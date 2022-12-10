 Skip to content
♫Sir, I wanna give you my shoes for your cold feet please. It's Christmas time, and these shoes are just your size♫
Slypork
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shoo the children, with no shoes on their feet
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It feels odd to say I hope this is real
 
midmodan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is what Jesus would do.

Point any "Christians" you know to this story.

/Hope it's real, too, but it doesn't matter. The story is good, real or not.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember a story a few years ago, where a New York cop bought new shoes for a homeless guy that he saw walking barefoot in the City, in winter.
Very heartwarming (or perhaps footwarming) story, except that he saw the same guy one week later, minus shoes. It wasn't clear whether he lost or sold his new shoes.
What a mnice old mness it all mnakes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tillmaster: I remember a story a few years ago, where a New York cop bought new shoes for a homeless guy that he saw walking barefoot in the City, in winter.
Very heartwarming (or perhaps footwarming) story, except that he saw the same guy one week later, minus shoes. It wasn't clear whether he lost or sold his new shoes.
What a mnice old mness it all mnakes.


Could be both. Sell them before they get stolen because he knows he's a deep sleeper. I could never be homeless.  I sleep too deep.  Especially when I'm drinking of drugging
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In the late 70s, my mom gave my brother a fleece-lined leather coat for Christmas. Two days later, he gave it to a poor person at the bus stop that had no coat. My mom was moved to tears by his generosity. Just kidding. She beat the shiat out of him with a belt.
 
