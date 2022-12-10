 Skip to content
(Clark County Today)   Parents confused about medical decisions   (clarkcountytoday.com) divider line
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark wouldn't let subby link directly to WingNutDaily?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Your body, your choice.

Here is one of the consequences of your choice - I am sure you came upon this as a potential consequence of your choice during the research you did before making your choice since it is not an uncommon consequence for the type of choice you've made.

/sucks a lot that kids have to face this sh*t because their parents are dipsh*ts.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a politically conservative non-profit association that promotes conspiracy theories and medical misinformation, such as HIV/AIDS denialism, the abortion-breast cancer hypothesis, and vaccine and autism connections. The association was founded in 1943 to oppose a government attempt to nationalize health care. The group has included notable members, including American Republican politicians Ron Paul, Rand Paul and Tom Price.

When I want medical advice, I look to these guys.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "Duke University Hospital REFUSED to conduct Yulia's kidney transplant surgery because she is not vaccinated. A horrible injustice in itself, now the Hicks family must pay for out-of-state travel and lodging expenses for not only Yulia and her mother but also her potential donor! The transplant process is not easy nor quick. Between the numerous pre-surgery tests, the procedure itself, recovery, and the years of regular appointments, the whole endeavor is now financially IMPOSSIBLE for the large Hicks family," Grace said.

As I understand it, getting vaccinated is priced quite reasonably, and has numerous side benefits such as not dying from measles.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hOrRiBLe iNjUsTiCe
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Die a virgin
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snowjack: FTFA: "Duke University Hospital REFUSED to conduct Yulia's kidney transplant surgery because she is not vaccinated. A horrible injustice in itself, now the Hicks family must pay for out-of-state travel and lodging expenses for not only Yulia and her mother but also her potential donor! The transplant process is not easy nor quick. Between the numerous pre-surgery tests, the procedure itself, recovery, and the years of regular appointments, the whole endeavor is now financially IMPOSSIBLE for the large Hicks family," Grace said.

As I understand it, getting vaccinated is priced quite reasonably, and has numerous side benefits such as not dying from measles.


They should just pretend she's pregnant with a rape baby.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like many folks, I've become jaded about anti-vaxxers dying of their own stupidity. But this girl doesn't get a voice in her own care.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, why are they opposed to the vaccine but okay with shoving someone else's organ in her and giving her immuno-suppressors for years?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark around, find out.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you make the transplant list, the transplant team OWNS YOUR ASS. Do what they say, or get TF out of the way for the next eligible candidate.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Like many folks, I've become jaded about anti-vaxxers dying of their own stupidity. But this girl doesn't get a voice in her own care.


Around here you can get a vaccine without parental consent if you are 12 or older.

https://immunizebc.ca/covid-19-vaccination-youth-12-17-years-old
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Wait, why are they opposed to the vaccine but okay with shoving someone else's organ in her and giving her immuno-suppressors for years?


Tucker, Rogan
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can we start reporting Chrissy Hicks (and all anti-vaxxers) for child endangerment?
 
chawco
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Okay, I'm going to see a few things. Don't @ me bro. Going to point out that I've got had a kidney transplant, I'm super liberal, and very pro-vax, and a scientist

First, stories like this always say life saving surgery, but chances are very much like that's that that's not really the case. People can survive for a very long time on dialysis, they add those comments to try to make it seem more critical and generate more sensationalism

Well I have little sympathy for anti-vaxxers, and little sympathy for anti-covid people, I also firmly believe that it is the role of Physicians to treat the sick regardless of how you feel about their political decisions in various choices that they have made in their lives. You don't refuse to treat somebody with diabetes because they like to be junk food

I'm not aware of any specific reasons that a covid vaccine should be necessary to have a kidney transplant. There is a slightly elevated risk of the patient develops covid, but the vaccine isn't proof or prevention against getting covid, a reduces the severity of it by and large.

