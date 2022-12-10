 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Tampa residents carp about mystery fish sound   (fox13news.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You mean the low frequency noise just before a massive sinkhole opens?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...'A deep vibrating, bass sound,' said Abbi Reynolds, a resident...'There is no real rhythmic music sound. There have never been vocals,' Abbi said..."

I think what we have here is a simple, but fairly serious, case of alliteration.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's my life the last 2 and a 1/2 weeks.  Laying in bed at night I feel the vibrations in the bed/walls.   It sounds like a refrigerated trailer sitting in my backyard running.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Military drilling out a new underground base. I've seen this Ancient Aliens so it MUST be real.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry 'bout that.  I'll turn it down.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no mackerel
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There have been on again off again reports of strange rumbling noises in Central Florida since the Spanish fled.  Maybe it will just sink.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...'A deep vibrating, bass sound,' said Abbi Reynolds, a resident...'There is no real rhythmic music sound. There have never been vocals,' Abbi said..."

I think what we have here is a simple, but fairly serious, case of alliteration.

[Fark user image 544x500]


Abbi discovers nature's low-pass filter: the ground.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An old person died while playing the Barney Miller opening loudly, its happened before.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: An old person died while playing the Barney Miller opening loudly, its happened before.


A guy visiting my downstairs neighbor passed out in the room below my bedroom.  He had been playing a video game, and the intro music was bassy as hell and kept repeating all night.  Did not get to sleep all night.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: US Military drilling out a new underground base. I've seen this Ancient Aliens so it MUST be real.


In FL? It'd better be an undersea base.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

