(WPRI Rhode Island)   Woonsocket police looking for suspect in a rectory break-in at the Holy Trinity Church. Wow, that headline sounds way filthier than it really is   (wpri.com) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lame Weekapog tried to Pettequamscutt the rectory's Quonochontaug, but he Misquamicutted it.

/got nothing
//Usquepaug?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:   "...Woonsocket police are looking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a breaking-and-entering investigation.  Police say the incident happened at the rectory of Holy Trinity Parish..."

Once again, why are they looking to the public instead of in the more obvious direction?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
art_shamsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, Woonie. Never change, you scamp!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you encounter a blue Woonsocket, run.
 
Azz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Woonsocket is one of those towns in New England that doesn't really exist, like Sharon, Sandwich or Walpole
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rectum?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://archive.org/details/saturday-night-live-s-04-e-02-fred-willard-devo-10-14-1978
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Churches should have volunteers manning tables for free hot coffee and sandwiches. The cold and tired should be welcome to sleep inside. I don't understand why religions don't do the basics.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: Rectum?


Damn near killed'em!
 