Assuming the story is telling the truth, which for a number of reasons I'm not convinced that it does, I see no medical or moral justification on refusing to treat a patient, especially a 14-year-old, because they haven't had their vaccination. It seems to me to be a relatively indefensible position of space largely on the current political climate of conflict

Everybody should get bloody vaccinated. But there is a huge amount of miscommunication and misinformation and politicization of this issue that has gone on over the last few years, and it is not shocking that a segment of the population who are surrounded by that misinformation have brought into it. They should be not refused treatment because they have fallen for a very well organized charlatan show

This is kind of gross, she's a 14 year old girl.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Once you make the transplant list, the transplant team OWNS YOUR ASS. Do what they say, or get TF out of the way for the next eligible candidate.


Yep. They are going to save as many lives as possible with a very limited supply and they will run your ass over to get to the next person. Either move with them or GTFO.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chawco: Okay, I'm going to see a few things. Don't @ me bro. Going to point out that I've got had a kidney transplant, I'm super liberal, and very pro-vax, and a scientist

First, stories like this always say life saving surgery, but chances are very much like that's that that's not really the case. People can survive for a very long time on dialysis, they add those comments to try to make it seem more critical and generate more sensationalism

Well I have little sympathy for anti-vaxxers, and little sympathy for anti-covid people, I also firmly believe that it is the role of Physicians to treat the sick regardless of how you feel about their political decisions in various choices that they have made in their lives. You don't refuse to treat somebody with diabetes because they like to be junk food

I'm not aware of any specific reasons that a covid vaccine should be necessary to have a kidney transplant. There is a slightly elevated risk of the patient develops covid, but the vaccine isn't proof or prevention against getting covid, a reduces the severity of it by and large.

Assuming the story is telling the truth, which for a number of reasons I'm not convinced that it does, I see no medical or moral justification on refusing to treat a patient, especially a 14-year-old, because they haven't had their vaccination. It seems to me to be a relatively indefensible position of space largely on the current political climate of conflict

Everybody should get bloody vaccinated. But there is a huge amount of miscommunication and misinformation and politicization of this issue that has gone on over the last few years, and it is not shocking that a segment of the population who are surrounded by that misinformation have brought into it. They should be not refused treatment because they have fallen for a very well organized charlatan show

This is kind of gross, she's a 14 year old girl.


Immuno suppresants. You're on them for life to keep the body from rejecting the organ. And if you're going to farking fight them on a farking vaccine, you're going to fight them on all the other things needed to keep you farking alive. So they just move onto the next person that hopefully won't waste a farking organ. They have literal hours to work with a viable organ, they don't have time to protect your ass from yourself.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't get what's the medical indication not to treat her.

In New Zealand, a young boy was put under a hospital's guardianship because his parents refused to have him treated with blood because nobody could guarantee them it was from an unvaccinated donor.

Here it's totally unclear. Is it just out of spite? The "no lung transplant for chain smokers" scenario? I'd really like to hear more about their justification.
 
Theeng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chawco: Okay, I'm going to see a few things. Don't @ me bro. Going to point out that I've got had a kidney transplant, I'm super liberal, and very pro-vax, and a scientist

First, stories like this always say life saving surgery, but chances are very much like that's that that's not really the case. People can survive for a very long time on dialysis, they add those comments to try to make it seem more critical and generate more sensationalism

Well I have little sympathy for anti-vaxxers, and little sympathy for anti-covid people, I also firmly believe that it is the role of Physicians to treat the sick regardless of how you feel about their political decisions in various choices that they have made in their lives. You don't refuse to treat somebody with diabetes because they like to be junk food

I'm not aware of any specific reasons that a covid vaccine should be necessary to have a kidney transplant. There is a slightly elevated risk of the patient develops covid, but the vaccine isn't proof or prevention against getting covid, a reduces the severity of it by and large.

Assuming the story is telling the truth, which for a number of reasons I'm not convinced that it does, I see no medical or moral justification on refusing to treat a patient, especially a 14-year-old, because they haven't had their vaccination. It seems to me to be a relatively indefensible position of space largely on the current political climate of conflict

Everybody should get bloody vaccinated. But there is a huge amount of miscommunication and misinformation and politicization of this issue that has gone on over the last few years, and it is not shocking that a segment of the population who are surrounded by that misinformation have brought into it. They should be not refused treatment because they have fallen for a very well organized charlatan show

This is kind of gross, she's a 14 year old girl.


