just a warm body who has to do things that people like me didn't have to do. Do you think any recruiter says "Hey, come scrape paint!!" No. But someone has to scrape the paint.

Just not me, as usual.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and?

If I had failed outta nuke school, I would have just been a non-nuke squid.

And if you're am academy puke and drop out, you're enlisted.

Maybe. I don't know about the zeros.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why I never volunteered for becoming a Combat Controller. If you didn't make it on the program, even if it was no your fault and/or due to injury or illness, you were similarly farked. That's why they recruited brand new airmen at tech school before they learned the underhanded dealing in such programs.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, someone has to make sure the vending machines on 03 deck are fully stocked.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wipe on; wipe off. It's part of the plan.
 
50th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article hits a little close to home for me, but after about 3 years, I've adjusted.  My son always wanted to be a Seal, from about the age of 12.  He was an extremely talented athlete - division 1 swimming scholarship offers.  He still wanted to join the Navy.  I talked him into going to college THEN joining the Navy.  After 2 years of swimming/college, he didn't want to do it any more - I want to be a Seal, he said.  So, he drops out - does everything to get in the Navy and gets accepted into the Seals training program.  Turned out he had a severe eye condition that resulted in no depth perception on a firing range and no ability to use night-vision hardware.  They offered him a medical discharge or ... like this article says, janitorial work on a ship for his contract.  In an absolutely heartbreaking move for our entire family, he took the medical discharge.

He has now moved on - is married and about to finish his degree.  Still, its basically 2 years of all of our lives we just erased.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did they bury the lede at the end?


"Desperate to avoid years of mind-numbing toil, he refused a Covid-19 vaccination, and the Navy discharged him. A few sailors told the New York Times that they sought similar exits. Others attempted suicide and were discharged on medical grounds".
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems to me that an 'almost-SEAL' is probably more valuable to the Navy than someone who couldn't even qualify in the first place. But somebody's gotta do those jobs.
 
scanman61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Been that way pretty much forever.

The instructors were always reminding us at Ft Gordon (Signal Corps training center) that if we flunked out of tech school Ft Benning (Infantry training center) was only a few hours away.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I served from '03' to '07 as a machinist mate on an aircraft carrier.  I knew a couple guys who washed out of buds and ended up as mechanics.  Good guys, hard workers.  That was back when they piggy-backed a rate.  Sucks they got rid of that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So...

Why can't they quickly assign a rating before sending them to SEAL school?  So if they wash out, they have a path they can contribute towards.  That sounds like an easy solution to the problem.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Why I never volunteered for becoming a Combat Controller. If you didn't make it on the program, even if it was no your fault and/or due to injury or illness, you were similarly farked. That's why they recruited brand new airmen at tech school before they learned the underhanded dealing in such programs.


I worked with TACP in Korea at the 604th ASOS at Camp Red Cloud. For Air Force, they were as badass as they get. Saw a dude running while carrying a log and wearing body armor. Those guys could DRINK.
 
germ78
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
While I don't condone the guy's actions, it does shed light on the motivations of the guy who burned down the Bonhomme Richard after failing out of BUD/S class a couple years ago. Going from training to become the best of the best but come up short and end up on permanent shiat patrol? You're gonna harbor a ton of resentment.
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you're surprised then you never read the f*cking contract. Army offered or still offers 18X Special Forces selection. If at any part of that year long process you fail, it's "needs of the army." Which means grunt usually.

It's right in the contract.


The "needs of the Army" portion is your location assignment. Your MOS (Job in the Army) is still 11B Infantry. You get that training before ever getting to Bragg.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scanman61: Been that way pretty much forever.

The instructors were always reminding us at Ft Gordon (Signal Corps training center) that if we flunked out of tech school Ft Benning (Infantry training center) was only a few hours away.


What was your MOS? I was there in 03-04. Air Force Satcom/wideband. It was a weird time in my life.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So...

Why can't they quickly assign a rating before sending them to SEAL school?  So if they wash out, they have a path they can contribute towards.  That sounds like an easy solution to the problem.


