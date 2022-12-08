 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Iowa school district decides to teach kids a lesson on Rosa Parks via immersive learning. Lawyers preparing to teach Iowa school district lesson on check writing   (iowacapitaldispatch.com) divider line
17
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To be followed by the Supreme Court teaching those lawyers a lesson on Calvinball jurisprudence.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The students were members of the band's color guard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know about you, but I liked riding in the back of the bus
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I don't know about you, but I liked riding in the back of the bus


🎵our manager's crazy he always smokes dust🎵
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Assistant Principal Christie Pitts conducted the investigation and concluded that the parent volunteer had grabbed or touched two students, and someone at the district notified the Waukee Police Department of the alleged physical contact.

Uh-oh.  I can't even bring myself to say the awful thing that was clearly happening, but it rhymes with 'room' and is often seen at the altar, accompanied by a bride.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: Assistant Principal Christie Pitts conducted the investigation and concluded that the parent volunteer had grabbed or touched two students, and someone at the district notified the Waukee Police Department of the alleged physical contact.

Uh-oh.  I can't even bring myself to say the awful thing that was clearly happening, but it rhymes with 'room' and is often seen at the altar, accompanied by a bride.


stroopwafel?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope they followed up  with a systemwide bus boycott.
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Marching band drama?  My favorite!
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I don't know about you, but I liked riding in the back of the bus


Yeah, I've never understood the problem with this. Much easier to finger-bang Mary Jane Rottencrotch through her pretty pink panties in the back seat.

/back seat heh heh
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
/facepalms about a dozen times, because I should not be reading this story in 2022
 
a particular individual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: /facepalms about a dozen times, because I should not be reading this story in 2022


Hey, it's not like they were...
[reads article]
...we're gonna facepalm like it's 1899.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was an oKKK bus ride to me.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kendall On Sharecropping Field Trip (original)
Youtube 90XLNQXN_74
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The woman was barred from volunteering at the high school and from attending one football game"

Seriously?  Talk about punishment!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Naido: Assistant Principal Christie Pitts conducted the investigation and concluded that the parent volunteer had grabbed or touched two students, and someone at the district notified the Waukee Police Department of the alleged physical contact.

Uh-oh.  I can't even bring myself to say the awful thing that was clearly happening, but it rhymes with 'room' and is often seen at the altar, accompanied by a bride.


A broom?
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Iowa has taken a hard right turn in the last 8 years, we went from purple to deep red. I have lived in Iowa over 50 years, mostly in the eastern rural suburbs and it seems the racism has risen significantly. Governor Reynolds and the state supermajority are passing all the MAGA greatest hits.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jlee4677: Iowa has taken a hard right turn in the last 8 years, we went from purple to deep red. I have lived in Iowa over 50 years, mostly in the eastern rural suburbs and it seems the racism has risen significantly. Governor Reynolds and the state supermajority are passing all the MAGA greatest hits.


I think we've all seen Bonanza.
 
