Alabama cops seeking guy, all because he swiped item in-store from woman's shopping cart...yeah, it WAS her baby
18
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Investigators reviewed several hours of surveillance camera footage and identified the man as a commercial truck driver. They also learned the name of the Illinois-based trucking company he works for.

Well, that narrows it down. If it's like most trucking companies, he's an independent contractor. Still, they should be able to get a name.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do the have dingoes in Alabama?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have you ever tried returning a baby without a receipt? At best you're just going to get store credit.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She had one too many items.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So she hadn't paid for it yet at the checkout?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rusty Shackleford: So she hadn't paid for it yet at the checkout?


6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#NotAllTruckDrivers
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LOL I bet if it was a black guy stealing vapes the cops would be there in seconds.
But this guy tried to steal a human being, and they have this guy's employer, and still can't quite manage to get him.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Monocultured
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

6nome: #NotAllTruckDrivers


I'd be interested in hearing the lot lizard perspective on that.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 298x465]


Looks like a typical southern Baptist.

That kid gonna get molested.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A man whose job requires him to travel continually tried to abduct a child. If he'd succeeded in taking that child, the boy would never have been seen again. I suspect a thorough investigation will show that he needs to be in maximum security for the criminally insane.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean it's one baby, what could it cost? Ten dollars?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Monocultured: 6nome: #NotAllTruckDrivers

I'd be interested in hearing the lot lizard perspective on that.


Usually lot lizards get babies from truckers. . .
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 298x465]


Whoa, Roy Moore got fat!
 
emonk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope he was just drunk and trying to be funny.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Have you ever tried returning a baby without a receipt? At best you're just going to get store credit.


Not if you don't have the box it came in.
 