That's what they used to do.  I have no idea why they got rid of that.  It's all downside and no upside.

But hey, that's the military for you.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
An Evening with Bobcat Goldthwait - Share the Warmth (1987)
Youtube VlcSEUzjH9E
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Even so, graduation rates have not improved.

Sorry. If you can't hold a giant log over your head while waist deep in 50 degree water for 8 hours, I don't want you defending my country.
 
scanman61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: scanman61: Been that way pretty much forever.

The instructors were always reminding us at Ft Gordon (Signal Corps training center) that if we flunked out of tech school Ft Benning (Infantry training center) was only a few hours away.

What was your MOS? I was there in 03-04. Air Force Satcom/wideband. It was a weird time in my life.


I was 32D.  I was at Gordon in 1980.  Got to serve in Germany during Reagan's first term.

It was an interesting time to be a soldier in Germany, in the "May you live in interesting times" sense of the word.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got through 'A' school, Nuke school, prototype, out to the fleet, qualified and still got to run a chipping hammer, needle scaler and paintbrush.

/You drop during training, it's haze gray and underway for you--that was the threat during training.
//You make it through training? ...haze gray and underway.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So...

Why can't they quickly assign a rating before sending them to SEAL school?  So if they wash out, they have a path they can contribute towards.  That sounds like an easy solution to the problem.


Used to be you needed to graduate an A school to qualify, at least that's how I remember it when the Seal NCOs showed up at our barracks during the last couple of weeks of bootcamp in the mid 80s. Depending on the school, some can be 12-18 moths before you would even head to Seal/BUDS training. I am sure some genius in the Pentagon saw an opportunity to increase candidates for Seals, increase candidates for shiat jobs that no one wants to do (unrated sailors) with the excess in dropouts AND those that did get through the training went to teams 9-18 months sooner, so you got more time out of them for their four year sign up.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So...

Why can't they quickly assign a rating before sending them to SEAL school?  So if they wash out, they have a path they can contribute towards.  That sounds like an easy solution to the problem.


Because that makes too much sense. Why spend millions to train someone to actually DO something useful, when they can just throw untrained grunts/squids/wingnuts/jarheads/puddle pirates into the bilge tanks/whatever with a Brillo pad and say, "Welcome to the military. Get to scrubbing."
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: I got through 'A' school, Nuke school, prototype, out to the fleet, qualified and still got to run a chipping hammer, needle scaler and paintbrush.

/You drop during training, it's haze gray and underway for you--that was the threat during training.
//You make it through training? ...haze gray and underway.


I was in Reactor Department on the Stennis.  I spent more than my share of time with a needle gun haha.

/was a conventional, not a nuke
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I did things in the military.
When people ask me what I did, I say I mopped and waxed and buffed floors.
That is what I am under orders to say.
I cannot run a buffer.
I'm an expert with bang sticks, specific applications of things that go boom, and I can hold my breath a really long time.
But I mopped floors.

I remember once having to insist that is what I did because my friends were like "NO man. You just dropped all those guys and-"
"And mopped the floors with them.Shut up about it. We weren't here. Get in the car. Let's go. Now!"

Now shut up and paint, ensign.
Wax on, wax off.


I too was buffer qualified (Army). You can sit on those beasts for added traction.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: I got through 'A' school, Nuke school, prototype, out to the fleet, qualified and still got to run a chipping hammer, needle scaler and paintbrush.

/You drop during training, it's haze gray and underway for you--that was the threat during training.
//You make it through training? ...haze gray and underway.


Bet your fingers are still numb from running those tools ;)

/somehow remember reading about that
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The real issue, per the article, is that there seems to be a perverse incentive to refuse proper rating and then fail the program early. This leaves the Navy with a bunch of potentially injured soldiers with no ability to put them into more useful positions that take advantage of their skills and training.

