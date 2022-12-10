 Skip to content
(CNN)   Brace yourself for snownadomaggedon this week   (cnn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whenever the weather guy mentions an "atmospheric river" coming along we usually get at least 2-3 inches of rain in a couple days.  Looks like it's missing the NW this time though because no rain predicted for the next week.  Very unusual.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
12" or so forecast for our part of the Black Hills. Stocking up the groceries tonight, got more edibles. Going to try to make cassoulet when everything closes, so iffen anyone's gots tips...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wouldn't mind it here either. I don't hardly leave the house anymore and cold rain sucks.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
GOD SAVE THE CALIFORNIA DESERT ALMONDS!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Feet of snow"

Hands of ice.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is that the one with Wil Wheaton and the flying sharks, 'cause that was the best one.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i'll be fine, i live in one of the habitable parts of the country
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where I live we're getting nothing more than some rain.

Truthfully, I'd prefer snow.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, you mispelled that word but I'll give you the benefit of the doubt because it's still funny as Amerikan edumacation.
 
adamatari
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
15 inches of snow in the last 24 hours in the Leavenworth, WA area. So it's hiatting here even if not elsewhere.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have a thing. Can we move it to next week?
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Utah: Yes, please
 
phedex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, no fun but at least it's going to fill the reservoirs.
 
sforce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Snowmageddon has been used. This one is called Snowmygoodness.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: bring hazardous weather to millions.

Says you.

Triple dip La Nina. Skiing is on!
 
gyruss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Subby, you mispelled that word but I'll give you the benefit of the doubt because it's still funny as Amerikan edumacation.


Did you miss the "snownado" part?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
8 inches in Central Washington. At least our snowblower works!
 