Because if they aren't going to follow good medical practices like vaccination why should the transplant doc think they'll do the stuff necessary to keep things correct?

We should not normalize anti-vaxx stupidity, stop defending that.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are all kinds of factors that play into a decision about whether to approve someone for an organ transplant. Examples include being a nonsmoker, maintaining a healthy weight, not drinking excessively, and overall demonstrating that you will take care of yourself and the new organ. Otherwise, why bother? If you won't even get vaccinated, which increases the risk that your new organ will go to waste, you don't deserve that organ in the first place. I donated a kidney several years ago, which is not an insignificant sacrifice. I would be farking furious to learn that it went to some asshole who died because they didn't bother to take care of themself, and triple furious if it was because of something as simple as a vaccine.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe life-saving organs should go to people that have shown they will treat that gift with the respect it deserves.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Tomorrow is a new day, and God is there with an answer for us."

God tomorrow, same as Yesterday:

Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You have the choice to refuse to be vaccinated.

This is the consequence of that choice.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Paddy: I don't get what's the medical indication not to treat her.

In New Zealand, a young boy was put under a hospital's guardianship because his parents refused to have him treated with blood because nobody could guarantee them it was from an unvaccinated donor.

Here it's totally unclear. Is it just out of spite? The "no lung transplant for chain smokers" scenario? I'd really like to hear more about their justification.


Because chain smokers will just ruin the new lung and have a much greater risk of organ rejection due to the ill health. Better to give it to someone that will survive longer.

It's not like they have a warehouse of these things, they go bad within hours to the point they have the patient fly to the surgical team to shave literal minutes off the time
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Like many folks, I've become jaded about anti-vaxxers dying of their own stupidity. But this girl doesn't get a voice in her own care.


Even worse, she's adopted and has only lived with these people for four years. These Hicks brought her to this country and then refuse to give her the bare minimum medical care to safely operate in the Covid era and now they start to beg Jesus for help.

In a just world this would grounds for child endangerment and/or having their adoption retroactively disapproved.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chawco: Okay, I'm going to see a few things. Don't @ me bro. Going to point out that I've got had a kidney transplant, I'm super liberal, and very pro-vax, and a scientist

First, stories like this always say life saving surgery, but chances are very much like that's that that's not really the case. People can survive for a very long time on dialysis, they add those comments to try to make it seem more critical and generate more sensationalism

Well I have little sympathy for anti-vaxxers, and little sympathy for anti-covid people, I also firmly believe that it is the role of Physicians to treat the sick regardless of how you feel about their political decisions in various choices that they have made in their lives. You don't refuse to treat somebody with diabetes because they like to be junk food

I'm not aware of any specific reasons that a covid vaccine should be necessary to have a kidney transplant. There is a slightly elevated risk of the patient develops covid, but the vaccine isn't proof or prevention against getting covid, a reduces the severity of it by and large.

Assuming the story is telling the truth, which for a number of reasons I'm not convinced that it does, I see no medical or moral justification on refusing to treat a patient, especially a 14-year-old, because they haven't had their vaccination. It seems to me to be a relatively indefensible position of space largely on the current political climate of conflict

Everybody should get bloody vaccinated. But there is a huge amount of miscommunication and misinformation and politicization of this issue that has gone on over the last few years, and it is not shocking that a segment of the population who are surrounded by that misinformation have brought into it. They should be not refused treatment because they have fallen for a very well organized charlatan show

This is kind of gross, she's a 14 year old girl.


Screw that. We absolutely should hold people accountable for choosing right-ring bullshiat over reality. The truth is easily accessible. That people decide to ignore it is no one's fault but their own.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stupidity is very bad for your health.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chawco: They should be not refused treatment because they have fallen for a very well organized charlatan show


Yes, they should.  The hospital is protecting every other person that walks thru the door by refusing service.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"WND reported earlier..."