Reverting back to the old system where applicants had to possess a rating already might be a good place to start.
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Combustion: Duh. They just want to SNAG you. They save the good jobs for people like me who take their time and say "what is the most beneficial to me when I get out?" Not the yahoos who are all "JASON BOURNE!!!"

So when you fail out of SEALS, you are no longer a hot commodity, you're just a warm body who has to do things that people like me didn't have to do. Do you think any recruiter says "Hey, come scrape paint!!" No. But someone has to scrape the paint.

Just not me, as usual.


Yes, but the problem is that SEAL candidates are typically some of the most educated, most motivated people that would enter the Navy.  When the bodily demands for completing SEAL training prove too much, they end up being given the absolute worst assignments, down there with what enlistees that score in their thirties on the ASVAB get, instead of being given opportunities to transition into training or work that their education and motivation would absolutely qualify them for.

It's essentially wasting recruits, not playing them to their strengths, and actively punishing them for even daring to reach for something.

I don't expect the armed forces to coddle people.  But I don't expect them to intentionally misallocate their resources to waste the capabilities within their ranks by taking someone who couldn't quite cut it as a SEAL and giving him the worst assignment rather than something challenging that few can do but he could achieve, that many others would struggle far worse with.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: The real issue, per the article, is that there seems to be a perverse incentive to refuse proper rating and then fail the program early. This leaves the Navy with a bunch of potentially injured soldiers with no ability to put them into more useful positions that take advantage of their skills and training.

Reverting back to the old system where applicants had to possess a rating already might be a good place to start.


Absolutely.  Or allowing going back for training to a different rating.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Straight in special forces makes these people not seem very special.  Special forces should be something you try for after at least a few years in the military, that way you have other skills which help add to the effectiveness of a special forces team.  Wouldn't moving people who failed SEAL training over to the army or marines be more sensible?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you volunteer for it don't fail.

NAVY SEAL TRAINING: BUD/S Class 224 | SEALSWCC.COM
Youtube PbVcIMXz6Go
 
Slypork
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wish I could find a better version of this.

SNL "The Navy" S4E15 1979
Youtube jhioeOeOHsA
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My Father was in the navy. The paint was full of asbestos.

So after his brilliantly-negotiated veteran health insurance claim, he had that, or at least my Mother did.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My ASVAB was too high to risk being in the Military.

(•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■)


(▀Ĺ▀ )
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
SNL "The Navy" S4E15 1979
Youtube jhioeOeOHsA


sorry, best quality I could find
 
bullwrinkle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In the Navy the term is know as Instant Boatswain Mate or IBM for short.
If you drop or are dropped from an advance school (C school) you most likely going to a sea billet and if you are e3 and below without a job classification your first assignment will be deck or engineering even if you have a degree. This is not punishment but both can be hard jobs and advancements are sometimes faster.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

50th: This article hits a little close to home for me, but after about 3 years, I've adjusted.  My son always wanted to be a Seal, from about the age of 12.  He was an extremely talented athlete - division 1 swimming scholarship offers.  He still wanted to join the Navy.  I talked him into going to college THEN joining the Navy.  After 2 years of swimming/college, he didn't want to do it any more - I want to be a Seal, he said.  So, he drops out - does everything to get in the Navy and gets accepted into the Seals training program.  Turned out he had a severe eye condition that resulted in no depth perception on a firing range and no ability to use night-vision hardware.  They offered him a medical discharge or ... like this article says, janitorial work on a ship for his contract.  In an absolutely heartbreaking move for our entire family, he took the medical discharge.

He has now moved on - is married and about to finish his degree.  Still, its basically 2 years of all of our lives we just erased.


