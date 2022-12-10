 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Warning if you bring your child into Manhattan today to see Santa as he may be drunk off his elf   (abc7ny.com) divider line
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're from South Jersey, we brought all our friends here and we're here to have a good time, and we're here to get drunk," Nick Lyon said."

Whoa buddy, that's a threat if ever I heard one!
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Manhattan right this moment, and mid-town is full of drunken Santas holding each other up, so story checks out.

If your type is lushy chicks dressed as slutty elves repeatedly shouting at their phones because their slurring is screwing up the speech-to-text, then it's a target-rich environment.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...I've seen this movie....

boweryboyshistory.comView Full Size
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa fight!

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that headline as "...... Santa's ass" and I wondered what kind of parent would bring their child in to see that.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It got infiltrated by douchebag frat types the last time I noticed it.

Hope it's better.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: [Fark user image 460x313] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh he dead.
Santa dead.

riotfest.orgView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Santacon used to be cool. Everyone associated with it threw up their hands after '03 or '04.

Its not the same gig.
 
henryhill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Santa Fights BIG Drunken Brawl Between Six Santa Clauses NYC
Youtube ag1pQxSMkbI
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I'm in Manhattan right this moment, and mid-town is full of drunken Santas holding each other up, so story checks out.

If your type is lushy chicks dressed as slutty elves repeatedly shouting at their phones because their slurring is screwing up the speech-to-text, then it's a target-rich environment.


That is exactly the type of woman I like to get rejected by!  How did you know?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Wait...I've seen this movie....


Fark user imageView Full Size



Everyone's favorite Drunk Santa meme from pre-history, before there were memes.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also Noise, Mrs. Noise, and another long gone farker on one of our first dates.

Not the farker, i have standards.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Weird they hold this meeting during the only time they can can both get paid and touch children?

Mall Santas are creepy people.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lol, saw some profiles on Grindr looking for a Santa today.

Makes sense now.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Santacon used to be cool. Everyone associated with it threw up their hands after '03 or '04.

Its not the same gig.


read that as 'threw up in their hands' and thought it sounded about right
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Santacon used to be cool. Everyone associated with it threw up their hands after '03 or '04.

Its not the same gig.


Metro North banned booze on their trains today. They do it every year.
That's why we can't have nice things.
 
thornhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "We're from South Jersey, we brought all our friends here and we're here to have a good time, and we're here to get drunk," Nick Lyon said."

Whoa buddy, that's a threat if ever I heard one!


I'm pretty sure the data will show the most people who participate in SantaCon are from NJ.

Back in maybe 2018 or '19, I flew into NYC via Newark, and took NJ Transit to Penn Station from the airport. It was SantaCon, and the train was packed with these douches.

And then you usually see them pouring out of the PATH stations.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's an awkward one.

You'd almost have to be drunk to *want* to be a mall santa. But, it's a catch-22...
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