Theeng
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know, maybe the people continually confused by consequences in these vaccine threads might, just might not be actually confused and just "asking questions".
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

educated: Your body, your choice.

Here is one of the consequences of your choice - I am sure you came upon this as a potential consequence of your choice during the research you did before making your choice since it is not an uncommon consequence for the type of choice you've made.

/sucks a lot that kids have to face this sh*t because their parents are dipsh*ts.


But it's not her choice. It's her parents' choice. She could be protected from Covid and cervical cancer, and not die from kidney failure, or her parents can stick it to the Libs.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chawco: Okay, I'm going to see a few things. Don't @ me bro. Going to point out that I've got had a kidney transplant, I'm super liberal, and very pro-vax, and a scientist

This is kind of gross, she's a 14 year old girl.


Then you should understand organs are a limited resource. We favor transplants to 14 year olds over 80 year olds. We favor transplants for non-smokers over smokers. We favor the transplant going to a fully vaxxed person over a non-vaxxed. It's that simple.
 
freidog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shoot one of the parents and give the kid their kidney.
We'll be better off as a whole.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean, can we let the vaccination stuff go?

PLEASE GET VACCINATED. What the hell have you been doing since?

But I imagine the doctors who want to give this kid treatment don't give a shiat and would rather deal with the more pressing issue, let the kid see what modern medicine can do, and she won't raise idiot kids on the matter.

I completely get pushing back on people who deny science, but this is a dumb hill to die on for all parties.
 
trialpha
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: "Tomorrow is a new day, and God is there with an answer for us."

God tomorrow, same as Yesterday:

Also God: created diseases and many of the causes for suffering
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm torn. On the one hand, it's an innocent life, through no fault of her own except being born to a bunch of crackpot crazies is being denied life saving care.

On the other she is serving as a warning to all crack pot crazies that decisions have consequences and if you opt out of choosing to be a part of society, you don't get to enjoy the fruits of society's labors.
 
Theeng
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I mean, can we let the vaccination stuff go?

PLEASE GET VACCINATED. What the hell have you been doing since?

But I imagine the doctors who want to give this kid treatment don't give a shiat and would rather deal with the more pressing issue, let the kid see what modern medicine can do, and she won't raise idiot kids on the matter.

I completely get pushing back on people who deny science, but this is a dumb hill to die on for all parties.


No, because the only people who want to "let it go" are the goddamn children who don't wanna.

It's an excellent hill to die on, take your attempted both sides shiat and shove it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

enry: The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a politically conservative non-profit association that promotes conspiracy theories and medical misinformation, such as HIV/AIDS denialism, the abortion-breast cancer hypothesis, and vaccine and autism connections. The association was founded in 1943 to oppose a government attempt to nationalize health care. The group has included notable members, including American Republican politicians Ron Paul, Rand Paul and Tom Price.

When I want medical advice, I look to these guys.


See this? Dis hurr?
This little extra 5 seconds of googling is what scares the GQP assholes to death.

And F*CK what a bullshiat "organization".
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: I'm torn. On the one hand, it's an innocent life, through no fault of her own except being born to a bunch of crackpot crazies is being denied life saving care.

On the other she is serving as a warning to all crack pot crazies that decisions have consequences and if you opt out of choosing to be a part of society, you don't get to enjoy the fruits of society's labors.


So you are going to let a kid who doesn't have a say in the matter, be the example to prove your point.

I get where you are coming from, believe me, but, its a kid.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Theeng: It's an excellent hill to die on, take your attempted both sides shiat and shove it.


Your hill you are dying on is a 14 year old kid, who very well may actually die, and has no say in the matter.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And it sounds like you mom wants a GoFundMe, as she whines about costs.
 
Theeng
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Theeng: It's an excellent hill to die on, take your attempted both sides shiat and shove it.

Your hill you are dying on is a 14 year old kid, who very well may actually die, and has no say in the matter.


The kidney goes to someone else, or the parents can get them vaccinated.  Also as the above poster noted you can stay on dialysis for a long time.

Or, and this is almost certainly the reason for the denial, they don't want to waste a kidney on someone who already won't follow directions from the doctor.
 