This is why it's so important for every American home to display relatives who served. All smiles, young, in terrific shape, snappy uniforms, serving their country. Some day you too.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Long ago I was a teaching assistant for a university scuba program and one of the early instructors was involved in the Seal's psychological training program in the early 70s.  Because the university's connection to that program and work on the dive tables, they would send reciters out and they were usually Seals and past graduates. Most of those guys were smart and fit but every once in a while they would send someone who was better at jogging with tree trunks than thinking.  At that time, the smart guys were fit but not overly so.  That was between the gulf wars and before they expanded the program.  Before that, the Seals seemed to be made up of a bunch of smart guys with a wide variety of skills combined with few very strong types. I wonder if the ratio is much different now.  With what I knew about the program, I would expect anyone who flunked out of the physical aspect would be very useful to groups like the seabees or other specialist groups.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yellowjester: My ASVAB was too high to risk being in the Military.
(•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■)

(▀Ĺ▀ )


A friend of mine had gotten out of the Navy after two tours.  He was in that unenviable position of being in that potential stop-loss position at the time Sept 11th happened.  He decided to take the ASVAB again and to try to enlist in the Air Force.  He managed to score a 99.  He was accused of cheating.  He replied, "how?"

Lost contact with him after awhile, but I don't think he actually reenlisted in a different branch and I don't think he was stop-lossed back in.  He'd been a shore-based weather observer, I gather there wasn't a massive demand for his skills in his original branch.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: Yes, but the problem is that SEAL candidates are typically some of the most educated, most motivated people that would enter the Navy.


uhhhhhhhhh..........no.  at least not nearly on the scale you think.  hell they were offering SEAL (well, BUD/S) when I was in boot camp.  no one I knew tried, and when i got to "the fleet", the ones who were SEALs, or the guy I knew who went to BUD/S, were just regular dudes.  "most educated"?  Huh?  While there are a lot of Naval Academy grads that do it, there's a lot of joe blow enlisteds, like I was.


Langdon_777: Wouldn't moving people who failed SEAL training over to the army or marines be more sensible?


no because the SEALs are a Navy unit.  it ain't working at Subway; you can't just hop to a new service branch.

Tiger Woods wanted to become a Navy SEAL.  problem:  the DoD/DoN said, "only if you join the Navy."  "Umm.....i like golf better.  Pretty pretty please?"

"Sign the contract buddy, otherwise quit jacking us off."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scanman61: Been that way pretty much forever.

The instructors were always reminding us at Ft Gordon (Signal Corps training center) that if we flunked out of tech school Ft Benning (Infantry training center) was only a few hours away.


During basic most of our company was 96/97/98, and about ten guys failed to receive their security clearances. No Goodfellow or DLI for them, and the Army secured a few more 11Bs and 88Ms.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: TWX: Yes, but the problem is that SEAL candidates are typically some of the most educated, most motivated people that would enter the Navy.

uhhhhhhhhh..........no.  at least not nearly on the scale you think.  hell they were offering SEAL (well, BUD/S) when I was in boot camp.  no one I knew tried, and when i got to "the fleet", the ones who were SEALs, or the guy I knew who went to BUD/S, were just regular dudes.  "most educated"?  Huh?  While there are a lot of Naval Academy grads that do it, there's a lot of joe blow enlisteds, like I was.


Langdon_777: Wouldn't moving people who failed SEAL training over to the army or marines be more sensible?

no because the SEALs are a Navy unit.  it ain't working at Subway; you can't just hop to a new service branch.

Tiger Woods wanted to become a Navy SEAL.  problem:  the DoD/DoN said, "only if you join the Navy."  "Umm.....i like golf better.  Pretty pretty please?"

"Sign the contract buddy, otherwise quit jacking us off."


Also, why would the Army or Marines want them?
Both services have their own Special Forces and people who have failed out of their programs.
I understand Delta Force is very selective.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BretMavrik: During basic most of our company was 96/97/98, and about ten guys failed to receive their security clearances. No Goodfellow or DLI for them, and the Army secured a few more 11Bs and 88Ms.


the Navy doesn't (or at least in my 6 years, 91-97) didn't use the i guess traditional MOS codes.  I get asked that from time to time.  I just say, "the Navy didn't use those, but I was Anti-Submarine Warfare."


SOSUS: Spying on Soviet Submarines
Youtube _JUniYnTE7Y


i was looking for a clip from "The Hunt For Red October" where SOSUS was referenced, but I found this instead.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.