(WISN Milwaukee)   Asinine: Couple's home gets randomly shot up. Also asinine: What letter received from district attorney's office said afterwards   (wisn.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That headline made my head hurt.

You had plenty of characters left. You could have put a "the" in there. "What THE letter..."

F*cking hell.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not like the cops are gonna do anything about. It
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Okay. And oh, so now I'm a bad guy?" Gill said.

I mean, for a "good guy" there are an awful lot of people shooting at you.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, in all fairness having your house shot up twice in a year is a nuisance.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She apologized, I don't know, ten, 12 times. Oh, that wasn't meant for you. You have nothing to worry about."

I would want something in writing just in case.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Milwaukee home shot up

Las Vegas unimpressed

THE GAUNTLET- the house
Youtube ht4PfYkJjoc
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

labman: Well, in all fairness having your house shot up twice in a year is a nuisance.


It's city of Milwaukee, you get a punch card and for every tenth bullet hole you get free Bucks tickets.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gill told WISN 12, "She apologized, I don't know, ten, 12 times. Oh, that wasn't meant for you. You have nothing to worry about."

Great. Now get it in writing. Because the nuisance letter is probably still in your file, but the phone call won't have any record.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In hindsight, maybe spraying the house with bullet attractant was a bad idea.   Next time, try the bullet repellant instead.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The cynic in me says this was done on purpose to get these people to stop reporting crimes to the police. This way they can goose their crime statistics. It's what my ass hole school did; whenever you reported bullying or a crime, you'd get suspended for "fighting." The goal is to get people to stop reporting crimes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: labman: Well, in all fairness having your house shot up twice in a year is a nuisance.

It's city of Milwaukee, you get a punch card and for every tenth bullet hole you get free Bucks tickets.


That's just mean!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: The cynic in me says this was done on purpose to get these people to stop reporting crimes to the police. This way they can goose their crime statistics. It's what my ass hole school did; whenever you reported bullying or a crime, you'd get suspended for "fighting." The goal is to get people to stop reporting crimes.


Was the cops that shot it up in the first place!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: The cynic in me says this was done on purpose to get these people to stop reporting crimes to the police. This way they can goose their crime statistics. It's what my ass hole school did; whenever you reported bullying or a crime, you'd get suspended for "fighting." The goal is to get people to stop reporting crimes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look at how the house's  low fence is showing half of the property. The house was practically asking for it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Return the favor.

The District Attorney would love to be a "person of interest" in the shooting up of the house and might have gained financially if his cunning plan had succeeded.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey maybe don't do stupid shiat like vote for a Russian asset Republican senator.
 
