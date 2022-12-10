 Skip to content
(Twitter)   He thought failure was his only option   (twitter.com) divider line
53
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
yadumey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Flashing back to elementary school, fording a river.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
empowereddollar.comView Full Size
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was learning to drive my dad told me: If you can't see the bottom, don't try to drive through it. This guy should have met my dad.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope. Nope, nope, nope.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just made my next lesson for the 13 and 15 year old about driving.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey2: When I was learning to drive my dad told me: If you can't see the bottom, don't try to drive through it. This guy should have met my dad.


He just might.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye bye.........
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He failed because it's a Chevy, not a Ford
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey2: When I was learning to drive my dad told me: If you can't see the bottom, don't try to drive through it. This guy should have met my dad.


That could be location dependent.  I once drove through a very shallow looking mountain stream that had water up to the door sills on my lifted wrangler.  I could see the bottom just fine.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and did I catch an "ah cain't swee'um" in there?  

Marvelous.  
If you can't swim, stay out of the gene pool.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Monkey2: When I was learning to drive my dad told me: If you can't see the bottom, don't try to drive through it. This guy should have met my dad.

That could be location dependent.  I once drove through a very shallow looking mountain stream that had water up to the door sills on my lifted wrangler.  I could see the bottom just fine.


Between Ouray and Telluride
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid, and I mean really stupid, games...
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: He failed because it's a Chevy, not a Ford


FIX IT AGAIN, TONY!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was going way too slow. Engines need air and you need momentum. He didn't angle into the flow, it's going to push you around. He couldn't see the ground, the van will float away because water is powerful.

Many, many failures in that video. I wouldn't have tried it. The water flow was too fast.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  What's the worst than could happen?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the water wasn't flowing, that vehicle is a hard "no"
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a maroon.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he made it that deep without the van dying.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is he dead?  (other than braindead which he already was)
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: He failed because it's a Chevy, not a Ford


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: [empowereddollar.com image 615x415]


who the hell buys that much ammo?
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, way too slow. The key is to get a running start and hit the water going at least 50.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶Took my Chevy to the levee but the levee wasn't dry. That'll be the day that I die...🎶

D. McLean - American Pie
 
falkone32
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's one thing to fail at crossing a flooded road because you misjudged or risked too much.. but that's a freaking river. Like, if that was a normal non-flooded river nobody would have been trying to ford it like that.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A decision was made. And that decision was made by a dumbass.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe the Chevy was pining for the Fiords?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Uchiha_Cycliste: [empowereddollar.com image 615x415]

who the hell buys that much ammo?


tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Uchiha_Cycliste: [empowereddollar.com image 615x415]

who the hell buys that much ammo?


You obviously don't know gun-nuts in the US, do you? For them 333 rounds of *any* ammo is about 667 rounds too few rounds.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The windshield wipers were a nice touch.
 
scanman61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

starsrift: I'm surprised he made it that deep without the van dying.


Air intake is up at the top of the radiator and it's a well sealed coil on plug ignition system.

When I was a mechanic in Houston we saw LOTS of Camaro/Firebird with rods sticking out from the side of the block from water ingestion.  Their air intake was at the bottom of the front bumper and you could hydrolock one driving through 3 inches of water.  They were like a vacuum cleaner.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Uchiha_Cycliste: [empowereddollar.com image 615x415]

who the hell buys that much ammo?


Everybody when it's on sale.  Got to get there early. But the rush is for the whole cartridge, not just the bullet.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: HighlanderRPI: He failed because it's a Chevy, not a Ford

FIX IT AGAIN, TONY!


KOTH: Fix It Again, Tony
Youtube 3AJCdmW33fM
 
carkiller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time....
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: tembaarmswide: Uchiha_Cycliste: [empowereddollar.com image 615x415]

who the hell buys that much ammo?

You obviously don't know gun-nuts in the US, do you? For them 333 rounds of *any* ammo is about 667 rounds too few rounds.


If you go out target shooting with 2 people, you're likely to go through 2-300 rounds just having fun and developing your skills for a few hours.  If you don't want to go to the nearest sporting goods store, or they have unreliable supply, you buy enough for 4-6 months at a time.  I have only one gun, and I buy my ammunition 1-2000 rounds at a time, because it's cheaper that way, gets delivered to my door, and is very convenient.  There is nothing about me that could be described as "gun-nut" like.  It's exactly the same as buying a 12 pack of antiperspirant so you "have that covered for a while", which I also do.

I understand that people who don't like guns have this thing about "why do you need so many x".  You can't fire all of that ammo at once.  It doesn't make anything less or more dangerous.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah I saw this a couple days ago. Idiot.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*soft voiced narration*

"...and here we see Captain Stupid in command of the SS Bad Decisions decide to cross the swollen creek, with the inevitable outcome for such a foolhardy endeavor."

*end soft voiced narration*

He shoulda bought a Chevrolet Cruze instead.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When the river runs red, take the dirt road!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Uchiha_Cycliste: [empowereddollar.com image 615x415]

who the hell buys that much ammo?


Don't worry, it's just Russian ammo: it's basically pebbles and you're supposed to yell "Bang!" when you throw - I mean fire it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What are you going to do, stab me?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So each cubic yard of water weighs a ton. The van weights 2 or 3 tons with its load. If there was just some way to predict what was going to happen.  Maybe someone should sit in a bathtub and think about the problem.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: So each cubic yard of water weighs a ton. The van weights 2 or 3 tons with its load. If there was just some way to predict what was going to happen.  Maybe someone should sit in a bathtub and think about the problem.


Eureka!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man on the moon. Supposedly we can do that.  We killed Bin Landen? Gps. Cellphone.  The internet.  Feed billions.  And yet we still allow flooding.  We're stupid
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What if he just wanted to take the short cut to the next road downstream? Not everyone driving a floating vehicle is an idiot!
 
darinwil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Like did they not see the torrent of water passing by? I can see being a dumb arse on a nonflowing flooding, but there is just crap sailing by at a good clip and even if it was just up below the engine that's a ton of force against something that wants to be semi boyant
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
